Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

Actualités de UK Column au 10.05.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 11 Mai 2021, 19:52 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 10th May 2021

 

Vidéo cliquez ici

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:33 - UK Column MHRA ADR Database 

Sources:
************

MHRA Tender: - https://bit.ly/33w7geo

Genpact: - https://www.genpact.com/

MHRA COVID ADR Spreadsheets: - https://bit.ly/33w7DWk

UK Column Yellow Card Website: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/

COVID 19 Vaccine Reactions: - https://covidvaccinereactions.com/



15:42 - Twitter Obfuscate Vaccine ADR's With The Assistance Of the FactCheckers

Sources:
***********

Twitter Statement: - https://twitter.com/i/events/1372684507426394114

FullFact Article: - https://archive.is/q7z4gccine

MHRA Report: -  https://bit.ly/2Q4hJKH

Politifact Article: - https://archive.is/CQuzU

Dr Sarah Branch: - https://cutt.ly/YbPH71Q



28:30 - The Collapse Of the NHS

Sources:
************

ST Article: - https://archive.is/j88oO

Telegraph: - https://archive.is/48VLa



32:12 - Clotting And Covid Vaccine "Science"

Sources:
************

UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/clotting-and-covid-science

Paper 001: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17148587/

Paper 002: - https://bit.ly/3uFFdVC 



36:00 - The Unvaccinated To Be Tagged In Israel

Sources:
************

Haaretz Article: - https://archive.is/EhObM

BMJ Article: - https://archive.is/l9s8X



37:36 - What are the BMJ censors Afraid Of?

Sources:
************

CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3xWRVkS



42:20 - Edinburgh Protest Update

Sources:
************

Unite For Truth Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zm9AuizDapk

Unite For Truth Channel: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbqiNj29tmNHxwvVQ-te2vg



48:00 - UK Column Viewer Emails



50:54 - Election Fight Back From Gordon Brown? 

Sources:
***********

Scotsman Article: - https://cutt.ly/VbPL5uG



57:00 - Boris Promises Freedom Which Aren't Freedoms Forever

Sources
************

Bernies Tweets: - https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1391646398244954113

Express Article: - https://archive.is/fxe4f



59:21 - Queens Speech Expectations

Sources:
*************

Boris Johnson Tweet: - https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1391293313827983366

Spiked Article: - Thttps://archive.is/yBSk5



01:02:26 - Children Learn About Some Water Plastic Pollution But Not All

Sources:
*************

World Ocean Day Resource Pack: - https://adobe.ly/3exiLby

Interreg: - https://bit.ly/3uGmOIs 

OA Article: - https://oceansasia.org/covid-19-facemasks/



01:04:37 - Live Twitter Ban



01:05:42 - Children Rehearsing for Abject Terror Lockdowns

Sources:
************

EG School Lockdown: - https://bit.ly/3obKm5u



01:08:18 - The People's Climate Advocate Chosen By No One At All

Sources:
***********

David Attenborough Statement: - https://bit.ly/3y8WWaj



01:12:00 - Canadian Preacher Punished For Turning The Police Away From His Church

Sources:
************

CH Article: - https://bit.ly/3bgeYNR

CNR Article: - https://bit.ly/2SHsIe7

Fundraiser Page: - https://www.rebelnews.com/save_artur_donation



01:17:59 - The UK Column Absolutely Does Not Approve Of Informative Posters

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres
- SLT 24.08.2018 Contrairement à Google, Yahoo & Co boycottent et censurent les articles de SLT en les déréférençant complètement !

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
Actualité de UK Column au 7 mai 2021 (vidéo)
Actualité de UK Column au 7 mai 2021 (vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 5.05.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 5.05.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 3 mai 2021
Actualités de UK Column du 3 mai 2021
Actualités de UK Column du 30.04.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 30.04.21 (Vidéo)

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2013 - Hébergé par Overblog