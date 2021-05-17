Overblog
Actualités de UK Column du 17.05.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 17 Mai 2021, 19:36 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 17th May 2021

Cliquez ici pour vîsualiser la vidéo

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's news update from the UK Column.

00:25 - Mainstream Media Reporting Protests Or Not - It Depends 

Sources:
************

PL article: - https://bit.ly/2QqmsGX

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/t9IGj

YouTube Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCUOEyHanH0





06:29 - Teachers Warned About An Extremist Content Fantasy 

Sources:
************

Education Scotland: - https://bit.ly/3olmAUG




11:37 - City Of London Police Having To Police Suicide On An Unprecedented Scale




12:32 - UK Column Yellow Card Website

Sources:
*************

UKC YC: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports





17:06 - Media Adverse Reaction Obfuscation

Sources:
************

BBC Article 001: - https://archive.is/69Cq1

Metro Article: - https://cutt.ly/XbBjbsf

Clinical Trial Pfizer: - https://bit.ly/3eOWm9P





21:29 - CDC Reports Significant Vaccine Mortality Amid Attempts To Mandate Them

Sources:
*************

GR Article: - https://bit.ly/3uT98tu

Bloomberg Article: - https://bloom.bg/3bxV554




26:53 - Get Vaccinated Or Else!

Sources:
************

Biden Tweet: - https://archive.is/jgVds





27:43 - Full Fact Full Of It!

Sources:
************

Full Fact: - https://cutt.ly/DbBkjdk

FF Article: - https://bit.ly/3hx7slF

PR Article: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32407254/

MSM Pfizer Advert: - https://n.pr/3tNCI2k

Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/SKZOC

NHS OP: - NHS Covid-19 vaccination program standard operating procedure

Nuremberg Code: - http://www.cirp.org/library/ethics/nuremberg/

Full Fact Team: - https://bit.ly/3uY3xlC

Full Fact Funders: - https://archive.is/n2H1C





39:15 - Aldous Huxley Spelled Out the Final Revolution

Sources:
*************

Berkeley Speech 1962: - https://bit.ly/3bx4vO1




40:55 - Northern Exposure Interviews

Sources:
***********

Three Nurses: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mASWgpk_oaw

Christine Padgham: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BB60IPPMnas




43:46 - Email Information from UK Column Viewers




45:36 - Correction And Continuation Of the Holiday Uncertainty

Sources:
************

BBC article: - https://archive.is/JxkVm

Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3wbZh2m

Yahoo Article: - https://bit.ly/3bx63aN 




48:00 - New Freedoms?

Sources:
************

BBC Article/Video: - https://archive.is/fsT43




50:32 - Why Are Hospitals Overwhelmed In the Summer?

Sources:
************

UHP NHS Tweet: - https://twitter.com/UHP_NHS/status/1393891197299556357

PL Article: - https://bit.ly/2RrBf4D




52:53 - Universal Basic Income Anyone? Conditions Will Apply. 

Sources:
************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/Xtfot

Gohenry: - https://test.gohenry.com/uk/

UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/masquerade-paper-poundnotes-parade




57:53 - Mainstream Media Catches Up With Psychological Behaviour Change Crime A Year After UK Column Reported It

Sources:
************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/qgjC1




01:05:18 - Arab Israeli Conflict in Perspective

Sources:
************

Haaretz Article: - https://bit.ly/3yjET19

Spotlight Article: - https://bit.ly/3bwWlp6

Article: - https://bit.ly/3htlvZz

ToI Article: - https://bit.ly/2RgxjDR 

ToI Article: - https://bit.ly/3yfnsib

ToI Article: - https://bit.ly/3tUDsm8 

ToI Article: - https://bit.ly/3fDM3ov

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres
- SLT 24.08.2018 Contrairement à Google, Yahoo & Co boycottent et censurent les articles de SLT en les déréférençant complètement !

