Actualités de UK Column du 17.05.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's news update from the UK Column.
00:25 - Mainstream Media Reporting Protests Or Not - It Depends
06:29 - Teachers Warned About An Extremist Content Fantasy
11:37 - City Of London Police Having To Police Suicide On An Unprecedented Scale
12:32 - UK Column Yellow Card Website
17:06 - Media Adverse Reaction Obfuscation
21:29 - CDC Reports Significant Vaccine Mortality Amid Attempts To Mandate Them
26:53 - Get Vaccinated Or Else!
27:43 - Full Fact Full Of It!
39:15 - Aldous Huxley Spelled Out the Final Revolution
40:55 - Northern Exposure Interviews
43:46 - Email Information from UK Column Viewers
45:36 - Correction And Continuation Of the Holiday Uncertainty
48:00 - New Freedoms?
50:32 - Why Are Hospitals Overwhelmed In the Summer?
52:53 - Universal Basic Income Anyone? Conditions Will Apply.
57:53 - Mainstream Media Catches Up With Psychological Behaviour Change Crime A Year After UK Column Reported It
01:05:18 - Arab Israeli Conflict in Perspective
