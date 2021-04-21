Chronique de UK Column du 21.04.21

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:25 - Antivirals Task Force



Antivirals Taskforce: - https://bit.ly/3apcMmI











02:36 - New Pandemics Preparedness Again



Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3eohr9C



G7 Announcement: - https://cutt.ly/avFGSJZ









05:28 - EU Gives Pfizer Indemnified Carte Blanche To Do Whatever They Like



LV Article: - https://bit.ly/3xfUPB1









10:23 - The UK Combatting Vaccine Hesitancy Around The World



CCS South American Project: - https://bit.ly/3gsc3F7









11:18 - UK Government Promises Science Led Freedom And Won't Tolerate Dissent



Jonathan Van Tam Statement: - https://bit.ly/3v61DPE



Dr Nikki Kanani NHS Profile: - https://bit.ly/3dAIGP2



Kings Fund: - https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/



KF General Advisory Council: - https://bit.ly/3sJGpWo



MHRA Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/



MHRA Pizer ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3anrVoN



MHRA Astrazeneca ADR's: - https://bit.ly/2Qek85G



MHRA 2019 Statement: - https://bit.ly/3alqVkO









25:10 - MSM Mixed Messaging On Vaccine ADR's



Mail Article 001: - https://archive.is/P8ChR



Mail Article 002: - https://archive.is/MpFE7



Mail Article 003: - https://archive.is/dguDR



Mail Article 004: - https://archive.is/I9M7n



Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3tDrWMF











28:24 - Families Separated By COVID Declaration Without Any Covid Test



Video: - https://bit.ly/3tQJEfG









35:21 - Bob Demands That Kier Starmer Leaves the Pub



The Raven Pub Tweet: - https://twitter.com/theravenofbath/status/1384148638427848711



Bob Asks Kier To Leave: - https://twitter.com/BenBirchallUK/status/1384132583059906563



Bob Tells Kier About Covid Statistics He Doesn't Want To Hear: - https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1384168559236894724











38:37 - Information Disorder Is A thing Apparently



Aspen Institute: - https://bit.ly/3dAOJTW



Aspen Institute Funders: - https://bit.ly/3dF0RmZ







42:04 - UK Column Viewer Emails Reveal That Vaccine Recipients Are Not Seeing Patient Information Leaflet







43:26 - UK Column Viewer Emails Reveal That NHS Treatment Being Denied Based Upon Rules and Policy (Not Law)







45:03 - Covid I Refuse To Comply For The Sake of My Son - https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/covid-i-refuse-comply-sake-my-son









46:57 - Chatham House Futurescape



CH Futurescape: - https://cutt.ly/EvFVReq



False Dawn pdf: - http://www.leepenn.org/FalseDawn_np.pdf



The Anglo American Establishment pdf: - http://aaargh.vho.org/fran/livres10/Quigley.pdf









57:41 - MP Resigns or Was He Pushed For Defending Veterans?



JM Resignation Letter: - https://twitter.com/JohnnyMercerUK/status/1384572401179144193/photo/1



On this day the IRA Twitter Account: - https://twitter.com/OnThisDayPIRA



YT Video: - Justice For Gavin Briggs Youtube



J4GB Website: - http://www.justice4gavinbriggs.com/