Chronique de UK Column du 23.04.21. La censure se poursuit (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 23rd April 2021
Note de SLT : la vidéo de UK Column News a été censurée sur Youtube. Elle peut être visionnée sur Odyssey ou bien directement sur le lien de UK Column News. Comme notre offre actuelle, ne nous permet pas de diffuser les vidéos d'Odyssey, vous pouvez la visualiser en cliquant ici.
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:26 - Antivirals Task Force
28:27 - Targeting The Young For Vaccines
29:17 - Upcoming UK Column Content
30:45 - Gordon Brown Steps Out Of The Shadows
42:04 - Blood Clots Rates Increase
45:08 - Northern Exposure Interview With Nurse: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYzdF-VQjvw
48:56 - U.S. Attorney Stands Up To COVID Tyranny
54:03 - FullFact Offer No Facts On Covid 19 Deaths But Are Strong On Propaganda
01:00:01 - MHRA FOI Evasion
01:04:00 - Brit Awards Events Training Program
01:06:10 - Cats Lives Matter To Propagandists
01:08:48 - Alan Duncan Reveals Too Much
01:12:54 - Leaders Agree On climate Change Except When they Don't
01:16:12 - Scottish Elections Promise The Nanny State
01:17:35 - Culture Wars vs Eugenics - Spot The Fascist
01:23:52 - UK Column Website Update
***
