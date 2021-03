Chronique de UK Column News du 12.03.21 (Vidéo)

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:23 - Astrazeneca Vaccines Suspended In Europe?



Sources:

MHRA Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rFUHaM



Dr Sukharit Bhakdi Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rGIRgD



Open Letter To The EMA: - https://bit.ly/3rFUHaM



Nuremberg Code on Medication: - https://cutt.ly/6zI3jiS









09:18 - Novavax Vaccine Released As Homeless Targetted For Vaccination



Sources:

Matt Hancock Tweet: - https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1370126697018834953



Novavax Press Release: - https://cutt.ly/HzI8dxn



Matt Hancock Tweet 002: - https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1370284134107656193



Times Article: - https://archive.is/MdJDh



JVCI Press Release: - https://bit.ly/38PYvyT



AP Article: - https://bit.ly/3rBMGDD



Telegraph Article: - https://cutt.ly/VzI6ICe











13:45 - Canada Find Policy Is Driving Excess Mortality



Sources:

LS Article: - https://bit.ly/3exUhze



ONS Mortality Report: - https://bit.ly/3bFvc3w









19:23 - Biden's Death Cult Desperate To Get Shots In Arms



Sources:

WP Article: - https://archive.is/FdPCM









26:10 - Citizen Journalism Much Better Than The BBC's



Sources:

Citizen Journalist Article: - https://bit.ly/3tcZ0uy



Channel 4 News 2009 Pandemic: - https://odysee.com/@NoNewAbnormal:4/2009-swine-flu-hoax-exposed:0











34:24 - Before COVID Bill Gates Planned Social Media Censorship



Sources:

CD Article: - https://bit.ly/38yAMD1



Event 201: - https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/about



Simulation Transcript: - https://cutt.ly/xzOwRgS



21CenturyWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/11/21wire-video-banned-by-youtube-wh...



Video: - https://rumble.com/vejo0z-why-you-should-question-vaccine-passports.html









41:58 - Danish Plans For Vaccine Passports And The Implications Fro Us All



Sources:

MIT Article: - https://bit.ly/2NhV1gY









45:99 - Removal Of Lynda Thyer Legal Fundraiser.





CrowdJustice Funder: - https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/stop-masks-in-schools/









50:12 - Egregious Syria Propaganda From The Economist



Sources:

Economist Article: - https://bit.ly/3euRM0D



Statement of Concern: - https://cutt.ly/rzOj3xu









01:00:02 - BIS Push For Digital ID's and CBDC



Sources:

BIS Innovation Summit: - https://bit.ly/2Q1criZ









01:01:47 - Norwegian Fertility Collapses



Sources:

SS Article: - https://bit.ly/3rHQiUJ











01:03:45 - Russian Hackers Aren't Hacking Anymore Now It's China Though No One Knows



Sources:

NCSC Press Release: - https://cutt.ly/0zOuEHX



Microsoft Press Release: - https://cutt.ly/MzOuZGc



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/GNge8