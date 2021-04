Chromique de UK Column du 16.04.21 - Censurée sur Youtube (Vidéo)

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's CENSORED (from YouTube) UK Column News

00:23 - UK Column Censored Off YouTube







01.23 - Vaccine Problems





Sources:





Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/5H5He



21CenturyWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/04/14/us-halts-johnson-johnson-covid-19...



Yahoo Article: - https://archive.is/SaJfR



Alex Berenson Tweet: - https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1382833970405064708









03:18 - Have U.S. Vaccine Trials Started Killing children?



Sources:





BBC Article: - https://archive.is/DSxIm



ANN Article: - https://6abc.cm/3wYLvBl









08:49 - Global Citizen's Vaccine Live (Aid) Gig



Sources:





Global Citizen: - https://bit.ly/3toQR6H











11:24 - Buildings Can Be Well



Sources:





WELL Certificate: - https://www.wellcertified.com/



HR Article: - https://cutt.ly/MvjNYdE











15:52 - Testing That Doesn't Work Drives Case Numbers



Sources:





Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/MdN35











19:58 - Covid Green Certificate In the EU and Creeping Towards the UK Vaccine Passports or Certificates (same thing)



Sources:





EU Green Certificates: - https://bit.ly/2QpmmyR



Wrong Kind of Green: - https://bit.ly/2Q80CYy



Journal.ie Poll: - https://bit.ly/3gm20lb



EHRC Advice: - https://cutt.ly/2vj1GML



DHSC Consultation: - https://bit.ly/32iJDFx



Matt Hancock Statement: - https://bit.ly/3dnYDYT









28:59 - U.S. Politician's Ask Dr. Fauci What Measure Will See Lockdown's Lifted









33:06 - Italian Restaurateurs Protest the Closure of their Businesses



Sources:





Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/Z96SI









37:30 - Human animal hybrid admitted



Sources:





i Article: - https://bit.ly/3uWvcD6











38:57 - CNN Is The Most Trusted Name In Propaganda



Sources:





ProjectVeritas: - https://Projectveritas.com



The Hill Article: - https://cutt.ly/uvj3L6x



Dr Leana Wen Profile: - https://archive.is/pM6kt









47:33 - Alleged Russina Hack on



Sources:





Dominic Raab Statement: - https://archive.is/3edqK



NCSC Statement: - https://bit.ly/3uQq03y



FCO Statement: - https://bit.ly/3gmfmhj



Charles Michel Statement: - https://bit.ly/3mSywMQ



Russian Statement: - https://twitter.com/RussianEmbassyC/status/1382826618725490689/photo/1



TASS Article: - https://tass.com/economy/1277249









55:20 - U.S. Afghan Withdrawal Not Quite What It Seems



Sources:





Antiwar Article: - https://bit.ly/3wU0mwK









56:55 - Chauvin Trial



Sources:





21stCebtuaryWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/04/08/blm-activist-buildings-will-burn-...



21stCntuaryWire Analysis: - https://21stcenturywire.com/chauvin-trial-live/









01:00:29 - Bitcoin Mining Environmental Impact



Sources:





New York Focus Article: - https://bit.ly/3sq7zkT