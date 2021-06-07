Actualités de UK Column au 7.06.21. Après Youtube c'est au tour de Vimeo de censurer UK Column (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 7th June 2021
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's news update from the UK Column.
00:26 - Freedom Date Cancelled & Establishment Of A Global Governance Biosecurity via Treaty
12:11 - The Psychology of the Global Fascist State Emerges
30:25 - Children To Undergo Medical Experimentation
29:55 - Blurring Informed Consent Using Propaganda
44:04 - Controlled MSM Opposition Deteriorates Into Lunacy
52:58 - Dr Samual White Statement Highlights Threat To Doctors Careers
57.08 - Canadian Physician's Threatened By Their Own Professional Body
01:03:43 - Telling The Truth Has Become A Subversive Act In Germany
01:07:07 - UK Column Update
01:09:11 - UK Column Emails
01:13:44 - The Proposed Online Safety Act
01:23:30 Tweet of the Day - https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1401853972621758465
