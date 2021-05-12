Actualités de UK Column du 12.05.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:25 - Queen's Speech
09:02 - Build Back Fairer, Stronger and Better
12:07 - Build Back A Police State By Strengthening Censorship
19:24 - A Single Version Of The Truth?
31:52 - NHS Blood & Transplant Only 28 Days After Vaccine
37:33 - Brit Awards Research Event
38:26 - What Effect Does The Specific Vaccine Response Have On General Immunity
49:14 - Consensus Statement Suggests R Number Is Meaningless
52:36 - German Hearing Recognises Positive Role Of Religious Leadership In Africa
58:39 - Ivermectin Please
01:01:57 - Hotel Industry Comes Up With Vaccine Holidays
01:03:06 - How To Convince The Vaccine Hesitant When they Have Read The Science
01:05:58 - A Thank You From Mary And Mikey
01:09:26 - Media Chiefs Criminally Negligent
01:11:17 - MHRA Staff Working Remotely?
01:12:18 - Email From UK Column Viewer Raises Vaccine Questions and Hospital Concerns
01:13:20 - Study Nursing From Home From The Comfort of Your Own Home
01:14:07 - Huge Surges To A&E In The Summer? Meanwhile The BBC Misleads The Public?
01:17:35 - Another Journalist Sentenced In The UK
