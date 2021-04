Chronique de UK Column du 14.04.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:27 - NHS Whistleblower Exposes Vaccine Policy









16:46 - What Is The Justification For COVID 19 Mass Vaccination Program?



Sources:

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/riEyv



UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/deceptive-construction-why-we-must-ques...



ONS Mortality Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3uH2fLs



Royal College Of Surgeons Report: - https://cutt.ly/1viv8A2



Prof Neil Mortensen Statement: - https://cutt.ly/qviblxA



Spectator Article: - https://archive.is/noHMB



Biometrics Paper: - https://cutt.ly/Rvim8FY













25:08 - Guardian Misdirection Propaganda



Sources

Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/YvGBg



UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-smoke-without-fire-part-2-t-cell-tra...











28:48 - Vaccination Program Expanded



Sources:

Matt Hancock Statement: https://bit.ly/3df4uzx











29:39 - Medical Censorship and Propaganda



Sources:

BMJ Notice: - https://bit.ly/3sgfCR5



BMJ Original Post: - https://archive.is/eoHUE



Article: - https://bit.ly/3geRrA7



Lancashire CC: https://bit.ly/3dgqKcs











34:58 - Sports Personality Harangued after Questioning Jabs



Sources

ZDF Interview: - https://bit.ly/3sbKh20











43:09 - Important UK Column Content



Sources:

No smoke without Fire Part 3: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-smoke-without-fire-part-3-vaccine-ad...



No smoke Without Fire Part 4: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL9mMTDSrzY



MarK Anderson Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJH5YcibUwY



Article: - https://bit.ly/3e6Vtbj









44:34 - Trouble Brewing in Nagorno-Karabakh



Sources:

Eastern Approaches Podcast: - https://cutt.ly/oviR0cl



DO Article: - https://cutt.ly/gviE1C6









48:13 - Constitutional Freedom



Sources:

Dissident's Guide Playlist: - https://bit.ly/3mPYJLV



Not The BBC: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCClhbLPi45TQ7hcjVdI387A



Not The BBC Newsletter: - https://www.notbbc.news/subscribe



Sheep Farm, Meet The Flockers: - https://cutt.ly/YviTBfb









50:31 - Lt.General Sees The Deception Behind Lockdowns



Sources:

CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3sdwwQd









55:09 - Quarantine Inspectors



Sources:

Government Announcement: - https://bit.ly/2ONQvaB



Mitie: - https://www.mitie.com/











57:23 - German Judges "Sensational" Ruling



Sources:

Check the Evidence: - https://www.checktheevidence.com/wordpress/



2020 News Article: - https://bit.ly/3thPAy5











59:47 - Philippines Question COVID Narrative:



Sources:

Manilla Times article: - https://cutt.ly/nviUSKd









01:01:32 - Spanish Police Officer Stands Up to Covid Rules



Sources:

Elmundo Article: - https://bit.ly/32b7U00









01:02:31 - Portuguese Police Stop Tree Planting



Sources:

Article: - https://bit.ly/3aaLMHy











01:04:10 - MP Presents Tree Planting Bill



Sources:

Tree-Lined Streets Bill: - https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2766











01:05:25 - NHS Data Sharing Is Based On Good Practice Apparently



Sources:

NHS Data Matters: - https://www.nhs.uk/your-nhs-data-matters/



UKRI Report: - https://bit.ly/3g9yRJz



3KQ: - https://www.3kq.co.uk/







01:12:05 - Daily Snail Review