Actualités de UK Column au 7.06.21. Après Youtube c'est au tour de Vimeo de censurer UK Column (Vidéo)

00:26 - Freedom Date Cancelled & Establishment Of A Global Governance Biosecurity via Treaty



12:11 - The Psychology of the Global Fascist State Emerges



22:27 - Dutch Parliament Here's Excellent Summary Of the Situatio









30:25 - Children To Undergo Medical Experimentation



29:55 - Blurring Informed Consent Using Propaganda



44:04 - Controlled MSM Opposition Deteriorates Into Lunacy



52:58 - Dr Samual White Statement Highlights Threat To Doctors Careers



57.08 - Canadian Physician's Threatened By Their Own Professional Body



01:03:43 - Telling The Truth Has Become A Subversive Act In Germany



01:07:07 - UK Column Update



01:09:11 - UK Column Emails











01:13:44 - The Proposed Online Safety Act



01:23:30 Tweet of the Day - https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1401853972621758465