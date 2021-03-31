Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

Chronique de UK Column News du 31.03.21 (Vidéo)

par SLT 31 Mars 2021, 16:57 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 31st March 2021

UK Column News - 31st March 2021 Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.00:27 - New World Government Order By Treaty

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:27 - New World Government Order By Treaty 

Sources:
***********

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/lDEYl

Government Statement: - https://cutt.ly/GcrpfL0

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/R66CC




06:18 - Apparently Some Wouldn't Mind Dying of A Vaccine In the COVID 19 War

Sources:
***********

Norwegian Argument: - https://www.tv2.no/a/13886747

Jean Marie Evans Obituary: - https://bit.ly/3u1RKC6

Check the Evidence Article: - https://bit.ly/2Pe7Utt 





10:36 - Why Are The Government and the NHS Hiding Vaccine ADR's?

Sources:
************

NHS Information: - https://bit.ly/31zo3fp

Government Advice: - https://cutt.ly/Scram6X

Yellow Card Reporting site: - https://bit.ly/3fuKdI0

Government Weekly Summary of Vaccine ADR's: - https://bit.ly/2Pqygbv

Pfizer/BioNTech ADR's: - https://cutt.ly/Bcrfg8n

Astrazeneca ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3cFqzHw

UK Column Interview 01: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiHmE-E5eF0

UK Column Interview 02: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-smoke-without-fire-part-3-vaccine-ad...




30:30 - Lenny Henry Letter To Loved Ones

Sources:
************

Guardian Article: - https://cutt.ly/rcrf8r9




35:29 -  Are We Ever Going To get Out of Lockdowns?

Sources:
************

Talk Radio Tweet: - https://twitter.com/talkRADIO/status/1377173481775763457




39:20 - Checkpoints Set Up Across The Country




42:04 - Why do We Have Napoleonic Laws in a Common Law Jurisdiction? 

Sources:
************

Karen Bradly Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ry7WJC





45:13 - No Influenza At All So We Must Be Terrified Of It

Sources:
*************

GAVI Tweet: - https://twitter.com/gavi/status/1377176337807458306

GAVI Article: - https://bit.ly/3m6Wt2B

PHE Week 37 Influenza & COVID 19 Monitoring: -  https://bit.ly/3mblxpk

WHO Global Influenza Surveillance: - https://bit.ly/3sDFtTX





48:25: - Reinner Fullmich Interview

Sources:
************

Oval Media Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r02j7HaKYe8

Ned Pamphilon Translation: - https://www.nedpamphilon.uk/12-from-t4-to-covid1984/

Nature Biotechnology Profile: - Profile: https://www.nature.com/articles/nbt0908-965




53:30 - David Noakes Advocates Statement 



54:26 - Police on Guard For Thee In Canada

Sources:
***********

PoGFT Website: - https://policeonguard.ca/

Julius Reuchel Video Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHCVrl0HsFI




57:09 - The New Green Deal Pitch and the Race To Zero

Sources:
***********

UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021: - https://ukcop26.org/

COP 26 Tweet: - https://twitter.com/COP26/status/1377176339694809088

Rishi Sunak Statement: https://bit.ly/3sGSYlT

United Nations Race To Zero: - https://cutt.ly/zcrXc2r

Mark Carney Businesses Will be Punished: - https://cutt.ly/ecr6RxQ

Mark Carney Niche Statement: - https://bit.ly/3fykvSO

Mark Carney Companies Will Go Bankrupt Statement: - https://cutt.ly/6cr6sl3

Jeremy Quin Statement: - https://bit.ly/2PI5piL





01:02:03 - EU's Variable Standards

Sources
*********

5Pillars Article: - https://bit.ly/39vm2oX

Trouw Article: - https://bit.ly/3dj3WYw

DS Article 01: - https://cutt.ly/octrBkN

DS Article 02: - https://cutt.ly/lcttWeS

De Telegraf Article: - https://bit.ly/2PeBqPN

Rotterdam Police Tweet: - https://twitter.com/Politie_Rdam/status/1376145880319938563 

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----

Les articles du blog subissent encore les fourches caudines de la censure cachée via leur déréférencement par des moteurs de recherche tels que Yahoo, Qwant, Bing, Duckduckgo.
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres
- Contrairement à Google, Yahoo & Co boycottent et censurent les articles de SLT en les déréférençant complètement !
- Censure sur SLT : Les moteurs de recherche Yahoo, Bing et Duckduckgo déréférencent la quasi-totalité des articles du blog SLT !

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
Chronique de UK Column News du 26.03.21 (Vidéo)
Chronique de UK Column News du 26.03.21 (Vidéo)
Chronique de UK column News du 24.03.21 (Vidéo)
Chronique de UK column News du 24.03.21 (Vidéo)
Chronique de UK Column News du 22.03.21 (Vidéo)
Chronique de UK Column News du 22.03.21 (Vidéo)
Chronique de UK Column News du 19.03.21 (Vidéo)
Chronique de UK Column News du 19.03.21 (Vidéo)

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2013 - Hébergé par Overblog