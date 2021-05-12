Actualités de UK Column du 12.05.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:25 - Queen's Speech



Sources:

************



Queen's Speech: - https://bit.ly/33DVYVs



Queen's Speech Video: - https://twitter.com/i/status/1392066106437812230



2019 Progress Report: - https://bit.ly/3hkDJMB



Alok Sharma Statement: - https://archive.is/Ovkvw



UK Column Constitution resources: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/search?keywords=Constitution











09:02 - Build Back Fairer, Stronger and Better



Sources:

*************



UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/in-pursuit-of-fairness



Marke Carney Statement: - https://archive.is/zzzOm



Rail Business UK: - https://bit.ly/3oacHsC











12:07 - Build Back A Police State By Strengthening Censorship



Sources:

*************



PC&S Bill: - https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2839











15:40 - Online Safety For Whom?



Sources:

*************



FullFact Moyes Statement: - https://archive.is/A85Eb











19:24 - A Single Version Of The Truth?



Sources:

***********



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/trthJ



PdI Article: - https://bit.ly/3w0dPll











21:01 - BBC Battle Information By Advocating Lying For The General Good



Sources:

************



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/JuFNW



Marianna Spring Profile: - https://twitter.com/mariannaspring



JTrig: - https://bit.ly/3eGpwrO



UK Column MHRA Data Search: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports









31:52 - NHS Blood & Transplant Only 28 Days After Vaccine



Sources:

***********



UK Column Community: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/community/











36:00 - What Is The MHRA Investigating?



Sources:

************



R&S Mercury Article: - https://bit.ly/3tBnAVL



UK Column Tweet: - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1392414596917604353











37:33 - Brit Awards Research Event



Sources:

***********



Events Research Program: - https://bit.ly/2SA5HJV











38:26 - What Effect Does The Specific Vaccine Response Have On General Immunity



Sources:

************



Government Statement: - https://archive.is/NPIIQ



NIH Article: - https://archive.is/mKolI



Science Article: - https://archive.is/Em1T1



Cell Article: - https://archive.is/ccaeY











41:51 - Bill Gates Influence Over Public Health Policy



Sources:

*************



CW Article - https://bit.ly/3om69rj



Guardian Article: - https://cutt.ly/ibFDQLd



Mail Article: - https://archive.is/CgHwj



Reported Telephone Call: - https://bit.ly/3o8sAA3



RT Article: - https://archive.is/U7FBk











49:14 - Consensus Statement Suggests R Number Is Meaningless



Sources:

*************



Spi-M-O Report: - https://bit.ly/3fgKzQL









52:36 - German Hearing Recognises Positive Role Of Religious Leadership In Africa



Sources:

************



OVal Media Video: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_cHEF6ZeJU9ZlhXANwAUhQ/videos



2020 News Article: - https://bit.ly/3bkYVyl









58:39 - Ivermectin Please



Sources:

***********



Dr Lawrie Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xi2cY_-GMSU



CW Women: - https://bit.ly/3o99zxc









01:01:57 - Hotel Industry Comes Up With Vaccine Holidays



Sources:

************



UH Article: - https://bit.ly/2Qayrbk











01:03:06 - How To Convince The Vaccine Hesitant When they Have Read The Science



Sources:

************



S&S Article: - https://bit.ly/3hkZX0V



Center for Public Interest Communications: - https://bit.ly/3y5uypl









01:05:58 - A Thank You From Mary And Mikey



Sources:

*************



UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/thank-you-for-supporting-mary-and-mikey



Fundraiser: - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thomas-craney-1









01:09:26 - Media Chiefs Criminally Negligent



Sources:

************



UK Column Article: - https://bit.ly/3tLfYjf









01:11:17 - MHRA Staff Working Remotely?



Sources:

************



MHRA Page: - https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/resources/







01:12:18 - Email From UK Column Viewer Raises Vaccine Questions and Hospital Concerns







01:13:20 - Study Nursing From Home From The Comfort of Your Own Home



Sources:

************



DLC: - https://bit.ly/2QbAbB9









01:14:07 - Huge Surges To A&E In The Summer? Meanwhile The BBC Misleads The Public?









01:17:35 - Another Journalist Sentenced In The UK



Sources

***********



DS Article: - https://bit.ly/2SA9yXp



Scotsman Article: https://bit.ly/3uJrkWm