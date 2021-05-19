Overblog
Actualités de UK Column News du 19.05.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 19 Mai 2021, 19:29 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 19th May 2021

Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquer ici

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:27 - Tiered Lockdowns:

Sources:
************

Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3fyUdy8

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/tYyM9






02:21 - Why Are Hospitals Full And Why Aren't The Media Reporting It

Sources:
************

UHP NHS Tweet: - https://twitter.com/UHP_NHS/status/1394246218813935617

Dellingpod 177: - https://bit.ly/3uWaXpD

NHS Data (Scroll To Bottom): - https://cutt.ly/ab03ju7





09:20 - What Is Going On In German Hospitals

Sources:
************

DW Article: - https://bit.ly/3yodpYg

Website Data: - https://bit.ly/3woEV69




11:25 - Sean's Story And Forced Vaccination Of Vulnerable People 






16:41 - Relative Death Mortality Rates Following Vaccination

Sources:
************

Joel Smalley Video: - https://odysee.com/@SaveMedia:5/covid-vaccinations-mortality-impact:4 




21:00 - Update on Pro Freedom Rallies In The Netherlands

Sources:
**********

Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ePCm0a8yR4




22:28 - Documentary Exposes The Denial of Science

Sources:
************

BlackBox TV Documentary: - https://bit.ly/2Rz7cYC





26:04 - Interview with Dr Bhakdi  

Sources:
************

DE Article: - https://bit.ly/3wd5Q4s




31:50 - Thailand Moves To Imprison People Who Don't Want the Vaccine

Sources:
************

Article: - https://bit.ly/2RuV6Qq




33:11 - Swiss Scientific Advisor Indicted

Sources:
***********

SFM1 Article: - https://bit.ly/3oC0LjJ





34:56 - Manchester Vaccine Centre Video Poses Numerous Questions

Sources:
*************

UK Column Video: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/a-good-man-down-the-fatal-reality-of-vaccine-adverse-reactions




41:47 - Pandemic Preparedness Exercises

Sources:
************

Document 001: - https://bit.ly/2STTzDK

Document 002: - https://bit.ly/3yrqr7o

Document 003: - https://bit.ly/3wa3H9U

Document 004: - https://bit.ly/2T2BQKx

Docuemnt 005: - https://bit.ly/3bFqHpn

UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/exercise-cygnus-uk-government-exercise-justifies-covid-19-lockdown 

Document 006: - https://bit.ly/3v3Erll

IfG Article: - https://bit.ly/3hE6P9O



58:38 - George Square Event In Glasgow Saturday 22nd May at 12pm



01:00:06 - Supportive Email From UK Column Viewers




01:02:45 - Recommended Reading and Research

Reources:
*************

Open VAERS: - https://www.openvaers.com/

Eudravigilance Data: - https://covid-crime.org/eu-adverseeffects/





01:06:26 - Data Sharing You Can't Opt Out Of

Sources:
***********

Register Article: - https://bit.ly/2T54kDp

NHS Data Opt Out: - https://bit.ly/3ovlR34

Outersite Article: - https://bit.ly/3fvZh6v

MP Survey: - https://bit.ly/3v68qcv




01:08:35 - Appeal For Worthy Support

Sources:
***********

Covid-Unmasked.net: - https://covid-unmasked.net/

Craig Murray Defence Funds: - https://bit.ly/3hDZwPu





01:10:35 - Full Fact Influencing of Policy

Sources:
*************

Job Adverts 001: - https://bit.ly/33UspyS

Job Advert 002: - https://bit.ly/3f1j4M5






01:19:38 - Downplaying Vaccine Side Effects

Sources:
*************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/cLxHL

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/uutV0

Independent Article: - https://archive.is/sHoJ0

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres
- SLT 24.08.2018 Contrairement à Google, Yahoo & Co boycottent et censurent les articles de SLT en les déréférençant complètement !

