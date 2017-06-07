Overblog Suivre ce blog
Selon WikiLeaks, Hillary Clinton savait que le Qatar et l'Arabie saoudite soutenaient l'Etat islamique

par SLT 7 Juin 2017

Voici un extrait d'un courriel d'Hillary Clinton adressé à John Podesta relatant sa connaissance du soutien de ses alliés qataris et saoudiens envers le groupe terroriste de l'Etat islamique :

..."Nous devons utiliser nos atouts d'intelligence diplomatique et plus traditionnels pour apporter une pression sur les gouvernements du Qatar et de l'Arabie Saoudite, qui fournissent une assistance financière et logistique clandestine à l'Etat islamique et d'autres groupes de sunnites radicaux dans la région."...

 

- Clinton email reveals she knew of Saudi & Qatar government funding for ISIL (ISIS) in 2014

- Les vraies raisons de la crise entre le Qatar et l'Arabie saoudite n'ont pas trait au soutien du terrorisme islamique

