Actualité de UK Column au 7 mai 2021 (vidéo)

par UK Column 8 Mai 2021, 17:14 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 7th May 2021

Visualiser la vidéo ici

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's news update from the UK Column.

00:22 - JVCI Decide No Astrazeneca For Under 40's Though Not Always, It Depends. 

Sources:
************

JVCI Statement: - https://bit.ly/33qIoo1

Plymouth Live Article: - https://bit.ly/3eogOOG




04:48 - The Wave Model of Covid Varient Vaccine Development

Sources:
************

Twitter Statement: - https://twitter.com/i/events/1372684507426394114




12:08 - The Correlation Between Increased Cases and Vaccines Continue

Sources:
*************

WP Article: - https://archive.is/wfsHj




14:52 - The Problem With The COVID Mortality Statistics 

Sources:
************

E&S Article: - https://bit.ly/3nXenpB

21stCenturyWire Article: - https://bit.ly/33m1qfm

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/cRyDv

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/lgqhs

Week 18 PHE: - https://bit.ly/3nTDJEK

ONS MOrtality Statistics: - https://cutt.ly/QbTWdrO

UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/deceptive-construction-why-we-must-question-covid-19-mortality-statistics

Royal College of Surgeons: - https://bit.ly/3o4b2VK 

Spectator Article: - https://archive.is/noHMB

Paper: - https://archive.is/fmFN2

UKC Wednesday (go to 54:28~): - https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-5th-may-2021




27:13 - Government Propaganda Masquerading As New Articles

Sources:
************

Telegraph Advert: - https://archive.is/uzz4O

Lancet Article: - https://archive.is/MHzt3 

CDC Article: - https://archive.is/DoRHj




34:27 - Flu Disappeared Thanks To Lockdowns Says Reliable Source Honest!

Sources:
*************

Scientific American: - https://archive.is/1cOuF

ONS Influenza Data: -  (See Mortality Statistics Above)

Gavi Article: - https://bit.ly/3vTjx8P 

PHE England: - https://bit.ly/3tpEzdn

WHO Flu Surveillance: - https://cutt.ly/YbTEYa2

Tony Heller Tweet: - https://twitter.com/Tony__Heller/status/1390348392908214274




42:10 - US Nurse Whistleblower

Sources:
************

21stCenturyWire - https://bit.ly/3nWjkyC




43:04 - The Evolving COVID Lunacy

Sources:
*************

Transition to the Bubble: - https://plastique-fantastique.de/iSphere




44:53 - Quarantine Compliance Inspectors

Sources:
************

Mitie: - https://www.mitie.com/

Quarantine Officer: - https://bit.ly/3vU1eQR





47:04 - Tweaking Vaccines

Sources:
************

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/2Ru5XK2




48:25 - The India Deception

Sources:
************

LS Article: - https://bit.ly/3tmyFd2




50:54 - G7 Is Everywhere

Sources:
************

Grant Shapps' Piano: - https://twitter.com/grantshapps/status/1390036816154202115

G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting: - https://bit.ly/3w2BIsP




57:48 - G7 Continuing To Build On European Defence Union

Sources:
************

EU Defence Union Model: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/brexit-deal-not-done

Express Article: - https://archive.is/0RhjE

Mike Pompeo Statement: - https://bit.ly/3bce0SH




01:01:43 -  Online Harms Get Official NGO And Philanthropic Backing

Sources:
************

MSE Article: - https://archive.is/pSqKL

Open Letter: - https://bit.ly/2RzV8Gc

Ofcom Regulation: - https://archive.is/BzI5D




01:04:50 - Russia Finds YouTube Guilty of Censorship





01:07:25 - Deplatforming From The Payment Processors

Sources:
************

RN Article: - https://bit.ly/3xPBVRP




01:09:13 - Azerbaijan Exposes BBC Easily

Sources:
************

WotW Video: - https://odysee.com/@wayoftheworld:7/defundthebbc:7




01:11:37 - A Mixed Week For Eugenicists

Sources:
************

Vogue Article: - https://bit.ly/2PYhh0x

NYT Article: - https://archive.is/R6F8t

Express Article - https://cutt.ly/ybTYv3l




01:15:42 - Gender Issues

Sources:
*************

PM Article: - https://bit.ly/3he20nx

Blaze Article: - https://bit.ly/3o7WYKZ



01:19:00 - Death By Firing Squad Anyone? 

Sources:
************

PM Article: - https://bit.ly/3ba6veV

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres
- SLT 24.08.2018 Contrairement à Google, Yahoo & Co boycottent et censurent les articles de SLT en les déréférençant complètement !

