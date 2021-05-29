Actualités de UK Column du 28.05.21

UK Column News du 28 mai 2021
Si vous souhaitez visualiser l'intervention des chroniqueurs de UK Column, cliquez sur ce lien
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's news update from the UK Column.
00:19 - Is Summer Cancelled According To The Psyop
03:46 - The Crucial Thing Is Always Vaccines
13:25 - Global Social Media Censorship Faces A Challange
25:39 - Dr Scott Jensen Statement
30:19 - Controlled Opposition Dominic Cummins Pitches For More Lockdowns And Exposes Bill Gates
37:33 - No Justifications For Lockdowns
39:16 - Doctors Warn Against Vaccinating children
41:59 - Politician's Statements Mean Nothing
44:37 - Gavine Newsom Launches Cash Give Away for Vaccine Recipients
47:59 - Unite for Freedom March London 29th May 2021
49:51 - Bank refuses To Pay Out Fundraiser
50:42 - The Importance of Supporting Campaigns Regardless Of Who Else May Support It
53:35 - Emergency Alerts and Cell Braodcasting
56:12 - Terrorism Reemerges After A Hiatus During Lockdowns
58:52 - Carney's Threat
01:07:20 - Belarus Hypocrisy Rumbles On
***
