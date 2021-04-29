Chronique de UK Column du 28 avril 2021 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:31 - Vaccine Certificates To Be Rolled Out



James Melville Tweet: - https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1387318012659838980



Grant Shapps Statement: - https://archive.is/glFg9









03:02 - Spinning India COVID Statistics



Dr Zoe Harcombe Tweet: - https://twitter.com/zoeharcombe/status/1387319278592987136



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/JiZsp









05:38 - Why Are We Still In Lockdown?



UK Covid Statistics: - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/



ONS Statistics: - https://cutt.ly/wbiVgzM



Royal College of Radiologists Report: - https://bit.ly/3eBRh3n











12:58 - Tony Blair And The BBC and the Global Media Pretend The Adverse Reaction Statistics Don't Exist



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/NsbP7



Astrazeneca ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3u2erGv



Pfizer ADR's: - https://cutt.ly/zbiMRgk



TwinsUK: - https://bit.ly/2SaDiKp



Dr Cristina Minni: - https://bit.ly/3sXJ52I



TwinsUK Funders: - https://bit.ly/3aOeoGZ



Symptoms Study: - https://covid.joinzoe.com/about



Zoe Global Ltd: - https://joinzoe.com/



Zoe Financial Profile: - https://cutt.ly/7biVJkJ



Dr Weber Profile: - https://drdavidweber.wordpress.com/about/



MHRA Yellow Card Reporting: - https://bit.ly/2PwBJFJ



VAERS Reporting: - https://vaers.hhs.gov/



Canada SAR: - https://bit.ly/3gMpArw



German SAR: - https://bit.ly/3xGVN9E



Europe SAR: - http://www.adrreports.eu/en/index.html



Independent ADR Reporting System: - https://bit.ly/3vqJTi1



Pfizer ADR Reporting System: - https://bit.ly/3xyKWhG



Astrazeneca ADR Reporting: - https://bit.ly/2QDZZGn



NIH Study: - https://bit.ly/3gL6ce9











37:43 - Forced Vaccination



DE Article: - https://bit.ly/3nt51S0



Daily Record Article: - https://cutt.ly/tbiBCAc



CHD Article: - https://cutt.ly/OboU3FV



DFCE Notice of Liability: - https://bit.ly/3t18MPV



DFCE Letter: - https://bit.ly/3gLQJe4



Emer Cooke Politico Profile: - https://cutt.ly/wbiNMzq













43:38 - Lockdowns Have Caused A Mental Health Emergency



Mind Statement: - https://bit.ly/3aK7thQ









45:05 - European Claims About ADR's



VI Monitoring: - https://bit.ly/3nt6qbe



EUdraVigilence: - http://www.adrreports.eu/en/index.html



Doses Tracker: - https://bit.ly/3gN5uNM









48:15 - Fauci's NIH Summit in Wuhan Scrubbed



NP Article: - https://bit.ly/2S04iMr









48:57 - German Actors Dare To Criticise The Regime



Allesdichtmachen Channel: - https://bit.ly/3eCv4Cr











50:22 - COVID: I Refuse To Comply



UK Columns Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/covid-i-will-not-comply



Fundraiser: - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thomas-craney-1







51:28 - Support from UK Column Viewers







55:11 - Policing The Protests



Tweet 001: - https://twitter.com/MetPoliceEvents/status/1386016791630057482



Tweet 002: - https://twitter.com/CityPolice/status/1385954717394776066



Tweet 003: - https://twitter.com/UKCopHumour/status/1386312074150694914









56:26 - How To Spot Media Truth (and Lies) - Pay Attention To Detail Because The MSM Don't



Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3dZ2kET











01:01:04 - Celebrity Propaganda



ITV Article: - https://bit.ly/3sV48Tj









01:01:34 - Long Term Local Lockdown Plans



Government Contract: - https://bit.ly/3vquRci



UK Columns Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/what-covid-19-marshal









01:04:34 - Censorship Roll Out



Alistair Williams Tweet: - https://twitter.com/awilliamscomedy/status/1387291793671262210









01:05:34 - Christian Preacher Arrested



CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3vrDFyt



UK Column Series: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/search?keywords=Constitution









01:13:08 - Canadian Police Revenge Attack On Church



Artur Pawloski TV Channel: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCppnexVl511K6mFXnwyC_Jg