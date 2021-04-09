Overblog
Chronique de UK Column News du 9.04.21

par UK Column 9 Avril 2021, 16:53 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 9th April 2021

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:20: - ECHR Rules Mandatory Vaccination Is Fine

Sources:
************

BBC Report: - https://archive.is/apCup

PoE Res 2361: - https://bit.ly/2OAcrGd

NGO Report: - https://bit.ly/3mxnCMl

Written Question: - https://pace.coe.int/en/files/28875/html




08:48 - Astrazeneca Halts Covid Vaccine Child Testing While Blood Clot Probe is Conducted

Sources:
***********

21stCenturyWire Article: - https://cutt.ly/5cNaP2b

Times Article: - https://archive.is/6x5tE 




14:00 - MHRA and EMA Tentatively Recognise Thrombosis Risk And Give Conflicting Advice

Sources:
************

Le Monde Article: - https://cutt.ly/ccNhUA0

MHRA Previous Statement: - https://cutt.ly/LcNkrQd

MHRA Current Statement: - https://bit.ly/3d1d4C6

JCVI Statement: - https://cutt.ly/8cNlqem

Emmanuel Macron Statement: - https://cutt.ly/YcNzpMf



19:28 - No smoke Without Fire Part 4




20:17 - The Psychological Attack On the British Is Wearing Thin

Sources:
************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/2rAfj

UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/covid-coercion-boris-johnsons-psycholog...

Conservative Women: - https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/a-very-convenient-pandemic/



26:20 - Pubs To Reopen With Test And Trace To Deny Property Rights



29:27 - Cheating The System Has Already Started In Denmark

Sources:
************

DR Article: - https://cutt.ly/KcNxBH2



31:53 - Rand Paul Stands Against U.S. Authoritarianism

Sources:
************

Report of Rand Paul Letter: - https://bit.ly/3dNkGal



34:02 - Roll Up Roll Up For Your Free Covid Test

Sources:
************

Government Press Release: - https://bit.ly/2Qcktpe



38:56 - The International Travel Traffic Lights

Sources:
************

Grant Shapps Video: - https://twitter.com/i/status/1380441003438510081



41:15 - 10,000 Lives Saved By the Vaccine?

Sources:
************

Public Health England Estimate & Methodology: - https://bit.ly/3fXpxbC




45:06 - More People In The U.S. Get COVID post Vaccine and Some Die

Sources:
***********

Detroit News Article: - https://bit.ly/3wJlSUQ



47:00 - Can U.S. Employers Force Their Workforce To Vaccinate?



48:41 - The Divided States of America and Crazy Partisan COVID Propaganda

Sources:
************

PBS Article: - https://to.pbs.org/3cZDaFr

21stCenturyWire Article: - https://bit.ly/3wL75t4

Fanatics View Channel: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy31smm3GNCgbSgYm9hb41Q




01:00:02 - The COVID Community Core

Sources:
***********

ABC News Article: - https://cutt.ly/7cBDENh

GR Article: - https://cutt.ly/zcBFyfC



01:03:30 - Israel New Normal Apartheid 

Sources:
************

AP Post: - https://bit.ly/2Oz1Hb0



01:04:46 - Facebook Are Not Bothered About A Real Hack 

Sources:
************

Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/3sltE 




01:10:02 - Mask Pollution and WEF Smart Mask

Sources:
***********

WEF long term Masks: - https://cutt.ly/FcBZ0aj

Ban School Facemasks Petition: - https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/577831 

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----

Les articles du blog subissent encore les fourches caudines de la censure cachée via leur déréférencement par des moteurs de recherche tels que Yahoo, Qwant, Bing, Duckduckgo.
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres
- Contrairement à Google, Yahoo & Co boycottent et censurent les articles de SLT en les déréférençant complètement !
- Censure sur SLT : Les moteurs de recherche Yahoo, Bing et Duckduckgo déréférencent la quasi-totalité des articles du blog SLT !

