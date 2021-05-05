Actualités de UK Column du 5.05.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.



00:24 - School Children Coerced To Take Vaccines With Deceptive Propaganda





SHF Propaganda Slides: - https://bit.ly/3el47nS



'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/2RuMAQR



ONS School Infection Survey: - https://bit.ly/33iszQg











13:05 - Mainstream COVID Vaccine Propaganda



Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/2RoIXMs



Dr Hilary Lovelock Profile: - https://bpmcgp.co.uk/staff1.aspx?t=1



Brierley Park Surgery: - https://bpmcgp.co.uk/



MHRA Pfizer ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3vJLgc0



MHRA Astrazeneca ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3b3vrF6



MHRA ADR Reports: - https://bit.ly/3ekKz2X











20:51 - Vaccine certificates cause concern



EUObserver Article: - https://euobserver.com/opinion/151678



Cyprus Mail Article: - https://cutt.ly/vbQpmBM



Irish Times Article: - https://bit.ly/3eU7fWJ









26:02 - Fast Tracking Variant Vaccines



Government Announcement: - https://archive.is/yJzrG











27:46 - MHRA Create New Role To Defend the MHRA and Hoover Up data



MHRA Announcement: - https://cutt.ly/AbQaoaY



Dr Cave EMA Presentation: - https://bit.ly/3h21yJ5









30:09 - Germany Lead on Fiddling The COVID Data To Pursue Political Objectives



German Ministerial Conference: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9w6KS6xpUw



LBC Coverage: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvVOUZTHtB4



Science Super Power: - https://bit.ly/2PRQlzv









36:32 Europe Reacts To Judges Ruling On Masks and People Who Dare To Question The Narrative



MDPI Article: - https://bit.ly/3gZJoYp



Lockdown Skeptics Article: - https://bit.ly/2RnD2au



2020 Article: - https://cutt.ly/ebQszCx



Red Pill Germany: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcbn1OURjNxx8kr4FJ4Y-w



OF Article: - https://cutt.ly/kbQbHhx



NYT article: - https://archive.is/V4bcx









41:12 - Viewers Emails







42:14 - UK Column Interview With NHS Board Member: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/senior-nhs-board-member-warns-stop-the-genocide-or-our-children-are-next











43:31 - BBC Respond To Complaints By Investigating their Own Propaganda And Deny That It's Propganda By Issuing Propaganda



Mail Article: -https://archive.is/J3kN6









46:10 - Independent People Standing Up



Danny Bamping Tweet: - https://twitter.com/dannybamping/status/1389694541431717890



Darren Denslow Standing Up: - https://twitter.com/DarrenPlymouth/status/1389822265425121282/photo/1



freedom Alliance: - https://freedomalliance.co.uk/



Independent Alliance: - http://independentalliance.org/index.html









51:47 - COVID: I Refuse To Comply



UK Columns Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/covid-i-will-not-comply



Fundraiser: - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thomas-craney-1









53:06 - Useful Resources



COVID Unmasked: - https://covid-unmasked.net/



No jab For Me: - https://nojabforme.info/









54:28 - Are Omnicom Controlling UK Propaganda?



Monday UKC go to (48:48): - https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-3rd-may-2021



CCS 2018 Contract: - https://bit.ly/3xLQiX7



Manning Gottlieb OMD: - https://www.mgomd.com/



OmniGOV: - https://archive.is/BhHnd



UKC Article (Omnicom): - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/buying-a-single-version-of-the-truth



UKC Article (Pavlov's Dogs): - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/we-are-all-pavlovs-dogs-now









59:45 - Misuse of Safeguarding



Irish Sentinel Article: - https://bit.ly/3haPFjQ



Facebook Video: - Gardia use section 12 to remove



Journal.ie Article: - https://bit.ly/3hgI4Rd



Court of Appeal Ruling: - https://bit.ly/3eip7vg









01:08:39 - Justin Welby Makes The CoE's Argument For "the Great Reset" and the New Normal



PC Article: - https://bit.ly/3nXoAlS



UKC Article (Welby): - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/welbys-church-england-2021-%C2%A3trillions-gaia-greed-peanuts-parish-paupers



Article: - Welby's Church



FT Article: - https://archive.is/fikCr











01:13:46 - Green New Transport Deal



Alok Sharma Speech: - https://bit.ly/3eUjNxs



GWPF Report: - https://bit.ly/2PTELUE









01:16:55 - Nippy Is the Queen of Scots According To Le Monde



Le Monde: - https://bit.ly/3xMmslp