Actualité de UK Column au 7 mai 2021 (vidéo)

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's news update from the UK Column.

00:22 - JVCI Decide No Astrazeneca For Under 40's Though Not Always, It Depends.



JVCI Statement: - https://bit.ly/33qIoo1



Plymouth Live Article: - https://bit.ly/3eogOOG









04:48 - The Wave Model of Covid Varient Vaccine Development



Twitter Statement: - https://twitter.com/i/events/1372684507426394114









12:08 - The Correlation Between Increased Cases and Vaccines Continue



WP Article: - https://archive.is/wfsHj









14:52 - The Problem With The COVID Mortality Statistics



E&S Article: - https://bit.ly/3nXenpB



21stCenturyWire Article: - https://bit.ly/33m1qfm



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/cRyDv



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/lgqhs



Week 18 PHE: - https://bit.ly/3nTDJEK



ONS MOrtality Statistics: - https://cutt.ly/QbTWdrO



UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/deceptive-construction-why-we-must-question-covid-19-mortality-statistics



Royal College of Surgeons: - https://bit.ly/3o4b2VK



Spectator Article: - https://archive.is/noHMB



Paper: - https://archive.is/fmFN2



UKC Wednesday (go to 54:28~): - https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-5th-may-2021









27:13 - Government Propaganda Masquerading As New Articles



Telegraph Advert: - https://archive.is/uzz4O



Lancet Article: - https://archive.is/MHzt3



CDC Article: - https://archive.is/DoRHj









34:27 - Flu Disappeared Thanks To Lockdowns Says Reliable Source Honest!



Scientific American: - https://archive.is/1cOuF



ONS Influenza Data: - (See Mortality Statistics Above)



Gavi Article: - https://bit.ly/3vTjx8P



PHE England: - https://bit.ly/3tpEzdn



WHO Flu Surveillance: - https://cutt.ly/YbTEYa2



Tony Heller Tweet: - https://twitter.com/Tony__Heller/status/1390348392908214274









42:10 - US Nurse Whistleblower



21stCenturyWire - https://bit.ly/3nWjkyC









43:04 - The Evolving COVID Lunacy



Transition to the Bubble: - https://plastique-fantastique.de/iSphere









44:53 - Quarantine Compliance Inspectors



Mitie: - https://www.mitie.com/



Quarantine Officer: - https://bit.ly/3vU1eQR











47:04 - Tweaking Vaccines



Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/2Ru5XK2









48:25 - The India Deception



LS Article: - https://bit.ly/3tmyFd2









50:54 - G7 Is Everywhere



Grant Shapps' Piano: - https://twitter.com/grantshapps/status/1390036816154202115



G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting: - https://bit.ly/3w2BIsP









57:48 - G7 Continuing To Build On European Defence Union



EU Defence Union Model: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/brexit-deal-not-done



Express Article: - https://archive.is/0RhjE



Mike Pompeo Statement: - https://bit.ly/3bce0SH









01:01:43 - Online Harms Get Official NGO And Philanthropic Backing



MSE Article: - https://archive.is/pSqKL



Open Letter: - https://bit.ly/2RzV8Gc



Ofcom Regulation: - https://archive.is/BzI5D









01:04:50 - Russia Finds YouTube Guilty of Censorship











01:07:25 - Deplatforming From The Payment Processors



RN Article: - https://bit.ly/3xPBVRP









01:09:13 - Azerbaijan Exposes BBC Easily



WotW Video: - https://odysee.com/@wayoftheworld:7/defundthebbc:7









01:11:37 - A Mixed Week For Eugenicists



Vogue Article: - https://bit.ly/2PYhh0x



NYT Article: - https://archive.is/R6F8t



Express Article - https://cutt.ly/ybTYv3l









01:15:42 - Gender Issues



PM Article: - https://bit.ly/3he20nx



Blaze Article: - https://bit.ly/3o7WYKZ







01:19:00 - Death By Firing Squad Anyone?



PM Article: - https://bit.ly/3ba6veV