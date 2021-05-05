Actualités de UK Column du 5.05.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:24 - School Children Coerced To Take Vaccines With Deceptive Propaganda
13:05 - Mainstream COVID Vaccine Propaganda
20:51 - Vaccine certificates cause concern
26:02 - Fast Tracking Variant Vaccines
30:09 - Germany Lead on Fiddling The COVID Data To Pursue Political Objectives
36:32 Europe Reacts To Judges Ruling On Masks and People Who Dare To Question The Narrative
41:12 - Viewers Emails
42:14 - UK Column Interview With NHS Board Member: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/senior-nhs-board-member-warns-stop-the-genocide-or-our-children-are-next
43:31 - BBC Respond To Complaints By Investigating their Own Propaganda And Deny That It's Propganda By Issuing Propaganda
46:10 - Independent People Standing Up
51:47 - COVID: I Refuse To Comply
53:06 - Useful Resources
54:28 - Are Omnicom Controlling UK Propaganda?
59:45 - Misuse of Safeguarding
01:08:39 - Justin Welby Makes The CoE's Argument For "the Great Reset" and the New Normal
01:13:46 - Green New Transport Deal
01:16:55 - Nippy Is the Queen of Scots According To Le Monde
