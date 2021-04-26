Overblog
Chronique de UK Column du 26.04.21 - Censurée (Vidéo)

par SLT 26 Avril 2021

UK Column News - 26th April 2021

 

Notre offre actuelle ne nous permettant plus de mettre en ligne les vidéos de Odyssey, vous pouvez cliquez sur ce lien pour la visualiser.

Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.

00:22 - Thanks To the UKC Community



03.35 - Huge Lockdown Protests In London Met By Media Silence And Then Propaganda

Sources:
************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/xFvtR 

GB Resistance Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dBeRAzqEYI

Dr Claire Craig Tweet: - https://twitter.com/ClareCraigPath/status/1386591935222190084

Spring Tweet: - https://twitter.com/mariannaspring/status/1385925560631705600




26:48 - David Noakes Update




27:10 - Covid: I will Not Comply: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/covid-i-will-not-comply




28:23 - Northern Exposure

Sources:
***********

Northern Exposure Interview 001: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJRaa_FtTPw

Northern Exposure Interview 002: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYzdF-VQjvw




30:12 - Distraction Propaganda And Behavioural Manipulation 

Sources:
************

Sun Article: - https://archive.is/agHI3

Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/or9cc




33:04 - Enthusiastic Vaccine Supporter Sadly Dies

Sources:
***********

David Scott Tweet: - https://twitter.com/Albion_Rover/status/1386609989624680452 




33:44 - India Pandemic Correlates With Vaccine Roll Out 

Sources:
*************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/aF7n7 

ONS Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3tSG2db

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3vkGxwZ

Times Article: - https://archive.is/nsobC

Aljazeera: - https://archive.is/uZ31x





40:34 - So called Alternative Media Asks The Questions MSM Propagandists Won't

Sources:
************

French Article: - https://cutt.ly/tv7aXPA





45:52 - BBC Vaccine Propaganda Moves In On Children





48:06 - MHRA Very Expensive AI ADR Reporting Isn't Publicly Available

Sources:
**********

MHRA ADR Data Page: - https://bit.ly/3aCEEUn




51:15 - Michael Gove Considers Israeli Green Pass

Sources:
************

Sky News: - https://archive.is/cFUHM




53:00 - The Indo Pacific Tilt Tilts

Sources:
***********

Ben Wallace Statement: - https://bit.ly/2Qzevz1




56:54 - Russia Bating Propagandist Nonsense From The Economist

Sources:
************

Economist Article: - https://archive.is/I4hRl




59:00 - Hypocrisy On Overdrive From UK Political Propagandists

Sources:
************

Neil Bush Statement: https://bit.ly/3eqqnLC




01:00:09 - Big Gantry Dross

Sources:
************

Jane Kerr Tweet: - https://twitter.com/TeamBaDJane/status/1386329155441156101

Digby Pink Tweet: - https://twitter.com/DigbyPink/status/1386547221987041281



01:01:26 - Telegraph Declares Itself Cheaper Than Toilet Paper

***







