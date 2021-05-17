Actualités de UK Column du 17.05.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's news update from the UK Column.

00:25 - Mainstream Media Reporting Protests Or Not - It Depends



Sources:

PL article: - https://bit.ly/2QqmsGX



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/t9IGj



YouTube Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCUOEyHanH0











06:29 - Teachers Warned About An Extremist Content Fantasy



Sources:

Education Scotland: - https://bit.ly/3olmAUG









11:37 - City Of London Police Having To Police Suicide On An Unprecedented Scale









12:32 - UK Column Yellow Card Website



Sources:

UKC YC: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports











17:06 - Media Adverse Reaction Obfuscation



Sources:

BBC Article 001: - https://archive.is/69Cq1



Metro Article: - https://cutt.ly/XbBjbsf



Clinical Trial Pfizer: - https://bit.ly/3eOWm9P











21:29 - CDC Reports Significant Vaccine Mortality Amid Attempts To Mandate Them



Sources:

GR Article: - https://bit.ly/3uT98tu



Bloomberg Article: - https://bloom.bg/3bxV554









26:53 - Get Vaccinated Or Else!



Sources:

Biden Tweet: - https://archive.is/jgVds











27:43 - Full Fact Full Of It!



Sources:

Full Fact: - https://cutt.ly/DbBkjdk



FF Article: - https://bit.ly/3hx7slF



PR Article: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32407254/



MSM Pfizer Advert: - https://n.pr/3tNCI2k



Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/SKZOC



NHS OP: - NHS Covid-19 vaccination program standard operating procedure



Nuremberg Code: - http://www.cirp.org/library/ethics/nuremberg/



Full Fact Team: - https://bit.ly/3uY3xlC



Full Fact Funders: - https://archive.is/n2H1C











39:15 - Aldous Huxley Spelled Out the Final Revolution



Sources:

Berkeley Speech 1962: - https://bit.ly/3bx4vO1









40:55 - Northern Exposure Interviews



Sources:

Three Nurses: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mASWgpk_oaw



Christine Padgham: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BB60IPPMnas









43:46 - Email Information from UK Column Viewers









45:36 - Correction And Continuation Of the Holiday Uncertainty



Sources:

BBC article: - https://archive.is/JxkVm



Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3wbZh2m



Yahoo Article: - https://bit.ly/3bx63aN









48:00 - New Freedoms?



Sources:

BBC Article/Video: - https://archive.is/fsT43









50:32 - Why Are Hospitals Overwhelmed In the Summer?



Sources:

UHP NHS Tweet: - https://twitter.com/UHP_NHS/status/1393891197299556357



PL Article: - https://bit.ly/2RrBf4D









52:53 - Universal Basic Income Anyone? Conditions Will Apply.



Sources:

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/Xtfot



Gohenry: - https://test.gohenry.com/uk/



UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/masquerade-paper-poundnotes-parade









57:53 - Mainstream Media Catches Up With Psychological Behaviour Change Crime A Year After UK Column Reported It



Sources:

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/qgjC1









01:05:18 - Arab Israeli Conflict in Perspective



Sources:

Haaretz Article: - https://bit.ly/3yjET19



Spotlight Article: - https://bit.ly/3bwWlp6



Article: - https://bit.ly/3htlvZz



ToI Article: - https://bit.ly/2RgxjDR



ToI Article: - https://bit.ly/3yfnsib



ToI Article: - https://bit.ly/3tUDsm8



ToI Article: - https://bit.ly/3fDM3ov