Chronique de UK Column News du 31.03.21 (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 31st March 2021 Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.00:27 - New World Government Order By Treaty
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:27 - New World Government Order By Treaty
06:18 - Apparently Some Wouldn't Mind Dying of A Vaccine In the COVID 19 War
10:36 - Why Are The Government and the NHS Hiding Vaccine ADR's?
30:30 - Lenny Henry Letter To Loved Ones
35:29 - Are We Ever Going To get Out of Lockdowns?
39:20 - Checkpoints Set Up Across The Country
42:04 - Why do We Have Napoleonic Laws in a Common Law Jurisdiction?
45:13 - No Influenza At All So We Must Be Terrified Of It
48:25: - Reinner Fullmich Interview
53:30 - David Noakes Advocates Statement
54:26 - Police on Guard For Thee In Canada
57:09 - The New Green Deal Pitch and the Race To Zero
01:02:03 - EU's Variable Standards
