Actualités de UK Column du 12.05.21 (Vidéo)

par UK COlumn 12 Mai 2021, 21:02 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 12th May 2021

Visualisez la vidéo en cliquanct ici

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:25 - Queen's Speech

Sources:
************

Queen's Speech: - https://bit.ly/33DVYVs

Queen's Speech Video: - https://twitter.com/i/status/1392066106437812230

2019 Progress Report: - https://bit.ly/3hkDJMB

Alok Sharma Statement: - https://archive.is/Ovkvw

UK Column Constitution resources: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/search?keywords=Constitution





09:02 - Build Back Fairer, Stronger and Better

Sources:
*************

UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/in-pursuit-of-fairness

Marke Carney Statement: - https://archive.is/zzzOm

Rail Business UK: - https://bit.ly/3oacHsC





12:07 - Build Back A Police State By Strengthening Censorship

Sources:
*************

PC&S Bill: - https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2839





15:40 - Online Safety For Whom?

Sources:
*************

FullFact Moyes Statement: - https://archive.is/A85Eb





19:24 - A Single Version Of The Truth?

Sources:
***********

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/trthJ

PdI Article: - https://bit.ly/3w0dPll





21:01 - BBC Battle Information By Advocating Lying For The General Good

Sources:
************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/JuFNW

Marianna Spring Profile: - https://twitter.com/mariannaspring

JTrig: - https://bit.ly/3eGpwrO

UK Column MHRA Data Search: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports




31:52 - NHS Blood & Transplant Only 28 Days After Vaccine

Sources:
***********

UK Column Community: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/community/





36:00 - What Is The MHRA Investigating?

Sources:
************

R&S Mercury Article: - https://bit.ly/3tBnAVL

UK Column Tweet: - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1392414596917604353





37:33 - Brit Awards Research Event

Sources:
***********

Events Research Program: - https://bit.ly/2SA5HJV





38:26 - What Effect Does The Specific Vaccine Response Have On General Immunity

Sources:
************

Government Statement: - https://archive.is/NPIIQ

NIH Article: - https://archive.is/mKolI

Science Article: - https://archive.is/Em1T1

Cell Article: - https://archive.is/ccaeY





41:51 - Bill Gates Influence Over Public Health Policy  

Sources:
*************

CW Article - https://bit.ly/3om69rj

Guardian Article: - https://cutt.ly/ibFDQLd

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/CgHwj

Reported Telephone Call: - https://bit.ly/3o8sAA3

RT Article: - https://archive.is/U7FBk





49:14 - Consensus Statement Suggests R Number Is Meaningless

Sources:
*************

Spi-M-O Report: - https://bit.ly/3fgKzQL




52:36 - German Hearing Recognises Positive Role Of Religious Leadership In Africa

Sources:
************

OVal Media Video: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_cHEF6ZeJU9ZlhXANwAUhQ/videos

2020 News Article: - https://bit.ly/3bkYVyl




58:39 - Ivermectin Please

Sources:
***********

Dr Lawrie Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xi2cY_-GMSU

CW Women: - https://bit.ly/3o99zxc




01:01:57 - Hotel Industry Comes Up With Vaccine Holidays

Sources:
************

UH Article:  - https://bit.ly/2Qayrbk





01:03:06 - How To Convince The Vaccine Hesitant When they Have Read The Science

Sources:
************

S&S Article: - https://bit.ly/3hkZX0V

Center for Public Interest Communications: - https://bit.ly/3y5uypl




01:05:58 - A Thank You From Mary And Mikey 

Sources:
*************

UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/thank-you-for-supporting-mary-and-mikey

Fundraiser: - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thomas-craney-1




01:09:26 - Media Chiefs Criminally Negligent

Sources:
************

UK Column Article: - https://bit.ly/3tLfYjf




01:11:17 - MHRA Staff Working Remotely?

Sources:
************

MHRA Page: - https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/resources/



01:12:18 - Email From UK Column Viewer Raises Vaccine Questions and Hospital Concerns



01:13:20 - Study Nursing From Home From The Comfort of Your Own Home

Sources:
************

DLC: - https://bit.ly/2QbAbB9




01:14:07 - Huge Surges To A&E In The Summer? Meanwhile The BBC Misleads The Public? 




01:17:35 - Another Journalist Sentenced In The UK

Sources
***********

DS Article: - https://bit.ly/2SA9yXp 

Scotsman Article: https://bit.ly/3uJrkWm

***
