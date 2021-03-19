Chronique de UK Column News du 19.03.21 (Vidéo)

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:24 - Latest Health Secretary Hancock Vaccine Announcements`



Sources:

***********



Hancock Statement: - https://bit.ly/3s2fENj



Public Health England Tweet: - https://twitter.com/PHE_uk/status/1372553824888573952



June Raine Statement: - https://bit.ly/3eXybGW



EMA Statement: - https://bit.ly/2P6264E



Article: - https://bit.ly/3qZWdU0









13:51 - Is COVID 19 Marek's Disease for Humans



Sources:

***********



Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche (GVDB) Website: - https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/



Rosemary Frei Article: - https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/the-curious-case-of-geert-vanden-bossche/



Dr ZDOGG Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEyQi__zTuo



GVDB Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc



Original Antigenic Sin: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28479213/



Paper 001: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28112239/



Paper 002: - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4504489/



Yeadon and Girardot Article: - https://www.pandata.org/how-broad-is-covid-immunity/

WHO Acknowledge Vaccine Derived Polio: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/09/04/who-forced-to-admit-gates-funded-...











47:13 - Australian Health Minister Definitely Not Hospitalised By The Vaccine Afer Being Hospitalised After Receiving The Vaccine



Sources:

***********



Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/idaYT



TOTT Article: - https://bit.ly/3vAsNiC



Paper: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20357923/









50:53 - The Rhine Tower Is Converted Into Propaganda



Sources:

**********



RTL.DE Article: - https://archive.is/VoREz



Consent Factory Tweet: - https://twitter.com/consent_factory/status/1372147007826067462









53:10 - Northern Irelands Bespoke Covid 19 Long Term Propaganda Campaign



Sources:

***********



UK Government Tender: - https://bit.ly/30Vgcse







55:05 - ITV News Now Gives Advice?







55:44 - Digital Identity Roll Out Hiding Behind Reasonable Concerns



Souces:

**********



Government Digital ID Trust Framework: - https://bit.ly/2QnnQd1



Proposed Age Verification: - https://bit.ly/38SGlfN









01:00:10 - Health Secretary Announces NHS Fairy Dust



Sources:

************



Matt Hancock Statement: - https://bit.ly/3s2fENj



Matt Hancock NHS Technology Priorities: - https://bit.ly/3r0iTU8











01:05:01 - What Is Trust In The Media and Information Sources Supposed To Mean?



Sources:

***********



UK Column Censored Timeline: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/censored