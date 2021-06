Actualités de UK Column du 31.05.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:27 - Mass Demonstration Unreported By The Mainstream Media



ES Article: - https://cutt.ly/qnfm55P



Independent Article: - https://archive.is/mLQ9o



Metro Article: - https://cutt.ly/wnfWj1d



Yahoo Article: - https://cutt.ly/5nfWRfb



Sun Article: - https://cutt.ly/snfQj6O



Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/223wD



Resistance GB Channel: - https://cutt.ly/WnfWFuM









12:42 - Australian Stasi Policing Operation









19:05 - US Sporting Event









20:05 - Some Are More Equal Than Others



Metro Article: - https://bit.ly/3uCYSEE



RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3g09B6P



RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3iiUwAr



Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3fUbxhu









23:37 - YouTube Censors UK Column









25:29 - UK Column Shown Support At The London Protests



Northern Exposure: - https://cutt.ly/gnfk0ms









27:24 - Brian Gerrish Testimony To The German Investigation And Other



Odysee Video: - https://cutt.ly/HnflTBC



Soundcloud AV Update: - https://soundcloud.com/user-97529502-35357989



Tapnews Update: - https://cutt.ly/VnfEC0c









30:15 - Blood Clot Problems Continue But Mainstream Media Responds By Turning Scientists Into Celebrities



Sun Article: - https://cutt.ly/OnflKG9



UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports











34:26 - Considering Compulsory Vaccination For NHS Staff While Hospitals Are Full Of People Who Aren't Covid Patients



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/ZceFq



NHS Providers: - https://cutt.ly/4nfl5Ow



NHSP WWD: - https://cutt.ly/6nfzixj



NHSP Board: - https://cutt.ly/Unfzhu1











45:30 - Why Don't Insurance Companies Consider COVID To Be An Additional Risk



ZH (original RPI) Article: - https://archive.is/txrUl











47:05 - Mainstream Media Demonises High Profile People Who Choose Not To Have The Vaccine



Mail Article: - https://archive.is/mve5Z











49:44 - Freedom Of Information Reveals No Evidence of A Pandemic











50:37 - Why Are Emergency Services Struggling In the Summer?



SWAS Tweet: - https://twitter.com/swasFT/status/1398860503041126401



SWAS Press Statement: - https://cutt.ly/jnfxtZu











52:59 - Why Are Police Scotland Apparently Planning For An Mass Fatality Event?



Tender: - https://cutt.ly/EnfxkEb











55:06 - More Media Give Give An Overview Fear Inducing Propaganda



Spiked Article: - https://cutt.ly/gnfcpch











57:15 - More Doctors Urge Vaccine Caution



AS Article: - https://cutt.ly/xnfchOa











58:58 - Blatant Academic Fraud



BH article: - https://cutt.ly/Ynfcvgw











01:02:15 - Scientific Concerns About S-Spike Protein Induced By Vaccines Increase



21stCentury Wire: - https://cutt.ly/EnfcEEG



UKC Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/index.php/article/clotting-and-covid-science











01:08:29 - Media Trivialise Care Home Deaths



Times Article: - https://archive.is/9R1aH









01:09:34 - NRS Hid Care Home Deaths



Scotsman Article: - https://cutt.ly/GnfviG7











01:14:09 - MSM Scared By Stickers



KL Article: - https://cutt.ly/rnfvPvE









01:16:25 - A Much Better Version of Dolly's Big Hit