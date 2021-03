Chronique de UK Column News du 22.03.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column

00:26 - Protests In The New Normal Era



Sky News Tweet: - https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1373368748405587974



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/jFyuz



Steve Laws Report: - https://stevelawsreport.co.uk/police-officer-brutally-kicked-an-anti-loc...









08:10 - A Different Type Of Protest - Violence In Support of Government Policy



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/2NErEW7



Express Article: - https://cutt.ly/fxlO4Ko



Owen Jones Support for Violence Tweet: - https://twitter.com/OwenJones84/status/1373745743354269698



BristolBristol Tweet: -









16:19 - The Vote To Extend The Coronavirus Act And The Propaganda Ensuring It Continues



Neil Clark Tweet: - https://twitter.com/NeilClark66/status/1373913023354707969



Bernies Tweets Tweet: - https://twitter.com/berniespofforth/status/1373903451508383747











21:09 - Questioning the Lockdowns Within the Permitted Parameters



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/Y8HaS











25:27 - Campaigners Lose Their Jobs



Irish Times Article: - https://bit.ly/397BF5E











26:04 - Why is the Government Hiding COVID 19 Contract Information?



Tender: - https://bit.ly/3c9QvL3



Politics For All Tweet: - https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1373573454159568897









29:57 - Vaccine Adverse Events reported by UK Column Viewers











33:11 - Pfizer's Promotes Mission Possible, Just In Time for COVID 19, and Then Makes Up Stories About How They did it and When:



St Louis Laboratories: - https://bit.ly/3f5eywG



Pfizer Article: - https://bit.ly/2OVLVao



Andover, Massachusetts: - https://bit.ly/313hh1e



Business News Today: - https://cutt.ly/ZxlBrYA



Kalamazoo Facility: - https://bit.ly/31abiaM



S.W.A.G Article: - https://bit.ly/2NEU9mC



Bloomberg Article: -https://bloom.bg/3sa9mv6



Pharma Tech Article 01: - https://bit.ly/3c7koLZ



Pharma Tech Article 02: - https://bit.ly/3tXfVSj



PNAS Article: - https://bit.ly/3vQN3gc



Frank A. D'Amelio Statement: - https://bit.ly/396wjaR









45:34 - The EU Digital Green COVID 19 Certificate And The UK's Private Company Roll Out



Stratfor Article: - https://bit.ly/313sP4A



EU Roadmap To Vaccine Passports: - https://bit.ly/3cUwhE8



MyGP: - https://www.mygp.com/



My GP Ticket: - https://www.mygp.com/ticket/



iPlato: - https://www.iplato.com/mygp-app/









50:02 - Racist Covid



Guardian Article (Feb 2020): - https://bit.ly/3lEPJIV









51:36 - 10 Year Bond Yields Hyperinflation Primed For Launch



FRED long Term Bond Yields: - https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/IRLTLT01USM156N



FRED 1yr LTBY: - https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/IRLTLT01USM156N (select to view by 1y)



FRED M1 Money Stock: - https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M1SL



FRED M1 Velocity: - https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M1V









54:04 - Scottish Corruption



Scottish Mail On Sunday: - https://bit.ly/3r96SM3



Craig Murray (Censored): - https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2021/03/a-very-tough-video-to-make/



Craig Murray Article: - https://bit.ly/2Peux0u



Dale Flower Tweet: - https://twitter.com/BoycottsBat/status/1373721500721807369









58:33 - Integration of Everything Defence Review As The UK Population Become The Enemy



MOD Advert: - https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1373907471773880322



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/fln0B



Integrated Review Documentation: - https://bit.ly/2NGC0F7



SAS Russiona Disruption (Telegraph): - https://archive.is/Jy9pt