UK Column News du 15.03.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column News 15 Mars 2021, 21:20 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 15th March 2021

UK Column News - 15th March 2021 Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.00:28 - The Hijacking of A Murder

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:28 - The Hijacking of A Murder

Sources:
***********

AP Article: - https://bit.ly/2OQqrLI

Cressida Dick Statement: - https://cutt.ly/OzX1u5r

Casting Now Profile: -  https://bit.ly/38HuWPM

Patsy Stevens Tweet 001: - https://twitter.com/Ic_main/status/1371370570873470977

Patsy Stevens Tweet 002: - https://twitter.com/PatsyeStevenson/status/1371166846934786053

Hannah Bardell Tweet: - https://twitter.com/HannahB4LiviMP/status/1370373188539015172




15:34  - What does Level Up Mean?

Sources:
***********

WEF Article: - https://bit.ly/3qOR018

WEF Article: - https://cutt.ly/6zCqfQ5

Level Up: - https://www.welevelup.org/





18:00 - Coronavirus Legislation Based On What? 

Sources:
***********

H' of C' Select Committee: - https://bit.ly/3lk7IEv




22:30 - Targeting Vulnerable People For Vaccination

Sources:
***********

BBC Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3qM26Ux

BBC Article 002: - https://archive.is/nHwa6

Times Article: - https://archive.is/m0Awb




29:21 - Why Are We Still Giving People COVID 19 Vaccines?

Sources:
************

UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/why-are-we-still-giving-people-covid-19...




31:52 - Furore over Hearns' Tweet following Hagler's Post Vaccine Death

Sources:
***********

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/R8SFY




34:03 - Analysis of Support For Scottish Independence Reveals Much

Sources:
***********

Steve Sayers Blog: - https://stevensayers.wordpress.com/2021/03/14/post-indyref-bpo-polling-u...




36:12 - Free Lunched For All?

Sources: - 
***********

Doug Casey Article: - https://internationalman.com/articles/free-lunches-for-all/




37:43 - Police, Crimes, Sentencing and Courts Bill Proposes To Effectively End Protest

Sources:
***********

Bill Proposed: - https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2839

The Police Covenant: - https://bit.ly/30I91DP

NPCC Document: - https://cutt.ly/gzCaJKW



45:47 - Lyn thyer Funding Appeal: 

Sources:
************

Fund Raising Site: - livingstones.blog/2021/03/12/lyn-thyers-funding-appeal



47:53  - COVID Has Changed Hospitals for the Better?

Sources:
***********

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/yFwPM

Evening Standard Article: https://archive.is/iyDki



49:43 - Local councils follow national political agenda without any recourse to the local community

Sources:
************

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/IgUA5

Legal Costs Crowdfunder: - https://bit.ly/38H6sGy

Plymouth Live Article: - https://cutt.ly/fzCvFKo



59:20- Hate Crime Bill Passes In Scotland To Practically End Free Speech

Sources:
***********

Herald Article: -  https://bit.ly/3eHv9Xa



01:02:24- Tulsi Gabbard Criticises Cancel Culture

Sources:
***********

Tulsi Gabbard Interview: - https://bit.ly/3lkaPfE



01:04:06- Military Bullying and Abuse Of Service Personel

Sources:
***********

Mail Article: - https://cutt.ly/FzCcAzG

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/30O9t3n

Vice Admiral Nick Hine: - https://archive.is/VlJ10

RAF LGBT + Freedom Network: - https://twitter.com/RAF_LGBT

UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/psychological-attack-uk-part-2

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----

Les articles du blog subissent encore les fourches caudines de la censure cachée via leur déréférencement par des moteurs de recherche tels que Yahoo, Qwant, Bing, Duckduckgo.
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres
- Contrairement à Google, Yahoo & Co boycottent et censurent les articles de SLT en les déréférençant complètement !
- Censure sur SLT : Les moteurs de recherche Yahoo, Bing et Duckduckgo déréférencent la quasi-totalité des articles du blog SLT !

