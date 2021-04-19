Chronique de UK Column du 19.04.21

Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquez ici
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:29 - Vaccine Adverse Reactions
10:32 - Twitter Ban Government Vaccine ADR Statistics
16:02 - WHO Fight The Infodemic With The UK Government
18:16 - UK Column Resources Censored
22:02 - Speed in Responding To Side Effects Is the Issue Not the Side Effects Claim The Media
24:39 - MHRA "partners" with the BMGF and the WHO
26:59 - More Variants of Concern
29:30 - Vaccine Roll Out Not Proceeding As Planned Due To "Hesitancy."
31:39 - Oral Health And Face Masks
37:09 - Northern Exposure Interview With A Storm Strooper - Post Match Analysis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xQ19rh13b8
38:52 - Email From Viewer Reports Identical Side Effects
40:15 - Media Slaps the Anti-Vaxxer label on NHS Staff
46:19 - Playing Party Politics With The Truth By Selecting Which Lies To Criticise
50:22 - Economic Suicide And Housing Bubbles
53:26 - Fintech Gets Even Greener As Digital Currency Is Planned To Replace The Pound
57:44 - Has Anyone Researched the Economic Case for Scottish Independence?
59:56 - Living In The Private Security UK State
01:05:43 - Increasing Tensions Over The Ukraine
01:11:27 - Culture Wars and Humanity 2.0
