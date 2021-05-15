Actualités de UK Column du 14.05.21

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:26 - Israeli Bombardment Of Gaza



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/pussD









04:04 - The Online Safety Bill



Online Safety Bill: - https://bit.ly/3oeuCi7



OSB Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ogQauh



OSB Delegated Powers: - https://bit.ly/3tObZTl



OSB Explanatory Notes: - https://bit.ly/3w89v3Q



OSB Impact Assessment: - https://bit.ly/3eLeEsA



Ofcom Statement: - https://archive.is/jW0pz











23:01 - Protest Pens On and Off line



PL Article: - https://cutt.ly/jbKVHC8









26:37 - New Dawn Issue 186: - https://t.co/tDkAbfei24?amp=1











27:33 - Funding and Planning For Vaccine Passports For Months



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/krRpl



EU Passport Roadmap: - https://bit.ly/2RWPjTp









30:13 - Lockdowns Lifted In June - Not So Fast!



MEN Article: - https://archive.is/2UadV



FiM Article: - https://cutt.ly/IbKBcyo











34:18 - Many, Many Variants Forever



SAGE Minutes: - https://bit.ly/3eNKsNs











39:05 - No Masks Necessary For The Vaccinated In the US



WP Article: - https://bit.ly/3tHuU29



NYT Article: - https://archive.is/AjdGu









42:38 - The Wuhan Flu Narrative Distracts From the Two Pillars of the Fake COVID Narrative



GoF Definition: - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gain_of_function_research



Tucker Carlson Video: - https://www.banned.video/watch?id=609aa7a61d3d8c1fbc2ae93e



Guardian 2016 Article: - https://bit.ly/33JAgPG



Gov COVID Dashboard: - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/deaths









59:13 - COVID 19 Cui Bono?



FT Article: - https://archive.is/4o20l











01:00:39 - Spike Protein Is the Problem



UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/clotting-and-covid-science











01:04:39 - The New Descrimination



21stCenturyWire Article: - https://bit.ly/2QgkYie



Vernon Coleman Document: - https://bit.ly/3fhKhsS



PR Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3fm97aU



PR Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3uTsU8s



PR Article 003: - https://bit.ly/3tRsrSx









01:08:58 - Covid Skeptics Insistance Upon Data And Scientific Evidence Is a Real Problem



LS Article: - https://bit.ly/3hs6PtI



PR Article: - https://bit.ly/33KjPCW