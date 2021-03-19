Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

Chronique de UK Column News du 19.03.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column News 19 Mars 2021, 19:51 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:24 - Latest Health Secretary Hancock Vaccine Announcements`

Sources:
***********

Hancock Statement: - https://bit.ly/3s2fENj

Public Health England Tweet: - https://twitter.com/PHE_uk/status/1372553824888573952

June Raine Statement: - https://bit.ly/3eXybGW

EMA Statement: - https://bit.ly/2P6264E

Article: - https://bit.ly/3qZWdU0




13:51 - Is COVID 19 Marek's Disease for Humans

Sources:
***********

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche (GVDB) Website: - https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/

Rosemary Frei Article: - https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/the-curious-case-of-geert-vanden-bossche/

Dr ZDOGG Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEyQi__zTuo

GVDB Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc

Original Antigenic Sin: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28479213/

Paper 001: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28112239/

Paper 002: - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4504489/

Yeadon and Girardot Article: - https://www.pandata.org/how-broad-is-covid-immunity/

WHO Acknowledge Vaccine Derived Polio: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/09/04/who-forced-to-admit-gates-funded-...






47:13 - Australian Health Minister Definitely Not Hospitalised By The Vaccine Afer Being Hospitalised After Receiving The Vaccine

Sources:
***********

Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/idaYT

TOTT Article: - https://bit.ly/3vAsNiC

Paper: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20357923/




50:53 - The Rhine Tower Is Converted Into Propaganda

Sources:
**********

RTL.DE Article: - https://archive.is/VoREz

Consent Factory Tweet: - https://twitter.com/consent_factory/status/1372147007826067462




53:10 - Northern Irelands Bespoke Covid 19 Long Term Propaganda Campaign

Sources:
***********

UK Government Tender: - https://bit.ly/30Vgcse



55:05 - ITV News Now Gives Advice?



55:44 - Digital Identity Roll Out Hiding Behind Reasonable Concerns

Souces:
**********

Government Digital ID Trust Framework: - https://bit.ly/2QnnQd1

Proposed Age Verification: - https://bit.ly/38SGlfN




01:00:10 - Health Secretary Announces NHS Fairy Dust

Sources:
************

Matt Hancock Statement: - https://bit.ly/3s2fENj

Matt Hancock NHS Technology Priorities: - https://bit.ly/3r0iTU8





01:05:01 - What Is Trust In The Media and Information Sources Supposed To Mean?

Sources:
***********

UK Column Censored Timeline: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/censored

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----

Les articles du blog subissent encore les fourches caudines de la censure cachée via leur déréférencement par des moteurs de recherche tels que Yahoo, Qwant, Bing, Duckduckgo.
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres
- Contrairement à Google, Yahoo & Co boycottent et censurent les articles de SLT en les déréférençant complètement !
- Censure sur SLT : Les moteurs de recherche Yahoo, Bing et Duckduckgo déréférencent la quasi-totalité des articles du blog SLT !

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
Chronique de UK Column News du 17.03.21 (Vidéo)
Chronique de UK Column News du 17.03.21 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 15.03.21 (Vidéo)
UK Column News du 15.03.21 (Vidéo)
Chronique de UK Column News du 12.03.21 (Vidéo)
Chronique de UK Column News du 12.03.21 (Vidéo)
Chronique de UK Column News du 10.03.21 (Vidéo)
Chronique de UK Column News du 10.03.21 (Vidéo)

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2013 - Hébergé par Overblog