Wahhabis And Zionists Urge Trump To Regime-Change Syria To Fight Iran (Moon Of Alabama)

There is something deeply wrong with what you do when even Satan feels the need to distance himself from you:

The picture is cropped but the original is even worse - the Wahhabi orb rules them all:



bigger

This swearing of an oath to the Wahhabi death star was part of the opening of the potemkinesk "Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology" in Riyadh.



bigger

It is likely that all those flat-screens have by now been packed up again and the extras sent home.

The Saudis arranged the whole theater to flatter Trump into fighting Iran for them. The hope to have bought Washington's obedience. For Trump the whole visit to Saudi Arabia was just a show that enabled the weapon deal which allows him to keep one of his election promises. He knows such artificial backdrops from his TV experiences. He is used to superficial flattery. He uses it himself to convince others into a deal. I doubt that he will fall for it.

The Saudis and their Wahhabi brethren in Qatar are the root of extremist Takfiri terrorism all over the world. They finance the most radical and brutal groups of conservative Muslim head-choppers. This includes the Taliban in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the culprits of 9/11, al-Qaeda, ISIS and whatever may be their next incarnation.

The U.S. knows this. Trump knows this. An email Hillary Clinton sent to her election campaign manager John Podesta correctly noted:

[...] the governments of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, [..] are providing clandestine financial and logistic support to ISIL and other radical Sunni groups in the region.

Trump prostitutes the U.S. and himself to the Saudi Wahhabi nuts to sell them more weapons. He hopes this will help him to fulfill his "jobs, jobs, jobs" promise to his voters. But half of the announced $110 billion deal is supposed to flow into "local content" of those weapons. It will have to be produced in Saudi Arabia. It is a way for the Saudis to build their own independent weapon industry with U.S. know-how. Over a decade or two the country will have achieved some independent production capabilities and will thereby be harder to control by potential weapon embargoes. It will proliferate its products to its terrorist proxies. The weapon deal is shortsighted and bad long-term policy.

The Saudi family dictatorship fears the Iranian example of a democratic political system within a Muslim constitutional framework. Iran's example threatens the justification of al-Saud family rule. Soon after the revolution in Iran the Sauds started a war by proxies against the country. The Iraqi-Iranian war was instigated and financed by Saudi money with the help of the U.S. and British oil interests. When that war failed to defeat Iran the Saudis moved their fight into a sectarian framework. They depict the Iranians as Shia unbelievers who are not real Muslims. They claim that their own Sunni-Wahhabi sect represents a majority view in the Muslim world. This is far from the truth even though Saudi money is doing its best to convert mainstream Sufi-Muslims societies like Indonesia into Wahhabi protectorates. It is funny how "western" analysts repeat the "Sunni majority" claptrap but never point out that Shia Muslims are actually the majority in the relevant Persian Gulf region.

The only sectarian forces in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and other places in the Middle East are ISIS and other Saudi financed "rebels". The Saudis claim that the Iranians are "terrorists" and "sectarians" only to divert from their own misdeeds. If the Saudis would really want to "combat extremist ideology" they would have to commit suicide. That indeed would solve the problem.

The east-European colonists in Palestine do their best to promote and amplify the Saudi view of the Saudi-Iranian fight. As longs as Arabs and Persians are busy with each other they will have no time to evict the Zionist occupiers. Their mouthpieces in the U.S. are now trying to convert the U.S. fight against the terrorists of ISIS into a fight against Iran. Witness the neoconservative propagandist Josh Rogin in today's Washington Post:

[T]he United States now finds itself in the middle of an escalating battle in the [Syrian] south that last week led to a clash between the U.S. military and Iranian-backed pro-government forces. If he can seize the opportunity, Trump could deal a blow to Iranian regional influence and help save Syria in the process.

...

Perhaps by accident, Trump is moving toward a Syria policy that is tougher on Iran and the Assad regime, and it’s having real effects on the ground. “The United States has two major adversaries in Syria, that is Iran and ISIS. Both represent huge risks to U.S. national security and interests in the region,” said Mouaz Moustafa, executive director of the Syrian Emergency Task Force. The battle for Syria’s south is on, and the Trump team must decide if the United States will play a decisive role. Trump could fulfill his promises to thwart Iran and bring greater stability to Syria — if he acts fast.

It is pure propaganda to depict the fight against ISIS Takfirs as a chance for a fight against Iran. Mouaz Moustafa is a Muslim Brotherhood stooge on the Saudi's pay-role, not a legitimate representative of Syrian opinion. Iran supports the Syrian government because Syria is an old ally. It was the only Arab country that supported Iran in the war with Iraq. There would be little if any Iranian influence in Syria if the country were not under attack by foreign supported radicals. Syria is a Sunni majority country. Most of its Sunnis support their legitimate government, not the Saudi paid radical "rebels". The Syrian government is fighting ISIS, the purported number one enemy of the U.S., with the help of Russia, Iraq and Iran. While Iran supports Iraqi and Lebanese militia fighting on the side of the Syrian government there are no Iranian soldiers there.

If the U.S., as it claims, wants to fight ISIS in Syria it can not fight "Iran in Syria". No Iranian force is there in any recognizable number. To propagandize such is merely a new push for regime change in Syria which would install Saudi proxy terrorists as the new rulers in Damascus. How that is supposed to bring "greater stability to Syria" is a Zionist mystery.

We can hope that the Trump administration will not fall for such claptrap. Trump is a salesman. He prostituted himself to the Wahhabi Orb to close a deal. I doubt that it will influence his mind with regard to any other deal he wants to make. Trump is still aiming for detente with Russia. If he launches a fight in south-east Syria against Russian supported Syrian forces under the disguise of a fight against Iran any deal with Moscow will be off. That is not in his nor in the wider "western" interest.