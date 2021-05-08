Actualité de UK Column au 7 mai 2021 (vidéo)

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's news update from the UK Column.
00:22 - JVCI Decide No Astrazeneca For Under 40's Though Not Always, It Depends.
JVCI Statement: - https://bit.ly/33qIoo1
Plymouth Live Article: - https://bit.ly/3eogOOG
04:48 - The Wave Model of Covid Varient Vaccine Development
Twitter Statement: - https://twitter.com/i/events/1372684507426394114
12:08 - The Correlation Between Increased Cases and Vaccines Continue
WP Article: - https://archive.is/wfsHj
14:52 - The Problem With The COVID Mortality Statistics
E&S Article: - https://bit.ly/3nXenpB
21stCenturyWire Article: - https://bit.ly/33m1qfm
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/cRyDv
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/lgqhs
Week 18 PHE: - https://bit.ly/3nTDJEK
ONS MOrtality Statistics: - https://cutt.ly/QbTWdrO
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/deceptive-construction-why-we-must-question-covid-19-mortality-statistics
Royal College of Surgeons: - https://bit.ly/3o4b2VK
Spectator Article: - https://archive.is/noHMB
Paper: - https://archive.is/fmFN2
UKC Wednesday (go to 54:28~): - https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-5th-may-2021
27:13 - Government Propaganda Masquerading As New Articles
Telegraph Advert: - https://archive.is/uzz4O
Lancet Article: - https://archive.is/MHzt3
CDC Article: - https://archive.is/DoRHj
34:27 - Flu Disappeared Thanks To Lockdowns Says Reliable Source Honest!
Scientific American: - https://archive.is/1cOuF
ONS Influenza Data: - (See Mortality Statistics Above)
Gavi Article: - https://bit.ly/3vTjx8P
PHE England: - https://bit.ly/3tpEzdn
WHO Flu Surveillance: - https://cutt.ly/YbTEYa2
Tony Heller Tweet: - https://twitter.com/Tony__Heller/status/1390348392908214274
42:10 - US Nurse Whistleblower
21stCenturyWire - https://bit.ly/3nWjkyC
43:04 - The Evolving COVID Lunacy
Transition to the Bubble: - https://plastique-fantastique.de/iSphere
44:53 - Quarantine Compliance Inspectors
Mitie: - https://www.mitie.com/
Quarantine Officer: - https://bit.ly/3vU1eQR
47:04 - Tweaking Vaccines
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/2Ru5XK2
48:25 - The India Deception
LS Article: - https://bit.ly/3tmyFd2
50:54 - G7 Is Everywhere
Grant Shapps' Piano: - https://twitter.com/grantshapps/status/1390036816154202115
G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting: - https://bit.ly/3w2BIsP
57:48 - G7 Continuing To Build On European Defence Union
EU Defence Union Model: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/brexit-deal-not-done
Express Article: - https://archive.is/0RhjE
Mike Pompeo Statement: - https://bit.ly/3bce0SH
01:01:43 - Online Harms Get Official NGO And Philanthropic Backing
MSE Article: - https://archive.is/pSqKL
Open Letter: - https://bit.ly/2RzV8Gc
Ofcom Regulation: - https://archive.is/BzI5D
01:04:50 - Russia Finds YouTube Guilty of Censorship
01:07:25 - Deplatforming From The Payment Processors
RN Article: - https://bit.ly/3xPBVRP
01:09:13 - Azerbaijan Exposes BBC Easily
WotW Video: - https://odysee.com/@wayoftheworld:7/defundthebbc:7
01:11:37 - A Mixed Week For Eugenicists
Vogue Article: - https://bit.ly/2PYhh0x
NYT Article: - https://archive.is/R6F8t
Express Article - https://cutt.ly/ybTYv3l
01:15:42 - Gender Issues
PM Article: - https://bit.ly/3he20nx
Blaze Article: - https://bit.ly/3o7WYKZ
01:19:00 - Death By Firing Squad Anyone?
PM Article: - https://bit.ly/3ba6veV
