Actualités de UK Column au 10.05.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:33 - UK Column MHRA ADR Database
15:42 - Twitter Obfuscate Vaccine ADR's With The Assistance Of the FactCheckers
28:30 - The Collapse Of the NHS
32:12 - Clotting And Covid Vaccine "Science"
36:00 - The Unvaccinated To Be Tagged In Israel
37:36 - What are the BMJ censors Afraid Of?
42:20 - Edinburgh Protest Update
48:00 - UK Column Viewer Emails
50:54 - Election Fight Back From Gordon Brown?
57:00 - Boris Promises Freedom Which Aren't Freedoms Forever
59:21 - Queens Speech Expectations
01:02:26 - Children Learn About Some Water Plastic Pollution But Not All
01:04:37 - Live Twitter Ban
01:05:42 - Children Rehearsing for Abject Terror Lockdowns
01:08:18 - The People's Climate Advocate Chosen By No One At All
01:12:00 - Canadian Preacher Punished For Turning The Police Away From His Church
01:17:59 - The UK Column Absolutely Does Not Approve Of Informative Posters
