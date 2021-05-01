Overblog
Actualités de UK Column du 30.04.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 1 Mai 2021, 13:46 UK Column News Coronavirus Articles de Sam La Touch

Selon notre plateforme d'accueil, notre offre actuelle ne nous permettant plus de mettre en ligne les vidéos de Odyssey, vous pouvez cliquer sur ce lien pour la visualiser.

Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.

00:33 - 403 Days of MedicalMartial Law




01:35 - More and More Vaccines and Boosters Solve Everything By Changing Mortality Definitions

Sources:
************

Government Announcement: - https://cutt.ly/0bjh3Aq

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/1Q9bN

Plymouth Data: - https://bit.ly/3t9whGm

Covid Data: - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

ONS Data: - https://bit.ly/3t42Eq8

Mail Article: - https://cutt.ly/mbjhYEb

Spi-M-O Paper: - https://bit.ly/2S5H7QT

i Article: - https://archive.is/NfIA9

Matt Hanckock Statement: - https://bit.ly/33013XN




10:32 - BBC Led Global Propaganda Cartel 

Sources:
************

BBC 2019 Article: - https://archive.is/HBEuR





23:17 - UK Column Tweet To Vaccine ADR Data - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1387652542696394755




24:14 - Vaccine Passport Call For Evidence And Future COVID 21

Sources:
*************

Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3xxdQPz

Inquiry Committee: - https://bit.ly/2PCvRdX 

Welt Article: - https://bit.ly/3aPTrv2




26:49 - Life Sciences Super Heroes

Sources:
************

Big Pharma Summit: - https://bit.ly/3nztYeF

Matt Hancock Statement: - https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1387823779477442571

Matt Hancock Tweet: - https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1387685802545647617

UN Meeting: - https://cutt.ly/HbjxF3e





32:02 - Face Masks - Ask No Questions

Sources:
************

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/Jx9aL

Brian Gerrish YT channel: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVmkn76rmyp93ICiTS6lErA





34:26 - Supportive Email From UK Column Member




35:24 - Some In the Mainstream Media Start To Question Censorship

Sources:
*************

Spectator Article: - https://archive.is/nOH3F




37:58 - G7 Censorship Declarations and "Trusted" Cross Border Data Flows

Sources:
*************

Joint Declaration: - https://bit.ly/3xEf4by

Dowden's Compelling Vision: - https://bit.ly/3nCtcNO

G7 Data Flow Statement: - https://cutt.ly/PbjTTu7

G7 Internet Safety Principles: - https://bit.ly/3vqrBNU




44:39 - Can You See The Light?

Sources:
*************

TM Article: - https://bit.ly/3xFkYcK




49:21 - Sir Simon Stephens Rewarded Fro Destroying the NHS

Sources:
***********

Sir Simon Stevens Lords Reward: - https://archive.is/kUFFr

Sir Robbie Gibb BBC Appointment: - https://cutt.ly/sbjUFkE

KEKST Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3nAZFUN




52:10 - Destruction of the Fabric of UK Society 

Sources:
************

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3aUELea




56:44 - F35LTNG Meandering Flight Path



58:30 - Farcical Mainstream Media On Show 

Sources:
************

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3vwhAPs



01:01:00 - Holyrood Event this Weekend - May Day Gathering

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres
- SLT 24.08.2018 Contrairement à Google, Yahoo & Co boycottent et censurent les articles de SLT en les déréférençant complètement !

