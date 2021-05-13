[Vidéo] 2020 : L'année où la médecine a perdu le contact (Odyssey)

2020 : L'année où la médecine a perdu le contact
Article originel : 2020: The Year Medicine Lost Contact
Par Dre Sam Bailey
Odyssey
Note de SLT : Selon notre plateforme de blog, notre offre actuelle ne nous permet plus d'intégrer les vidéos d'Odyssey dans le corps de nos articles, toutefois vous pouvez visualiser celle de la Dre Sam Bailey en cliquant sur le lien ici.
Un voyage dans la manière dont le système médical a perdu le contact avec son objectif même.
La médecine pourra-t-elle jamais se racheter après le fiasco de 2020 ?
References:
1. Virus Mania - 3rd English Edition
2. US Health spending % of GDP: https://www.healthsystemtracker.org/chart-collection/u-s-spending-healthcare-changed-time/#item-usspendingovertime_4
3. The Great Betrayal - Fraud in Science: https://openlibrary.org/books/OL7362538M/The_Great_Betrayal
4. Propagation in Tissue Cultures of Cytopathogenic Agents from Patients with Measles - Enders & Peebles 1954: https://pubmedinfo.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/propagation-in-tissue-cultures-of-cytopathogenic-agents-from-patients-with-measles.pdf
5. The Causes of the Corona Crisis are clearly identified - Dr Stefan Lanka: https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-virologists.pdf
6. Project Immanuel with Stefan Lanka: https://odysee.com/@Projekt-Immanuel:3/Announcement_Eng:6
https://projekt-immanuel.de/en/projekt-immanuel/
7. Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime: https://www.amazon.com/Deadly-Medicines-Organised-Crime-Healthcare-ebook-dp-B00G353WCE/dp/B00G353WCE/ref=mt_other?_encoding=UTF8&me=&qid=
8. Global Pharmaceutical Sales: https://www.statista.com/statistics/272181/world-pharmaceutical-sales-by-region/
9. NZ GDP: https://countryeconomy.com/gdp/new-zealand
10. Peter Gøtzsche and the Cochrane Collaboration crisis: https://www.deadlymedicines.dk/
11. The Flexner Report: https://ia803109.us.archive.org/32/items/carnegieflexnerreport/Carnegie_Flexner_Report.pdf
12. Making Economic Sense - Murray Rothbard: https://cdn.mises.org/Making%20Economic%20Sense_3.pdf
13. NZ Medical and Dental Council statement: https://www.mcnz.org.nz/assets/standards/Guidelines/30e83c27d9/Guidance-statement-COVID-19-vaccine-and-your-professional-responsibility.pdf
14. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 BNT162b2 Vaccine Effectiveness Study: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04848584
15. Prof Seamus O’Mahony in the Irish Examiner, 3 April 2019: https://www.irishexaminer.com/lifestyle/arid-30915138.html
Books by Prof O’Mahony: https://seamusomahony.com/books/
16. Pfizer in NZ legislation: https://www.legislation.govt.nz/regulation/public/2021/0094/latest/LMS487890.html
17. Eckhart Tolle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuJxEcyVgRg
***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.
Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres
- SLT 24.08.2018 Contrairement à Google, Yahoo & Co boycottent et censurent les articles de SLT en les déréférençant complètement !