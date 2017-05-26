LA CHAÎNE ISRAÉLIENNE DE PATRICK DRAHI (SFR, BFM TV) FAIT LA PROMOTION DU CRIMINEL ULCAN (PANAMZA)

Le lundi 8 mai, la chaîne israélienne i24 news (possédée par Patrick Drahi, militant "sioniste" autoproclamé et propriétaire de SFR, BFM TV, Libération, L'Express) a diffusé un entretien complaisant avec Zafrir Kochanovsky.
Ce dernier est le producteur d'un documentaire israélo-canadien à la gloire du pseudo-"hacker" Grégory Chelli, alias Ulcan, cybercriminel violent, raciste, ultra-sioniste et antimusulman réfugié en Israël.
