Actualités de UK Column du 26.05.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:24 - UK Intelligence Agencies Acted Unlawfully But Bulk Data Farming and Sharing Continues
14:40 - Government Test Their New Emergency Alert System
17:14 - MSM Uses Newsgaurd Propaganda To Attack UK Column And Raise Fears about "Anti-Vaxxers"
27:46 - It Is All About Trust And Never Asking Qestions
31:25 - UK Column Update
33:32 - Brave New World Talks Suddenly Emerge
34:18 - Email From UKC Viewers In Zambia
35:44 - Manchester Anti-Lockdown Clips
36:31 - Military On the Streets In Hotspots Apparently
37:30 - Moderna Make Big Claims But what Is the Evidence?
41:24 - Vaccination Bribes, Vaccination Threats and Medical Tyranny
01:00:00 - Questioning the BBC Effectively
01:04:04 - The Establishment Assert That the MHRA Are Exemplary
01:10:19 - When Did Epidemiology Officially End?
01:13:21 - Has The Cabinet Manual Been Designed To Replace The Constitution
01:18:08 - Hand's Up If You Identify As A Transvaxxite?
