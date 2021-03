Chronique de UK Column News du 26.03.21 (Vidéo)

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column

00:21 - Coronavirus Act Enthusiastically Renewed In Parliament



Vote Distribution: - https://bit.ly/3rqvFvk



Brine / Hancock Exchange: - https://bit.ly/3su5Rj9



NT Article: - https://bit.ly/2NVI8cJ



Charles Walker Statement: - https://bit.ly/3sD3Q4t



Siren Study: - https://cutt.ly/FxHewIO













12:20 - Planning The Next Pandemic



Matt Hancock Video: - https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1374685489656107015



UKHSA Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3fhzxMH









17:20 - The Wheels Are Coming of the COVID Wagon In The U.S.



21stCenturyWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/25/is-covid-mania-wearing-off/











23:23 - What Is The Rationale For Continuation of the COVID Restrictions?



Gov't COVID Dashboard: - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/



ONS Mortality: - https://bit.ly/39hFFkk



Weekly COVID and Influenza Report: - https://bit.ly/31lY8b0









27:10 - Vaccine Success or Spring? Are They Magic?



PHE Document: - Impact of COVID 19 vaccines on mortality in England



Vaccine ADR's: - https://cutt.ly/ExHjeF4



Drugwatch GSK Record: - https://www.drugwatch.com/manufacturers/glaxosmithkline/



Drugwatch Pfizer Record: - https://www.drugwatch.com/manufacturers/pfizer/



Channel 4 Tweet: - https://twitter.com/Channel4News/status/1374330089068974080









39:49 - Lyn Thyer Freed









42:10 - Judiciary Decides That Vaccines Don't Need Science



CL Article: - https://cutt.ly/ExHxqHC











45:27 - Combined COVID and Flu Vaccine



FN Article: - https://fxn.ws/3tZpQ9Y









46:39 - Bill Gates Tells Poland Lockdown Destruction Will Continue Because Reasons



PFM Article: - https://bit.ly/3suJ470











48:34 - All Roads Lead To Vaccine Passports



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/zpNlR



IT Article: - https://cutt.ly/kxHWpFi











51:48 - Sporadic Restriction Lifting In U.S. States



AP Article: - https://cutt.ly/zxHxZM2



Mayor Kate Gallego Tweet: - https://twitter.com/MayorGallego/status/1375139011077935106



MKG Second Tweet: - https://twitter.com/MayorGallego/status/1375139011983855624



21stCenturyWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/25/data-shows-lockdowns-increase-dri...









56:22 - Alex Belfieled Arrested Again



Belfieled Statement: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PdPiOQI_Ks



YP Article: - https://bit.ly/2PxepqM



UK Column Not's Police: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/search/node/Nottinghamshire%20Police









01:00:42 - Craig Murray Found Guilty



Craig Murray Tweet 01: - https://twitter.com/CraigMurrayOrg/status/1374699652172419072



Craig Murray Tweet 02: - https://twitter.com/CraigMurrayOrg/status/1374719273726324737









01:03:18 - Joe Biden Manages A Press Conference After A Record 64 Days In Days In Office