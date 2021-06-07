Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

Actualités de UK Column au 7.06.21. Après Youtube c'est au tour de Vimeo de censurer UK Column (Vidéo)

par UK Column 7 Juin 2021, 20:27 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 7th June 2021

Visualiser la vidéo de l'émission ici

Vimeo vient de fermer le compte de UK Column aujourd'hui.

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's news update from the UK Column.

PLEASE NOTE: Vimeo shut down the UK Column account today. We will update any archive videos embedded on this website from Vimeo as soon as possible. If you'd like to let CEO Anjali Sud know what you think about this, you can get her on Twitter, or by email.

If you see a message saying "encoding video" it's because Rumble hasn't finished processing the video. It might take an hour or so.

00:26 - Freedom Date Cancelled & Establishment Of A Global Governance Biosecurity via Treaty

Sources:
************

Metro Article: - https://bit.ly/3prg3bA

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3g8ENAU

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/zVHG6

SN Article: - https://archive.is/WqbxJ

TBIFGC Report: - https://bit.ly/2RxiQn2

Matt Hancock Tweet: - https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/799160987811282944




12:11 - The Psychology of the Global Fascist State Emerges 

Sources
************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/I5QsK

UKC News 11th May 2020: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-11th-may-2020





22:27 - Dutch Parliament Here's Excellent Summary Of the Situatio




30:25 - Children To Undergo Medical Experimentation

Sources
***********

MHRA Statement: - https://bit.ly/2RvYpa7

UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports






29:55 - Blurring Informed Consent Using Propaganda

Sources
***********

Report: - https://bit.ly/3prT2oV

Express Article: - https://archive.is/AB6Hf

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/sRiWsnd

Herald Article: - https://cutt.ly/3nQPmmo

NISA Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3g0L2YZ





44:04 -  Controlled MSM Opposition Deteriorates Into Lunacy

Sources:
************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/IrtDW

Sarah Knapton Twitter Profile: - https://twitter.com/sarahknapton




52:58 - Dr Samual White Statement Highlights Threat To Doctors Careers

Sources
************

Dr SW Video: - https://odysee.com/@RedWolf88:8/video-1622979524:c




57.08 - Canadian Physician's Threatened By Their Own Professional Body

Sources
************

CPSO Statement: - https://bit.ly/2S9SR5w

CPSO Warning: - https://bit.ly/3g0tPPc

Canadian Government Vaccine Facts: - https://bit.ly/3ipJgSG





01:03:43 - Telling The Truth Has Become A Subversive Act In Germany

Sources
************

NYT Article: - https://archive.is/V4bcx




01:07:07 - UK Column Update

Sources
***********

Stand Up UK - https://www.standupx.info/

UKC Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/thank-you-for-supporting-mary-and-mikey




01:09:11 - UK Column Emails





01:13:44 - The Proposed Online Safety Act

Sources:
************

OS Bill: - https://bit.ly/3cpPEW9

HoL Letter: - https://bit.ly/3wZfx7d 




01:23:30 Tweet of the Day - https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1401853972621758465

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
Actualités de UK Column du 4.06.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 4.06.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 2.06.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 2.06.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 31.05.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 31.05.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 28.05.21
Actualités de UK Column du 28.05.21

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2013 - Hébergé par Overblog