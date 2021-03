Chronique de UK column News du 24.03.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column

00:28 - Year of Tremendous Lockdown Successes



07:44 - No Smoke Without Fire



16:08 - BBC Soap Opera's Pro Vaccine Propaganda











22:00 - BBC Forced To Admit Fake News



24:40 -An Overview of the new COVID (ab)normal









29:05 - Dutch Stoke Vaccine Scarcity Narrative



33:52 Israel Faces Potential Internatinal Criminal Court for Alleged Vaccine Apartheid



37:38 - Correction On Police MOT's









38:21 - Piers Corbyn Reports Experience Of Peaceful Protest









40:27 - Dutch Ex Service Personnel Protect Lockdowns Protestors









42:41 - Confusion over the use of NHS Data



46:57 - The Nextdoor App









48:05 - Lyn Thyer Legal Defence Fund: - livingstones.blog/2021/03/12/lyn-thyers-funding-appeal









48:54 - Dutch Elections Lead To the Next Coalition Government









51:23 - France Embraces Common Law but only for Dispute Resolution



53:36 - Foreign Holidays Outlawed



57:07 - Foreign Policy And The Return of NATO assisted by EU and UK Integration of Dictatorship



01:13:33 - Not Many F35's and Useless Aircraft Carriers



01:15:40 - Strange Local Decisions Receive Global Funding



