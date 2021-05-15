Actualités de UK Column du 14.05.21

UK Column News - 14th May 2021
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:26 - Israeli Bombardment Of Gaza
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/pussD
04:04 - The Online Safety Bill
Online Safety Bill: - https://bit.ly/3oeuCi7
OSB Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ogQauh
OSB Delegated Powers: - https://bit.ly/3tObZTl
OSB Explanatory Notes: - https://bit.ly/3w89v3Q
OSB Impact Assessment: - https://bit.ly/3eLeEsA
Ofcom Statement: - https://archive.is/jW0pz
23:01 - Protest Pens On and Off line
PL Article: - https://cutt.ly/jbKVHC8
26:37 - New Dawn Issue 186: - https://t.co/tDkAbfei24?amp=1
27:33 - Funding and Planning For Vaccine Passports For Months
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/krRpl
EU Passport Roadmap: - https://bit.ly/2RWPjTp
30:13 - Lockdowns Lifted In June - Not So Fast!
MEN Article: - https://archive.is/2UadV
FiM Article: - https://cutt.ly/IbKBcyo
34:18 - Many, Many Variants Forever
SAGE Minutes: - https://bit.ly/3eNKsNs
39:05 - No Masks Necessary For The Vaccinated In the US
WP Article: - https://bit.ly/3tHuU29
NYT Article: - https://archive.is/AjdGu
42:38 - The Wuhan Flu Narrative Distracts From the Two Pillars of the Fake COVID Narrative
GoF Definition: - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gain_of_function_research
Tucker Carlson Video: - https://www.banned.video/watch?id=609aa7a61d3d8c1fbc2ae93e
Guardian 2016 Article: - https://bit.ly/33JAgPG
Gov COVID Dashboard: - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/deaths
59:13 - COVID 19 Cui Bono?
FT Article: - https://archive.is/4o20l
01:00:39 - Spike Protein Is the Problem
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/clotting-and-covid-science
01:04:39 - The New Descrimination
21stCenturyWire Article: - https://bit.ly/2QgkYie
Vernon Coleman Document: - https://bit.ly/3fhKhsS
PR Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3fm97aU
PR Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3uTsU8s
PR Article 003: - https://bit.ly/3tRsrSx
01:08:58 - Covid Skeptics Insistance Upon Data And Scientific Evidence Is a Real Problem
LS Article: - https://bit.ly/3hs6PtI
PR Article: - https://bit.ly/33KjPCW
