Le sénateur John McCain soutien de l'Etat islamique explose Trump, Poutine et Assad en un seul tweet (The Duran)

There's nothing "America First" about taking the word of KGB colonel over US intelligence community. There's no "principled realism" in cooperating w/ Russia to prop up murderous Assad regime. To believe otherwise is naive & places nat'l security at risk. https://www.mccain.senate.gov/public/index.cfm?p=press-releases&id=E613ABF3-C784-447B-BC59-D8FCC1A734F8 …