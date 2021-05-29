Overblog
Actualités de UK Column du 28.05.21

par SLT 29 Mai 2021, 13:43 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News du 28 mai 2021

Si vous souhaitez visualiser l'intervention des chroniqueurs de UK Column, cliquez sur ce lien

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's news update from the UK Column.

00:19 - Is Summer Cancelled According To The Psyop

Sources:
************

Times Article: - https://cutt.ly/rnoTJLa

'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/3vxfgYD

Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3oWhvm2

Mail Article: - https://cutt.ly/PnoYihD

Bloomberg Article: - https://bloom.bg/3yMxxDy





03:46 - The Crucial Thing Is Always Vaccines

Sources:
************

Kwasi Kwarteng Statement: - https://archive.is/CcdDB

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/o9vvL

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/R6ZrY

Paper: - https://bit.ly/3bZVmy2

DFCE Letter 01/04/2021: - https://bit.ly/3c0HQKn

DFCE Letter 20/04/2021: - https://bit.ly/2SCBtWU

EMA Response: - https://bit.ly/2RW4MU6

UKC Wednesday: - https://cutt.ly/xnoUJpm

UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports




13:25 - Global Social Media Censorship Faces A Challange

Sources:
************

PV Article: - https://archive.is/5K2nn

CHD Article: - https://bit.ly/3fWgAxX

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/h1opS

AFLD Article: - https://archive.is/6ShDO

TN Article: - https://cutt.ly/2noIFHN 




25:39 - Dr Scott Jensen Statement




30:19 - Controlled Opposition Dominic Cummins Pitches For More Lockdowns And Exposes Bill Gates





37:33 - No Justifications For Lockdowns

Sources:
***********

FOI request Stepping Hill: - https://bit.ly/2SwySh4





39:16 - Doctors Warn Against Vaccinating children

Sources:
************

Open Letter: - https://archive.is/KTqRP




41:59 - Politician's Statements Mean Nothing

Sources:
************

DHSC Tender: - https://bit.ly/3fuuAzW

HH Global: - https://bit.ly/3hYTbye




44:37 - Gavine Newsom Launches Cash Give Away for Vaccine Recipients

Sources:
************

Gavin Newsom Tweet: - https://twitter.com/GavinNewsom/status/1398025560547155969





47:59 - Unite for Freedom March London 29th May 2021

Sources:
************

Video: - https://bit.ly/34rU1vG

UK column Store: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/community/uk-column-shop/




49:51 - Bank refuses To Pay Out Fundraiser

Sources:
***********

UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3vvHMtQ





50:42 - The Importance of Supporting Campaigns Regardless Of Who Else May Support It

Sources:
************

Recommended Reading: - https://amzn.to/3i46Gga 

LeighDay Article: - https://bit.ly/3vv1uWL





53:35 - Emergency Alerts and Cell Braodcasting

Sources:
************

Emergency Alerts: - https://www.gov.uk/alerts

Cabinet Office Alert Trials Report: - https://bit.ly/2TtMdaB





56:12 - Terrorism Reemerges After A Hiatus During Lockdowns

Sources:
***********

ACT E-Learning App: - https://bit.ly/3i0z8je

ACT E-Learning: - https://ct.highfieldelearning.com/

ELV Toolkit: - https://bit.ly/2RSFB4X






58:52 - Carney's Threat 

Sources:
************

Carney Statement 001: - https://bit.ly/3fuauWv 

Carney Statement 002: - https://bit.ly/2SzqKfJ

IoD Initiative: - https://bit.ly/2R0S1Y1

BCL: - https://businessclimatehub.org/uk/

SME Climate Hub: - https://smeclimatehub.org/sme-climate-commitment/

UN Race To Zero: - https://racetozero.unfccc.int/

SCD Article: - https://cutt.ly/8noD01W

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/hub9z

Article: - https://bit.ly/2TpMSK1

Reuters on Twitter: - https://twitter.com/i/events/1397893536335339527

Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/UlC3O

AP Article: - https://bit.ly/3fubpGj

Paper: - https://bit.ly/2TtP4QR





01:07:20 - Belarus Hypocrisy Rumbles On

Sources:
***********

Raab Statement: https://bit.ly/2Sze1d8 

G7 Statement: - https://archive.is/EnUrF

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3uwrOyn 

Zakharova Statement: - https://bit.ly/3wEmkTr

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

