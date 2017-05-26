Overblog Suivre ce blog
LA CHAÎNE ISRAÉLIENNE DE PATRICK DRAHI (SFR, BFM TV) FAIT LA PROMOTION DU CRIMINEL ULCAN (PANAMZA)

par Panamza 26 Mai 2017, 15:55 Ulcan Patrick Drahi Sionisme Israël Islamophobie

PANAMZA
 

(c) ERic Piermont / AFP

Le lundi 8 mai, la chaîne israélienne i24 news (possédée par Patrick Drahi, militant "sioniste" autoproclamé et propriétaire de SFR, BFM TV, Libération, L'Express) a diffusé un entretien complaisant avec Zafrir Kochanovsky.

Ce dernier est le producteur d'un documentaire israélo-canadien à la gloire du pseudo-"hacker" Grégory Chelli, alias Ulcan, cybercriminel violent, raciste, ultra-sioniste et antimusulman réfugié en Israël.

{SOURCES :
https://twitter.com/i24NEWS_EN/status/861621272651771904
http://www.panamza.com/071015-drahi/
https://youtu.be/Q2HNTqEmEDg
http://www.docaviv.co.il/2017-en/films/the-patriot
https://youtu.be/9SbbtXbxg_8
http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search…
https://youtu.be/r8apRh5bXZY
http://panamza.com/11567
https://youtu.be/gP2gCj5d7n0}

