Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

Actualités de UK Column du 14.05.21

par UK Column 15 Mai 2021, 14:20 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 14th May 2021



Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquer ici

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:26 - Israeli Bombardment Of Gaza 

Sources:
************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/pussD




04:04 - The Online Safety Bill 

Sources:
************

Online Safety Bill: - https://bit.ly/3oeuCi7

OSB Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ogQauh

OSB Delegated Powers: - https://bit.ly/3tObZTl

OSB Explanatory Notes: - https://bit.ly/3w89v3Q

OSB Impact Assessment: - https://bit.ly/3eLeEsA

Ofcom Statement: - https://archive.is/jW0pz





23:01 - Protest Pens On and Off line

Sources:
************

PL Article: - https://cutt.ly/jbKVHC8




26:37 - New Dawn Issue 186: - https://t.co/tDkAbfei24?amp=1





27:33 - Funding and Planning For Vaccine Passports For Months 

Sources:
************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/krRpl

EU Passport Roadmap: - https://bit.ly/2RWPjTp




30:13 - Lockdowns Lifted In June  - Not So Fast!

Sources:
************

MEN Article: - https://archive.is/2UadV

FiM Article: - https://cutt.ly/IbKBcyo





34:18 - Many, Many Variants Forever

Sources:
************

SAGE Minutes: - https://bit.ly/3eNKsNs





39:05 - No Masks Necessary For The Vaccinated In the US

Sources:
************

WP Article: - https://bit.ly/3tHuU29

NYT Article: - https://archive.is/AjdGu




42:38 - The Wuhan Flu Narrative Distracts From the Two Pillars of the Fake COVID Narrative

Sources:
*************

GoF Definition: - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gain_of_function_research 

Tucker Carlson Video: - https://www.banned.video/watch?id=609aa7a61d3d8c1fbc2ae93e

Guardian 2016 Article: - https://bit.ly/33JAgPG

Gov COVID Dashboard: - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/deaths




59:13 - COVID 19 Cui Bono?

Sources:
************

FT Article: - https://archive.is/4o20l





01:00:39 - Spike Protein Is the Problem

Sources:
************

UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/clotting-and-covid-science





01:04:39 - The New Descrimination

Sources:
************

21stCenturyWire Article: - https://bit.ly/2QgkYie

Vernon Coleman Document: - https://bit.ly/3fhKhsS

PR Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3fm97aU

PR Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3uTsU8s

PR Article 003: - https://bit.ly/3tRsrSx




01:08:58 - Covid Skeptics Insistance Upon Data And Scientific Evidence Is a Real Problem

Sources:
************

LS Article: - https://bit.ly/3hs6PtI

PR Article: - https://bit.ly/33KjPCW

***
----
