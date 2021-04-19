Overblog
Chronique de UK Column du 19.04.21

par UK Column 19 Avril 2021, 21:14 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 19th April 2021

Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquez ici

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:29 - Vaccine Adverse Reactions

Sources:
************

MHRA Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/

MHRA Pizer ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3anrVoN

MHRA Astrazeneca ADR's: - https://bit.ly/2Qek85G

MHRA 2019 Statement: - https://bit.ly/3alqVkO

AERS Statement: - https://bit.ly/2Q7JjqI

FB Page: - https://www.facebook.com/groups/299493215066149





10:32 - Twitter Ban Government Vaccine ADR Statistics

Sources:
************

VI Article: - https://bit.ly/3n11LwZ

MHRA Reporting Summary: - https://bit.ly/3gm0SxK





16:02 - WHO Fight The Infodemic With The UK Government

Sources:
***********

WHO Thailand Tweet: - https://twitter.com/WHOThailand/status/1383989067025575942




18:16 - UK Column Resources Censored

Sources:
************

NSWF Part 4: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL9mMTDSrzY

NSWF Part 3: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qj5_-hbJcRs

UKC Column Whistleblower Interview: - https://odysee.com/@ukcolumn:9/the-harsh-reality-of-vaccine-adverse:7

UK Column Tweet: - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1383650365975920644





22:02 - Speed in Responding To Side Effects Is the Issue Not the Side Effects Claim The Media

Sources:
************

FT Article: - https://archive.is/5NVIs




24:39 - MHRA "partners" with the BMGF and the WHO 

Sources:
***********

MHRA Statement: - https://archive.is/pWMm4




26:59 - More Variants of Concern 

Sources:
***********

EuroNews Article: - https://bit.ly/3x9zIQA





29:30 - Vaccine Roll Out Not Proceeding As Planned Due To "Hesitancy." 

Sources:
*************

LS Article: - https://archive.is/j9IJD

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/vJ0f0



31:39 - Oral Health And Face Masks 

Sources:
************

Colgate: - https://bit.ly/3amNOoe

LL Article: - https://bit.ly/3e7Xyn2

TS Article: - https://bit.ly/3edpLJs

OT Article: - https://bit.ly/3gnKcpF




37:09 - Northern Exposure Interview With A Storm Strooper - Post Match Analysis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xQ19rh13b8



38:52 - Email From Viewer Reports Identical Side Effects



40:15 - Media Slaps the Anti-Vaxxer label on NHS Staff

Sources:
***********

Star Article: - https://archive.ph/NOffb

Times Article: - https://archive.ph/KcHlK

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/9Hk9B 




46:19 - Playing Party Politics With The Truth By Selecting Which Lies To Criticise

Sources:
***********

Peter Stevanovic Tweet: - https://twitter.com/PeterStefanovi2/status/1382005651904331782

Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/YybhK




50:22 - Economic Suicide And Housing Bubbles

Sources:
*************

Government Backed Mortgages: - https://cutt.ly/EvTLVw7





53:26 - Fintech Gets Even Greener As Digital Currency Is Planned To Replace The Pound

Sources:
************

Fintech Statement: - https://archive.is/3lnAr

Foreign Affairs Committee Statement: https://bit.ly/3ajJeH6

Report: - https://bit.ly/3tyxMPB




57:44 - Has Anyone Researched the Economic Case for Scottish Independence?

Sources:
************

Ciaran Jenkins Tweet: - https://twitter.com/C4Ciaran/status/1382801138207047680




59:56 - Living In The Private Security UK State




01:05:43 - Increasing Tensions Over The Ukraine

Sources:
*************

Times Article: - https://archive.is/Cm8ha

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/AEiaU



01:11:27 - Culture Wars and Humanity 2.0

Sources:
***********

John Waters Article: - https://johnwaters.substack.com/p/no-future-for-youth

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres
- SLT 24.08.2018 Contrairement à Google, Yahoo & Co boycottent et censurent les articles de SLT en les déréférençant complètement !

