Everything we know about Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi (The Telegraph)

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi is believed to have travelled to Syria and become radicalised before returning to the UK to cause carnage at a gig in the city where he was born.

The son of Libyan parents, who reportedly fled their native country and sought refuge in the UK, he is thought to have come back to Britain from Libya just days before the massacre.

Here's everything we know about the 22-year-old Manchester Arena attacker.