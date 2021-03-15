UK Column News du 15.03.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:28 - The Hijacking of A Murder



Sources:

***********



AP Article: - https://bit.ly/2OQqrLI



Cressida Dick Statement: - https://cutt.ly/OzX1u5r



Casting Now Profile: - https://bit.ly/38HuWPM



Patsy Stevens Tweet 001: - https://twitter.com/Ic_main/status/1371370570873470977



Patsy Stevens Tweet 002: - https://twitter.com/PatsyeStevenson/status/1371166846934786053



Hannah Bardell Tweet: - https://twitter.com/HannahB4LiviMP/status/1370373188539015172









15:34 - What does Level Up Mean?



Sources:

***********



WEF Article: - https://bit.ly/3qOR018



WEF Article: - https://cutt.ly/6zCqfQ5



Level Up: - https://www.welevelup.org/











18:00 - Coronavirus Legislation Based On What?



Sources:

***********



H' of C' Select Committee: - https://bit.ly/3lk7IEv









22:30 - Targeting Vulnerable People For Vaccination



Sources:

***********



BBC Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3qM26Ux



BBC Article 002: - https://archive.is/nHwa6



Times Article: - https://archive.is/m0Awb









29:21 - Why Are We Still Giving People COVID 19 Vaccines?



Sources:

************



UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/why-are-we-still-giving-people-covid-19...









31:52 - Furore over Hearns' Tweet following Hagler's Post Vaccine Death



Sources:

***********



Mail Article: - https://archive.is/R8SFY









34:03 - Analysis of Support For Scottish Independence Reveals Much



Sources:

***********



Steve Sayers Blog: - https://stevensayers.wordpress.com/2021/03/14/post-indyref-bpo-polling-u...









36:12 - Free Lunched For All?



Sources: -

***********



Doug Casey Article: - https://internationalman.com/articles/free-lunches-for-all/









37:43 - Police, Crimes, Sentencing and Courts Bill Proposes To Effectively End Protest



Sources:

***********



Bill Proposed: - https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2839



The Police Covenant: - https://bit.ly/30I91DP



NPCC Document: - https://cutt.ly/gzCaJKW







45:47 - Lyn thyer Funding Appeal:



Sources:

************



Fund Raising Site: - livingstones.blog/2021/03/12/lyn-thyers-funding-appeal







47:53 - COVID Has Changed Hospitals for the Better?



Sources:

***********



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/yFwPM



Evening Standard Article: https://archive.is/iyDki







49:43 - Local councils follow national political agenda without any recourse to the local community



Sources:

************



Mail Article: - https://archive.is/IgUA5



Legal Costs Crowdfunder: - https://bit.ly/38H6sGy



Plymouth Live Article: - https://cutt.ly/fzCvFKo







59:20- Hate Crime Bill Passes In Scotland To Practically End Free Speech



Sources:

***********



Herald Article: - https://bit.ly/3eHv9Xa







01:02:24- Tulsi Gabbard Criticises Cancel Culture



Sources:

***********



Tulsi Gabbard Interview: - https://bit.ly/3lkaPfE







01:04:06- Military Bullying and Abuse Of Service Personel



Sources:

***********



Mail Article: - https://cutt.ly/FzCcAzG



Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/30O9t3n



Vice Admiral Nick Hine: - https://archive.is/VlJ10



RAF LGBT + Freedom Network: - https://twitter.com/RAF_LGBT



UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/psychological-attack-uk-part-2