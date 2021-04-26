Chronique de UK Column du 26.04.21 - Censurée (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 26th April 2021
Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.
00:22 - Thanks To the UKC Community
03.35 - Huge Lockdown Protests In London Met By Media Silence And Then Propaganda
26:48 - David Noakes Update
27:10 - Covid: I will Not Comply: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/covid-i-will-not-comply
28:23 - Northern Exposure
30:12 - Distraction Propaganda And Behavioural Manipulation
33:04 - Enthusiastic Vaccine Supporter Sadly Dies
33:44 - India Pandemic Correlates With Vaccine Roll Out
40:34 - So called Alternative Media Asks The Questions MSM Propagandists Won't
45:52 - BBC Vaccine Propaganda Moves In On Children
48:06 - MHRA Very Expensive AI ADR Reporting Isn't Publicly Available
51:15 - Michael Gove Considers Israeli Green Pass
53:00 - The Indo Pacific Tilt Tilts
56:54 - Russia Bating Propagandist Nonsense From The Economist
59:00 - Hypocrisy On Overdrive From UK Political Propagandists
01:00:09 - Big Gantry Dross
01:01:26 - Telegraph Declares Itself Cheaper Than Toilet Paper
