Actualités de UK Column du 26.05.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 26 Mai 2021, 20:53 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 26th May 2021

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:24 - UK Intelligence Agencies Acted Unlawfully But Bulk Data Farming and Sharing Continues

ECHR Ruling: - https://bit.ly/2RPijgn 

Spi-B Report: - https://cutt.ly/8ntZzF1

CKDelta: - https://www.ckdelta.ie/

NHS Digital: - https://digital.nhs.uk/

NHS Opt Out: - https://archive.is/ByE9V





14:40 - Government Test Their New Emergency Alert System

Emergency Alerts: - https://www.gov.uk/alerts





17:14 - MSM Uses Newsgaurd Propaganda To Attack UK Column And Raise Fears about "Anti-Vaxxers"

KL Article: - https://archive.is/dpcDf

Carmella Haswell Tweet: - https://twitter.com/CarmellaHaswell/status/1345617566329430016

Luke Jacobs Tweet: - https://twitter.com/lukemjacobs/status/1392795281004056579 






27:46 - It Is All About Trust And Never Asking Qestions

UK Column Statement: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/about-uk-column





31:25 - UK Column Update




33:32 - Brave New World Talks Suddenly Emerge

LG Article: - https://bit.ly/3ulylMg





34:18 - Email From UKC Viewers In Zambia




35:44 - Manchester Anti-Lockdown Clips

UK Media Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uXoq1VPr90




36:31 - Military On the Streets In Hotspots Apparently 




37:30 - Moderna Make Big Claims But what Is the Evidence?

CNN Article: - https://archive.is/MIv7u 

Peter Doshi Profile: - https://restoringtrials.org/about-us/

BMJ Article: - https://www.bmj.com/content/373/bmj.n1244 





41:24 - Vaccination Bribes, Vaccination Threats and Medical Tyranny

WSB-TV Article: - https://bit.ly/3fl91le

BNW Article: - https://bwnews.pr/34hrLvF

Article: - https://bit.ly/2Ssnx1E

NYT Article: - https://nyti.ms/2TiP99Q

DMG Article: - https://bit.ly/2RM40ZW

DE Article: - https://bit.ly/3un06UK

AFLD Article: - https://bit.ly/3yES0Ke 

Article: - https://bit.ly/2QTP7V3

Hugo Talks: - https://bit.ly/3hTZTpf

VC Sun article: - https://bit.ly/3wxpcBG

CBC Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3vpUHgW

CBC Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3yEemf4




01:00:00 - Questioning the BBC Effectively

Big Gee's Article: - https://bit.ly/34k2kcJ 





01:04:04 - The Establishment Assert That the MHRA Are Exemplary

Lord Blethal Tweet: - https://twitter.com/JimBethell/status/1397085715264061440

MHRA New Strategy: - https://bit.ly/3yH9VjG

MHRA Survey: - https://www.surveys.mhra.gov.uk/609aa16fc55c5864331af7c5





01:10:19 - When Did Epidemiology Officially End?

Preparedness Document 2011: - https://bit.ly/2Tbu1lG

Keiji Fukuda Quote: - https://archive.is/JPJdz





01:13:21 - Has The Cabinet Manual Been Designed To Replace The Constitution

The Manual: - https://bit.ly/3fmlfdi

UK Parliamentary Committee: - https://bit.ly/3fjXPp0

UKC Constitution Podcast: - https://bit.ly/2TeZbbP





01:18:08 - Hand's Up If You Identify As A Transvaxxite? 

Definitions: - https://bit.ly/3umHNyV

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres
- SLT 24.08.2018 Contrairement à Google, Yahoo & Co boycottent et censurent les articles de SLT en les déréférençant complètement !

