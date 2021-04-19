Chronique de UK Column du 19.04.21

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:29 - Vaccine Adverse Reactions



Sources:

MHRA Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/



MHRA Pizer ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3anrVoN



MHRA Astrazeneca ADR's: - https://bit.ly/2Qek85G



MHRA 2019 Statement: - https://bit.ly/3alqVkO



AERS Statement: - https://bit.ly/2Q7JjqI



FB Page: - https://www.facebook.com/groups/299493215066149











10:32 - Twitter Ban Government Vaccine ADR Statistics



Sources:

VI Article: - https://bit.ly/3n11LwZ



MHRA Reporting Summary: - https://bit.ly/3gm0SxK











16:02 - WHO Fight The Infodemic With The UK Government



Sources:

WHO Thailand Tweet: - https://twitter.com/WHOThailand/status/1383989067025575942









18:16 - UK Column Resources Censored



Sources:

NSWF Part 4: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL9mMTDSrzY



NSWF Part 3: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qj5_-hbJcRs



UKC Column Whistleblower Interview: - https://odysee.com/@ukcolumn:9/the-harsh-reality-of-vaccine-adverse:7



UK Column Tweet: - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1383650365975920644











22:02 - Speed in Responding To Side Effects Is the Issue Not the Side Effects Claim The Media



Sources:

FT Article: - https://archive.is/5NVIs









24:39 - MHRA "partners" with the BMGF and the WHO



Sources:

MHRA Statement: - https://archive.is/pWMm4









26:59 - More Variants of Concern



Sources:

EuroNews Article: - https://bit.ly/3x9zIQA











29:30 - Vaccine Roll Out Not Proceeding As Planned Due To "Hesitancy."



Sources:

LS Article: - https://archive.is/j9IJD



Mail Article: - https://archive.is/vJ0f0







31:39 - Oral Health And Face Masks



Sources:

Colgate: - https://bit.ly/3amNOoe



LL Article: - https://bit.ly/3e7Xyn2



TS Article: - https://bit.ly/3edpLJs



OT Article: - https://bit.ly/3gnKcpF









37:09 - Northern Exposure Interview With A Storm Strooper - Post Match Analysis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xQ19rh13b8







38:52 - Email From Viewer Reports Identical Side Effects







40:15 - Media Slaps the Anti-Vaxxer label on NHS Staff



Sources:

Star Article: - https://archive.ph/NOffb



Times Article: - https://archive.ph/KcHlK



Mail Article: - https://archive.is/9Hk9B









46:19 - Playing Party Politics With The Truth By Selecting Which Lies To Criticise



Sources:

Peter Stevanovic Tweet: - https://twitter.com/PeterStefanovi2/status/1382005651904331782



Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/YybhK









50:22 - Economic Suicide And Housing Bubbles



Sources:

Government Backed Mortgages: - https://cutt.ly/EvTLVw7











53:26 - Fintech Gets Even Greener As Digital Currency Is Planned To Replace The Pound



Sources:

Fintech Statement: - https://archive.is/3lnAr



Foreign Affairs Committee Statement: https://bit.ly/3ajJeH6



Report: - https://bit.ly/3tyxMPB









57:44 - Has Anyone Researched the Economic Case for Scottish Independence?



Sources:

Ciaran Jenkins Tweet: - https://twitter.com/C4Ciaran/status/1382801138207047680









59:56 - Living In The Private Security UK State









01:05:43 - Increasing Tensions Over The Ukraine



Sources:

Times Article: - https://archive.is/Cm8ha



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/AEiaU







01:11:27 - Culture Wars and Humanity 2.0



Sources:

John Waters Article: - https://johnwaters.substack.com/p/no-future-for-youth