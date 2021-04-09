Chronique de UK Column News du 9.04.21

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:20: - ECHR Rules Mandatory Vaccination Is Fine



Sources:

************



BBC Report: - https://archive.is/apCup



PoE Res 2361: - https://bit.ly/2OAcrGd



NGO Report: - https://bit.ly/3mxnCMl



Written Question: - https://pace.coe.int/en/files/28875/html









08:48 - Astrazeneca Halts Covid Vaccine Child Testing While Blood Clot Probe is Conducted



Sources:

***********



21stCenturyWire Article: - https://cutt.ly/5cNaP2b



Times Article: - https://archive.is/6x5tE









14:00 - MHRA and EMA Tentatively Recognise Thrombosis Risk And Give Conflicting Advice



Sources:

************



Le Monde Article: - https://cutt.ly/ccNhUA0



MHRA Previous Statement: - https://cutt.ly/LcNkrQd



MHRA Current Statement: - https://bit.ly/3d1d4C6



JCVI Statement: - https://cutt.ly/8cNlqem



Emmanuel Macron Statement: - https://cutt.ly/YcNzpMf







19:28 - No smoke Without Fire Part 4









20:17 - The Psychological Attack On the British Is Wearing Thin



Sources:

************



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/2rAfj



UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/covid-coercion-boris-johnsons-psycholog...



Conservative Women: - https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/a-very-convenient-pandemic/







26:20 - Pubs To Reopen With Test And Trace To Deny Property Rights







29:27 - Cheating The System Has Already Started In Denmark



Sources:

************



DR Article: - https://cutt.ly/KcNxBH2







31:53 - Rand Paul Stands Against U.S. Authoritarianism



Sources:

************



Report of Rand Paul Letter: - https://bit.ly/3dNkGal







34:02 - Roll Up Roll Up For Your Free Covid Test



Sources:

************



Government Press Release: - https://bit.ly/2Qcktpe







38:56 - The International Travel Traffic Lights



Sources:

************



Grant Shapps Video: - https://twitter.com/i/status/1380441003438510081







41:15 - 10,000 Lives Saved By the Vaccine?



Sources:

************



Public Health England Estimate & Methodology: - https://bit.ly/3fXpxbC









45:06 - More People In The U.S. Get COVID post Vaccine and Some Die



Sources:

***********



Detroit News Article: - https://bit.ly/3wJlSUQ







47:00 - Can U.S. Employers Force Their Workforce To Vaccinate?







48:41 - The Divided States of America and Crazy Partisan COVID Propaganda



Sources:

************



PBS Article: - https://to.pbs.org/3cZDaFr



21stCenturyWire Article: - https://bit.ly/3wL75t4



Fanatics View Channel: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy31smm3GNCgbSgYm9hb41Q









01:00:02 - The COVID Community Core



Sources:

***********



ABC News Article: - https://cutt.ly/7cBDENh



GR Article: - https://cutt.ly/zcBFyfC







01:03:30 - Israel New Normal Apartheid



Sources:

************



AP Post: - https://bit.ly/2Oz1Hb0







01:04:46 - Facebook Are Not Bothered About A Real Hack



Sources:

************



Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/3sltE









01:10:02 - Mask Pollution and WEF Smart Mask



Sources:

***********



WEF long term Masks: - https://cutt.ly/FcBZ0aj



Ban School Facemasks Petition: - https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/577831