Actualités de UK Column du 30.04.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.

00:33 - 403 Days of MedicalMartial Law









01:35 - More and More Vaccines and Boosters Solve Everything By Changing Mortality Definitions



Sources:

************



Government Announcement: - https://cutt.ly/0bjh3Aq



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/1Q9bN



Plymouth Data: - https://bit.ly/3t9whGm



Covid Data: - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/



ONS Data: - https://bit.ly/3t42Eq8



Mail Article: - https://cutt.ly/mbjhYEb



Spi-M-O Paper: - https://bit.ly/2S5H7QT



i Article: - https://archive.is/NfIA9



Matt Hanckock Statement: - https://bit.ly/33013XN









10:32 - BBC Led Global Propaganda Cartel



Sources:

************



BBC 2019 Article: - https://archive.is/HBEuR











23:17 - UK Column Tweet To Vaccine ADR Data - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1387652542696394755









24:14 - Vaccine Passport Call For Evidence And Future COVID 21



Sources:

*************



Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3xxdQPz



Inquiry Committee: - https://bit.ly/2PCvRdX



Welt Article: - https://bit.ly/3aPTrv2









26:49 - Life Sciences Super Heroes



Sources:

************



Big Pharma Summit: - https://bit.ly/3nztYeF



Matt Hancock Statement: - https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1387823779477442571



Matt Hancock Tweet: - https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1387685802545647617



UN Meeting: - https://cutt.ly/HbjxF3e











32:02 - Face Masks - Ask No Questions



Sources:

************



Mail Article: - https://archive.is/Jx9aL



Brian Gerrish YT channel: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVmkn76rmyp93ICiTS6lErA











34:26 - Supportive Email From UK Column Member









35:24 - Some In the Mainstream Media Start To Question Censorship



Sources:

*************



Spectator Article: - https://archive.is/nOH3F









37:58 - G7 Censorship Declarations and "Trusted" Cross Border Data Flows



Sources:

*************



Joint Declaration: - https://bit.ly/3xEf4by



Dowden's Compelling Vision: - https://bit.ly/3nCtcNO



G7 Data Flow Statement: - https://cutt.ly/PbjTTu7



G7 Internet Safety Principles: - https://bit.ly/3vqrBNU









44:39 - Can You See The Light?



Sources:

*************



TM Article: - https://bit.ly/3xFkYcK









49:21 - Sir Simon Stephens Rewarded Fro Destroying the NHS



Sources:

***********



Sir Simon Stevens Lords Reward: - https://archive.is/kUFFr



Sir Robbie Gibb BBC Appointment: - https://cutt.ly/sbjUFkE



KEKST Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3nAZFUN









52:10 - Destruction of the Fabric of UK Society



Sources:

************



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3aUELea









56:44 - F35LTNG Meandering Flight Path







58:30 - Farcical Mainstream Media On Show



Sources:

************



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3vwhAPs







01:01:00 - Holyrood Event this Weekend - May Day Gathering