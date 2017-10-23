La mort de Kadhafi - Une malédiction pour un continent / Gaddafi's death - A curse for a continent (Vidéos)

Alors qu'auparavant la Libye était connue sous Kadhafi pour sa générosité, sa paix, pour son développement, comme la sucess story africaine, pour l'accès gratuit à la santé et à l'école et l'université, pour la constitution d'une classe moyenne solidement implantée, pour son aide humanitaire et développementale aux autres pays africains, l'intervention de la France dans le cadre de l'OTAN (Etats-Unis, Grande-Bretagne) et des pays du Golfe (Qatar) l'a plongée dans le chaos et dans une guerre civile qui n'en finit plus. La Libye est devenue un Etat failli où le terrorisme islamique y est répandu avec Al Qaïda et l'Etat islamique qui s'y sont installés et ont irradié en Afrique du nord et en Afrique sub-saharienne. L'esclavage des Noirs a été par endroit restauré et la torture systématisée. C'est la rançon de l'action concertée du terrible quatuor occidental Sarkozy-Cameron-Obama-Clinton. Une malédiction pour l'Afrique qui l'a fait reculer dans l'histoire de l'humanité. Pendant ce temps là, le nouveau chef de guerre français fraîchement élu parle "d'Etat failli" et "d'expansion du terrorisme islamiste" en Afrique, en en blâmant les Africains pour finir par leur faire la morale sur leur démographie galopante et pour justifier l'occupation militaire de leurs terres afin de soit disant les sécuriser. Les vandales !



-------------------------------

English version:



Whereas Libya was previously known under Gaddafi for its generosity, for its development, its peace, such as the African success story, for its free access to health care and to schools and universities, for the constitution of a solidly established middle class, for its humanitarian and development aid to other African countries; the intervention of France in the framework of NATO (United States, Great Britain) and Gulf countries (Qatar) has plunged it into chaos and a never-ending civil war. Libya has become a failed state where Islamic terrorism is widespread, with Al Qaeda and the Islamic state that have settled and irradiated in North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. Black slavery has been restored in some places and torture is systematized. This is the ransom for the concerted action of the terrible Sarkozy-Cameron-Obama-Clinton quartet. A curse for Africa, which has been downgraded it in the history of mankind. Meanwhile, the newly elected French warlord spoke of a "failed state" and "the expansion of Islamist terrorism" in Africa, blaming the Africans, and finally lecturing them on their galloping demographics and to justify the military occupation of their lands in order to secure them.. The vandals!

-------

Deutsche Fassung:



Libyen war früher unter Gaddafi bekannt für seine Großzügigkeit, für seine Entwicklung, für seinen Frieden, wie die afrikanische Erfolgsgeschichte, für seinen freien Zugang zur Gesundheitsversorgung und zu Schulen und Universitäten, für den Aufbau einer soliden Mittelschicht, für seine humanitäre Hilfe und Entwicklungshilfe für andere afrikanische Länder; die Intervention Frankreichs im Rahmen der NATO (Vereinigte Staaten, Großbritannien) und der Golfstaaten (Katar) hat das Land in ein Chaos gestürzt. Libyen ist zu einem gescheiterten Staat geworden, in dem der islamische Terrorismus weit verbreitet ist, mit Al Qaida und dem islamischen Staat, die sich in Nordafrika und Subsahara-Afrika niedergelassen und bestrahlt haben. Die schwarze Sklaverei wurde an einigen Orten wieder hergestellt und die Folter ist systematisiert. Das ist das Lösegeld für die konzertierte Aktion des schrecklichen Sarkozy-Cameron-Obama-Clinton-Quartetts. Ein Fluch für Afrika, der in der Geschichte der Menschheitsgeschichte herabgestuft wurde. Unterdessen sprach der neugewählte französische Kriegsherr von einem "gescheiterten Staat" und "der Ausbreitung des islamistischen Terrorismus" in Afrika, beschuldigte die Afrikaner und hielt schließlich Vorträge über ihre galoppierende Demographie und die militärische Besetzung ihres Landes zu rechtfertigen, um sie zu schützen. Die Vandalen!