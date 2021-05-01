Actualités de UK Column du 30.04.21 (Vidéo)

Selon notre plateforme d'accueil, notre offre actuelle ne nous permettant plus de mettre en ligne les vidéos de Odyssey, vous pouvez cliquer sur ce lien pour la visualiser.
Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.
00:33 - 403 Days of MedicalMartial Law
01:35 - More and More Vaccines and Boosters Solve Everything By Changing Mortality Definitions
10:32 - BBC Led Global Propaganda Cartel
23:17 - UK Column Tweet To Vaccine ADR Data - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1387652542696394755
24:14 - Vaccine Passport Call For Evidence And Future COVID 21
26:49 - Life Sciences Super Heroes
32:02 - Face Masks - Ask No Questions
34:26 - Supportive Email From UK Column Member
35:24 - Some In the Mainstream Media Start To Question Censorship
44:39 - Can You See The Light?
49:21 - Sir Simon Stephens Rewarded Fro Destroying the NHS
52:10 - Destruction of the Fabric of UK Society
56:44 - F35LTNG Meandering Flight Path
58:30 - Farcical Mainstream Media On Show
01:01:00 - Holyrood Event this Weekend - May Day Gathering
