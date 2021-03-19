Chronique de UK Column News du 19.03.21 (Vidéo)

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:24 - Latest Health Secretary Hancock Vaccine Announcements`
13:51 - Is COVID 19 Marek's Disease for Humans
47:13 - Australian Health Minister Definitely Not Hospitalised By The Vaccine Afer Being Hospitalised After Receiving The Vaccine
50:53 - The Rhine Tower Is Converted Into Propaganda
53:10 - Northern Irelands Bespoke Covid 19 Long Term Propaganda Campaign
55:05 - ITV News Now Gives Advice?
55:44 - Digital Identity Roll Out Hiding Behind Reasonable Concerns
01:00:10 - Health Secretary Announces NHS Fairy Dust
01:05:01 - What Is Trust In The Media and Information Sources Supposed To Mean?
