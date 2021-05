Actualités de UK Column du 21.05.21 (Vidéo)

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:22 - The MHRA Ignored Clinical Trials



ACRP CTD: - https://www.clinicaltrialsday.org/



FoI Request: - https://bit.ly/3fDtJvl



MHRA Assessment Report: - https://bit.ly/3oCJUNB



C4591001 Trial: - https://bit.ly/3fcDIsV









06:38 - Who Cares About Vaccine Storage?



MHRA Guidance: - https://cutt.ly/nb4qwcx









09:34 - Vaccines Destroyed Because People Don't Want them



BBC News Africa Tweet: - https://twitter.com/BBCAfrica/status/1394974870145019906









10:58 - New Vaccine Booster Trials



Cov-Boost: - https://www.covboost.org.uk/



Hancock Statement: - https://archive.is/OVGCz









13:56 - Indian Variant Requires Fear Inducing Surges and Compulsory Testing of BAME Communities



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/TVnT3



Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3fysAFD



UK Column Article: - https://cutt.ly/mb4w6n3



Matt Hancock Statement: - https://archive.is/lKKFk



WS Inst' GS: - https://covid19.sanger.ac.uk/lineages/raw



Nature Article: - https://archive.is/Iqljk



Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/1uYAa



CPN Article: - https://bit.ly/3u5TABl



BMJ Article: - https://pmj.bmj.com/content/77/911/553









36:02 - How Come No One In India Know About The Deadly Indian Variant?



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3hKkZGr









37:49 - Mandatory Vaccination To Be Allowed To Work



WEF Article: - https://archive.is/hVwQh









42:17 - The Mainstream Media Resorts To Antisemitic Name Calling



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3wptACA



Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3vbr2YB



The Week Article: - https://cutt.ly/rb4e6Bm



Dan Hodges Tweet: - https://twitter.com/DPJHodges/status/1395320575615279104



Yellow Card Website: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports









48:07 - University of Southampton Concerned About UK Column Agents









50:02 - G7 Health Ministers Meeting



G7 HM Meeting: - https://www.g7uk.org/health-ministers/









51:18 - Where Is the Pandemic?



ONS FoI Response: - https://bit.ly/2QHNbim



ONS Mortality Data: - https://bit.ly/3v8KLYN



Nick Milner's FoI: - https://bit.ly/3bJP8lu









01:02:00 - Nobel Prize Winner Says Vaccines Are Causing The Variants



Planetes360 Article: - https://bit.ly/2QC6ysY



CHoP Article: - https://archive.is/KuaRZ









01:06:49 - Middle East Ceasefire



Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3ubnp3w



Guardian Video: - https://bit.ly/2RCJmv5



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/6VIiH



21stCenturyWire Podcast: - https://bit.ly/2QEiCtL









01:10:26 - Carrier Group Sets Sail For South China Seas



Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3v8Bosr









01:13:00 - Award Winning Author Doesn't Know That We Have A Constitutions



UK Column Constitution: - https://bit.ly/3vaN8ur