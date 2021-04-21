Chronique de UK Column du 21.04.21

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:25 - Antivirals Task Force
Sources:
************
Antivirals Taskforce: - https://bit.ly/3apcMmI
02:36 - New Pandemics Preparedness Again
Sources:
**************
Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3eohr9C
G7 Announcement: - https://cutt.ly/avFGSJZ
05:28 - EU Gives Pfizer Indemnified Carte Blanche To Do Whatever They Like
Sources:
************
LV Article: - https://bit.ly/3xfUPB1
10:23 - The UK Combatting Vaccine Hesitancy Around The World
Sources:
************
CCS South American Project: - https://bit.ly/3gsc3F7
11:18 - UK Government Promises Science Led Freedom And Won't Tolerate Dissent
Sources:
************
Jonathan Van Tam Statement: - https://bit.ly/3v61DPE
Dr Nikki Kanani NHS Profile: - https://bit.ly/3dAIGP2
Kings Fund: - https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/
KF General Advisory Council: - https://bit.ly/3sJGpWo
MHRA Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/
MHRA Pizer ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3anrVoN
MHRA Astrazeneca ADR's: - https://bit.ly/2Qek85G
MHRA 2019 Statement: - https://bit.ly/3alqVkO
25:10 - MSM Mixed Messaging On Vaccine ADR's
Sources:
************
Mail Article 001: - https://archive.is/P8ChR
Mail Article 002: - https://archive.is/MpFE7
Mail Article 003: - https://archive.is/dguDR
Mail Article 004: - https://archive.is/I9M7n
Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3tDrWMF
28:24 - Families Separated By COVID Declaration Without Any Covid Test
Sources:
************
Video: - https://bit.ly/3tQJEfG
35:21 - Bob Demands That Kier Starmer Leaves the Pub
Sources:
************
The Raven Pub Tweet: - https://twitter.com/theravenofbath/status/1384148638427848711
Bob Asks Kier To Leave: - https://twitter.com/BenBirchallUK/status/1384132583059906563
Bob Tells Kier About Covid Statistics He Doesn't Want To Hear: - https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1384168559236894724
38:37 - Information Disorder Is A thing Apparently
Sources:
************
Aspen Institute: - https://bit.ly/3dAOJTW
Aspen Institute Funders: - https://bit.ly/3dF0RmZ
42:04 - UK Column Viewer Emails Reveal That Vaccine Recipients Are Not Seeing Patient Information Leaflet
43:26 - UK Column Viewer Emails Reveal That NHS Treatment Being Denied Based Upon Rules and Policy (Not Law)
45:03 - Covid I Refuse To Comply For The Sake of My Son - https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/covid-i-refuse-comply-sake-my-son
46:57 - Chatham House Futurescape
Sources:
************
CH Futurescape: - https://cutt.ly/EvFVReq
False Dawn pdf: - http://www.leepenn.org/FalseDawn_np.pdf
The Anglo American Establishment pdf: - http://aaargh.vho.org/fran/livres10/Quigley.pdf
57:41 - MP Resigns or Was He Pushed For Defending Veterans?
Sources:
***********
JM Resignation Letter: - https://twitter.com/JohnnyMercerUK/status/1384572401179144193/photo/1
On this day the IRA Twitter Account: - https://twitter.com/OnThisDayPIRA
YT Video: - Justice For Gavin Briggs Youtube
J4GB Website: - http://www.justice4gavinbriggs.com/
***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.
Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres
- SLT 24.08.2018 Contrairement à Google, Yahoo & Co boycottent et censurent les articles de SLT en les déréférençant complètement !