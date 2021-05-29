Actualités de UK Column du 28.05.21

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's news update from the UK Column.

00:19 - Is Summer Cancelled According To The Psyop



03:46 - The Crucial Thing Is Always Vaccines



13:25 - Global Social Media Censorship Faces A Challange



25:39 - Dr Scott Jensen Statement









30:19 - Controlled Opposition Dominic Cummins Pitches For More Lockdowns And Exposes Bill Gates











37:33 - No Justifications For Lockdowns



39:16 - Doctors Warn Against Vaccinating children



41:59 - Politician's Statements Mean Nothing



44:37 - Gavine Newsom Launches Cash Give Away for Vaccine Recipients



47:59 - Unite for Freedom March London 29th May 2021



49:51 - Bank refuses To Pay Out Fundraiser



50:42 - The Importance of Supporting Campaigns Regardless Of Who Else May Support It



53:35 - Emergency Alerts and Cell Braodcasting



56:12 - Terrorism Reemerges After A Hiatus During Lockdowns



58:52 - Carney's Threat



01:07:20 - Belarus Hypocrisy Rumbles On



