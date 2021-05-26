Actualités de UK Column du 26.05.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:24 - UK Intelligence Agencies Acted Unlawfully But Bulk Data Farming and Sharing Continues



ECHR Ruling: - https://bit.ly/2RPijgn



Spi-B Report: - https://cutt.ly/8ntZzF1



CKDelta: - https://www.ckdelta.ie/



NHS Digital: - https://digital.nhs.uk/



NHS Opt Out: - https://archive.is/ByE9V











14:40 - Government Test Their New Emergency Alert System



Emergency Alerts: - https://www.gov.uk/alerts











17:14 - MSM Uses Newsgaurd Propaganda To Attack UK Column And Raise Fears about "Anti-Vaxxers"



KL Article: - https://archive.is/dpcDf



Carmella Haswell Tweet: - https://twitter.com/CarmellaHaswell/status/1345617566329430016



Luke Jacobs Tweet: - https://twitter.com/lukemjacobs/status/1392795281004056579













27:46 - It Is All About Trust And Never Asking Qestions



UK Column Statement: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/about-uk-column











31:25 - UK Column Update









33:32 - Brave New World Talks Suddenly Emerge



LG Article: - https://bit.ly/3ulylMg











34:18 - Email From UKC Viewers In Zambia









35:44 - Manchester Anti-Lockdown Clips



UK Media Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uXoq1VPr90









36:31 - Military On the Streets In Hotspots Apparently









37:30 - Moderna Make Big Claims But what Is the Evidence?



CNN Article: - https://archive.is/MIv7u



Peter Doshi Profile: - https://restoringtrials.org/about-us/



BMJ Article: - https://www.bmj.com/content/373/bmj.n1244











41:24 - Vaccination Bribes, Vaccination Threats and Medical Tyranny



WSB-TV Article: - https://bit.ly/3fl91le



BNW Article: - https://bwnews.pr/34hrLvF



Article: - https://bit.ly/2Ssnx1E



NYT Article: - https://nyti.ms/2TiP99Q



DMG Article: - https://bit.ly/2RM40ZW



DE Article: - https://bit.ly/3un06UK



AFLD Article: - https://bit.ly/3yES0Ke



Article: - https://bit.ly/2QTP7V3



Hugo Talks: - https://bit.ly/3hTZTpf



VC Sun article: - https://bit.ly/3wxpcBG



CBC Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3vpUHgW



CBC Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3yEemf4









01:00:00 - Questioning the BBC Effectively



Big Gee's Article: - https://bit.ly/34k2kcJ











01:04:04 - The Establishment Assert That the MHRA Are Exemplary



Lord Blethal Tweet: - https://twitter.com/JimBethell/status/1397085715264061440



MHRA New Strategy: - https://bit.ly/3yH9VjG



MHRA Survey: - https://www.surveys.mhra.gov.uk/609aa16fc55c5864331af7c5











01:10:19 - When Did Epidemiology Officially End?



Preparedness Document 2011: - https://bit.ly/2Tbu1lG



Keiji Fukuda Quote: - https://archive.is/JPJdz











01:13:21 - Has The Cabinet Manual Been Designed To Replace The Constitution



The Manual: - https://bit.ly/3fmlfdi



UK Parliamentary Committee: - https://bit.ly/3fjXPp0



UKC Constitution Podcast: - https://bit.ly/2TeZbbP











01:18:08 - Hand's Up If You Identify As A Transvaxxite?



Definitions: - https://bit.ly/3umHNyV