Chronique de UK Column du 28 avril 2021 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 29 Avril 2021, 18:26 UL Column News Coronavirus Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 28th April 2021

Du fait de notre offre, nous ne sommes plus en mesure de fournir les vidéos qui ne sont pas de Youtube, Dailymotion ou VImeo, pour visualiser la vidéo cliquer ici.

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:31 - Vaccine Certificates To Be Rolled Out

Sources:
************

James Melville Tweet: - https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1387318012659838980

Grant Shapps Statement: - https://archive.is/glFg9




03:02 - Spinning India COVID Statistics

Sources:
***********

Dr Zoe Harcombe Tweet: - https://twitter.com/zoeharcombe/status/1387319278592987136

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/JiZsp




05:38 - Why Are We Still In Lockdown?

Sources:
************

UK Covid Statistics: - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

ONS Statistics: - https://cutt.ly/wbiVgzM

Royal College of Radiologists Report: - https://bit.ly/3eBRh3n





12:58 - Tony Blair And The BBC and the Global Media Pretend The Adverse Reaction Statistics Don't Exist 

Sources:
************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/NsbP7

Astrazeneca ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3u2erGv

Pfizer ADR's: - https://cutt.ly/zbiMRgk

TwinsUK: - https://bit.ly/2SaDiKp

Dr Cristina Minni: - https://bit.ly/3sXJ52I

TwinsUK Funders: - https://bit.ly/3aOeoGZ

Symptoms Study: - https://covid.joinzoe.com/about

Zoe Global Ltd: - https://joinzoe.com/

Zoe Financial Profile: - https://cutt.ly/7biVJkJ

Dr Weber Profile: - https://drdavidweber.wordpress.com/about/

MHRA Yellow Card Reporting: - https://bit.ly/2PwBJFJ

VAERS Reporting: - https://vaers.hhs.gov/

Canada SAR: - https://bit.ly/3gMpArw

German SAR: - https://bit.ly/3xGVN9E

Europe SAR: - http://www.adrreports.eu/en/index.html

Independent ADR Reporting System: - https://bit.ly/3vqJTi1

Pfizer ADR Reporting System: - https://bit.ly/3xyKWhG

Astrazeneca ADR Reporting: - https://bit.ly/2QDZZGn

NIH Study: - https://bit.ly/3gL6ce9





37:43 - Forced Vaccination

Sources:
************

DE Article: - https://bit.ly/3nt51S0

Daily Record Article: - https://cutt.ly/tbiBCAc

CHD Article: - https://cutt.ly/OboU3FV

DFCE Notice of Liability: - https://bit.ly/3t18MPV

DFCE Letter: - https://bit.ly/3gLQJe4

Emer Cooke Politico Profile: - https://cutt.ly/wbiNMzq






43:38 - Lockdowns Have Caused A Mental Health Emergency

Sources:
************

Mind Statement: - https://bit.ly/3aK7thQ




45:05 - European Claims About ADR's 

Sources:
************

VI Monitoring: - https://bit.ly/3nt6qbe

EUdraVigilence: - http://www.adrreports.eu/en/index.html

Doses Tracker: - https://bit.ly/3gN5uNM




48:15 - Fauci's NIH Summit in Wuhan Scrubbed

Sources
**********

NP Article: - https://bit.ly/2S04iMr




48:57 - German Actors Dare To Criticise The Regime

Sources:
**********

Allesdichtmachen Channel: - https://bit.ly/3eCv4Cr





50:22 - COVID: I Refuse To Comply 

Sources:
************

UK Columns Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/covid-i-will-not-comply

Fundraiser: - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thomas-craney-1



51:28 - Support from UK Column Viewers



55:11 - Policing The Protests

Sources:
************

Tweet 001: - https://twitter.com/MetPoliceEvents/status/1386016791630057482

Tweet 002: - https://twitter.com/CityPolice/status/1385954717394776066

Tweet 003: - https://twitter.com/UKCopHumour/status/1386312074150694914




56:26 - How To Spot Media Truth (and Lies) - Pay Attention To Detail Because The MSM Don't

Sources:
************

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3dZ2kET





01:01:04 - Celebrity Propaganda

Sources:
*************

ITV Article: - https://bit.ly/3sV48Tj




01:01:34 - Long Term Local Lockdown Plans

Sources:
************

Government Contract: - https://bit.ly/3vquRci

UK Columns Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/what-covid-19-marshal




01:04:34 - Censorship Roll Out

Sources:
************

Alistair Williams Tweet: - https://twitter.com/awilliamscomedy/status/1387291793671262210




01:05:34 - Christian Preacher Arrested

Sources:
************

CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3vrDFyt

UK Column Series: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/search?keywords=Constitution




01:13:08 - Canadian Police Revenge Attack On Church 

Sources:
************

Artur Pawloski TV Channel: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCppnexVl511K6mFXnwyC_Jg

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres
- SLT 24.08.2018 Contrairement à Google, Yahoo & Co boycottent et censurent les articles de SLT en les déréférençant complètement !

