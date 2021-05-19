Actualités de UK Column News du 19.05.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:27 - Tiered Lockdowns:



Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3fyUdy8



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/tYyM9













02:21 - Why Are Hospitals Full And Why Aren't The Media Reporting It



UHP NHS Tweet: - https://twitter.com/UHP_NHS/status/1394246218813935617



Dellingpod 177: - https://bit.ly/3uWaXpD



NHS Data (Scroll To Bottom): - https://cutt.ly/ab03ju7











09:20 - What Is Going On In German Hospitals



DW Article: - https://bit.ly/3yodpYg



Website Data: - https://bit.ly/3woEV69









11:25 - Sean's Story And Forced Vaccination Of Vulnerable People













16:41 - Relative Death Mortality Rates Following Vaccination



Joel Smalley Video: - https://odysee.com/@SaveMedia:5/covid-vaccinations-mortality-impact:4









21:00 - Update on Pro Freedom Rallies In The Netherlands



Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ePCm0a8yR4









22:28 - Documentary Exposes The Denial of Science



BlackBox TV Documentary: - https://bit.ly/2Rz7cYC











26:04 - Interview with Dr Bhakdi



DE Article: - https://bit.ly/3wd5Q4s









31:50 - Thailand Moves To Imprison People Who Don't Want the Vaccine



Article: - https://bit.ly/2RuV6Qq









33:11 - Swiss Scientific Advisor Indicted



SFM1 Article: - https://bit.ly/3oC0LjJ











34:56 - Manchester Vaccine Centre Video Poses Numerous Questions



UK Column Video: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/a-good-man-down-the-fatal-reality-of-vaccine-adverse-reactions









41:47 - Pandemic Preparedness Exercises



Document 001: - https://bit.ly/2STTzDK



Document 002: - https://bit.ly/3yrqr7o



Document 003: - https://bit.ly/3wa3H9U



Document 004: - https://bit.ly/2T2BQKx



Docuemnt 005: - https://bit.ly/3bFqHpn



UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/exercise-cygnus-uk-government-exercise-justifies-covid-19-lockdown



Document 006: - https://bit.ly/3v3Erll



IfG Article: - https://bit.ly/3hE6P9O







58:38 - George Square Event In Glasgow Saturday 22nd May at 12pm







01:00:06 - Supportive Email From UK Column Viewers









01:02:45 - Recommended Reading and Research



Open VAERS: - https://www.openvaers.com/



Eudravigilance Data: - https://covid-crime.org/eu-adverseeffects/











01:06:26 - Data Sharing You Can't Opt Out Of



Register Article: - https://bit.ly/2T54kDp



NHS Data Opt Out: - https://bit.ly/3ovlR34



Outersite Article: - https://bit.ly/3fvZh6v



MP Survey: - https://bit.ly/3v68qcv









01:08:35 - Appeal For Worthy Support



Covid-Unmasked.net: - https://covid-unmasked.net/



Craig Murray Defence Funds: - https://bit.ly/3hDZwPu











01:10:35 - Full Fact Influencing of Policy



Job Adverts 001: - https://bit.ly/33UspyS



Job Advert 002: - https://bit.ly/3f1j4M5













01:19:38 - Downplaying Vaccine Side Effects



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/cLxHL



Mail Article: - https://archive.is/uutV0



Independent Article: - https://archive.is/sHoJ0