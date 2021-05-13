Overblog
[Vidéo] 2020 : L'année où la médecine a perdu le contact (Odyssey)

par Sam Bailey 13 Mai 2021, 20:51 Médecine Coronavirus Soins Dictature sanitaire Articles de Sam La Touch

2020 : L'année où la médecine a perdu le contact
Article originel : 2020: The Year Medicine Lost Contact
Par Dre Sam Bailey
Odyssey

Note de SLT : Selon notre plateforme de blog, notre offre actuelle ne nous permet plus d'intégrer les vidéos d'Odyssey dans le corps de nos articles, toutefois vous pouvez visualiser celle de la Dre Sam Bailey en cliquant sur le lien ici.

Un voyage dans la manière dont le système médical a perdu le contact avec son objectif même.
La médecine pourra-t-elle jamais se racheter après le fiasco de 2020 ?

 

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres
- SLT 24.08.2018 Contrairement à Google, Yahoo & Co boycottent et censurent les articles de SLT en les déréférençant complètement !

