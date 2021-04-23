Overblog
Chronique de UK Column du 23.04.21. La censure se poursuit (Vidéo)

par SLT 23 Avril 2021, 19:55 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 23rd April 2021

Note de SLT : la vidéo de UK Column News a été censurée sur Youtube. Elle peut être visionnée sur Odyssey ou bien directement sur le lien de UK Column News. Comme notre offre actuelle, ne nous permet pas de diffuser les vidéos d'Odyssey, vous pouvez la visualiser en cliquant ici.

.

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:26 - Antivirals Task Force

Sources:
************

The Harsh Realities Of Vaccine Adverse Effects (Video) - https://cutt.ly/yvVkc6N

UK Column Censored Timeline: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/censored

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3gzQlPQ

Open Letter: - https://bit.ly/3veNMql

Poynter Institute IFCN: - https://www.poynter.org/ifcn/

CCS Statement: - https://bit.ly/3nfO3q9

Yahoo Article: - https://yhoo.it/3tMazJP

The Caircross Review: - https://cutt.ly/3vVvfCd 

UKC Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/atvod-major-risk-freedom-speech-internet

DTV Article: - https://bit.ly/32K42U5



28:27 - Targeting The Young For Vaccines


29:17 - Upcoming UK Column Content



30:45 - Gordon Brown Steps Out Of The Shadows

Sources:
************

UK Column: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/queensferry-speech

MHRA Pizer ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3anrVoN

MHRA Astrazeneca ADR's: - https://bit.ly/2Qek85G 




42:04 - Blood Clots Rates Increase 

Sources:
************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/RC35B

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/yHGVz

Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3axnYxE



45:08 - Northern Exposure Interview With Nurse: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYzdF-VQjvw



48:56 - U.S. Attorney Stands Up To COVID Tyranny



54:03 - FullFact Offer No Facts On Covid 19 Deaths But Are Strong On Propaganda

Sources:
************

FullFact: - Post 



01:00:01 - MHRA FOI Evasion



01:04:00 - Brit Awards Events Training Program

Sources:
************

ERP: - https://bit.ly/32HXxkE



01:06:10 - Cats Lives Matter To Propagandists

Sources:
************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/XGJlJ




01:08:48 - Alan Duncan Reveals Too Much





01:12:54 - Leaders Agree On climate Change Except When they Don't

Sources:
***********

Boris Johnson Statement: - https://yhoo.it/3gyuojP

Glasgow Financial Alliance For Net Zero: - https://bit.ly/2QOe2Ja




01:16:12 - Scottish Elections Promise The Nanny State

Sources:
***********

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/zX9S0




01:17:35 - Culture Wars vs Eugenics  - Spot The Fascist




01:23:52 - UK Column Website Update

***
