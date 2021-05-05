Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

Actualités de UK Column du 5.05.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 5 Mai 2021, 20:20 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News 5th may 2021

Visualiser la vidéo ici

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.


00:24 - School Children Coerced To Take Vaccines With Deceptive Propaganda 


Sources:
************

SHF Propaganda Slides: - https://bit.ly/3el47nS

'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/2RuMAQR

ONS School Infection Survey: - https://bit.ly/33iszQg





13:05 - Mainstream COVID Vaccine Propaganda

Sources:
************

Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/2RoIXMs 

Dr Hilary Lovelock Profile: - https://bpmcgp.co.uk/staff1.aspx?t=1

Brierley Park Surgery: - https://bpmcgp.co.uk/

MHRA Pfizer ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3vJLgc0

MHRA Astrazeneca ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3b3vrF6

MHRA ADR Reports: - https://bit.ly/3ekKz2X





20:51 - Vaccine certificates cause concern 

Sources:
***********

EUObserver Article: - https://euobserver.com/opinion/151678

Cyprus Mail Article: - https://cutt.ly/vbQpmBM

Irish Times Article: - https://bit.ly/3eU7fWJ




26:02 - Fast Tracking Variant Vaccines

Sources:
***********

Government Announcement: - https://archive.is/yJzrG





27:46 - MHRA Create New Role To Defend the MHRA and Hoover Up data

Sources:
************

MHRA Announcement: - https://cutt.ly/AbQaoaY

Dr Cave EMA Presentation: - https://bit.ly/3h21yJ5 




30:09 - Germany Lead on Fiddling The COVID Data To Pursue Political Objectives

Sources:
************

German Ministerial Conference: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9w6KS6xpUw

LBC Coverage: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvVOUZTHtB4

Science Super Power: - https://bit.ly/2PRQlzv




36:32 Europe Reacts To Judges Ruling On Masks and People Who Dare To Question The Narrative

Sources:
************

MDPI Article: - https://bit.ly/3gZJoYp

Lockdown Skeptics Article: - https://bit.ly/2RnD2au

2020 Article: -  https://cutt.ly/ebQszCx 

Red Pill Germany: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcbn1OURjNxx8kr4FJ4Y-w

OF Article: - https://cutt.ly/kbQbHhx

NYT article: - https://archive.is/V4bcx




41:12 - Viewers Emails



42:14 - UK Column Interview With NHS Board Member: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/senior-nhs-board-member-warns-stop-the-genocide-or-our-children-are-next





43:31 - BBC Respond To Complaints By Investigating their Own Propaganda And Deny That It's Propganda By Issuing Propaganda

Sources:
*************

Mail Article: -https://archive.is/J3kN6




46:10 - Independent People Standing Up

Sources:
************

Danny Bamping Tweet: - https://twitter.com/dannybamping/status/1389694541431717890

Darren Denslow Standing Up: - https://twitter.com/DarrenPlymouth/status/1389822265425121282/photo/1

freedom Alliance: - https://freedomalliance.co.uk/

Independent Alliance: - http://independentalliance.org/index.html




51:47 - COVID: I Refuse To Comply 

Sources:
************

UK Columns Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/covid-i-will-not-comply

Fundraiser: - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thomas-craney-1




53:06 - Useful Resources

Sources:
************

COVID Unmasked: - https://covid-unmasked.net/

No jab For Me: - https://nojabforme.info/




54:28 - Are Omnicom Controlling UK Propaganda? 

Sources:
************

Monday UKC go to (48:48): - https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-3rd-may-2021 

CCS 2018 Contract: - https://bit.ly/3xLQiX7

Manning Gottlieb OMD: - https://www.mgomd.com/

OmniGOV: - https://archive.is/BhHnd

UKC Article (Omnicom): - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/buying-a-single-version-of-the-truth

UKC Article (Pavlov's Dogs): - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/we-are-all-pavlovs-dogs-now




59:45 - Misuse of Safeguarding

Sources:
************

Irish Sentinel Article: -  https://bit.ly/3haPFjQ

Facebook Video: - Gardia use section 12 to remove 

Journal.ie Article: - https://bit.ly/3hgI4Rd 

Court of Appeal Ruling: - https://bit.ly/3eip7vg




01:08:39 - Justin Welby Makes The CoE's Argument For "the Great Reset" and the New Normal

Sources:
***********

PC Article: - https://bit.ly/3nXoAlS

UKC Article (Welby): - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/welbys-church-england-2021-%C2%A3trillions-gaia-greed-peanuts-parish-paupers

Article: - Welby's Church 

FT Article: - https://archive.is/fikCr





01:13:46 - Green New Transport Deal

Sources:
************

Alok Sharma Speech: - https://bit.ly/3eUjNxs

GWPF Report: - https://bit.ly/2PTELUE




01:16:55 - Nippy Is the Queen of Scots According To Le Monde

Sources:
************

Le Monde: - https://bit.ly/3xMmslp

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres
- SLT 24.08.2018 Contrairement à Google, Yahoo & Co boycottent et censurent les articles de SLT en les déréférençant complètement !

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
Actualités de UK Column du 3 mai 2021
Actualités de UK Column du 3 mai 2021
Actualités de UK Column du 30.04.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 30.04.21 (Vidéo)
Chronique de UK Column du 26.04.21 - Censurée (Vidéo)
Chronique de UK Column du 26.04.21 - Censurée (Vidéo)
Chronique de UK Column du 23.04.21. La censure se poursuit (Vidéo)
Chronique de UK Column du 23.04.21. La censure se poursuit (Vidéo)

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2013 - Hébergé par Overblog