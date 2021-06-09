Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

Actualités de UK Column au 9.06.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 9 Juin 2021, 18:02 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 9th June 2021

Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquer ici

Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.

00:36 - G7 Wonders

Sources:
************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/IrtDW

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/zVHG6

CL Article: - https://bit.ly/3pBgLD2

GW Article: - https://bit.ly/2Tc1Tin

Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/m2KiT

Joe Biden Tweet: - https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1402289345604763648

GT Article: - https://bit.ly/3g74q6r

Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3cuU12i






14:30 - Common Purpose Appears To Mean World Governance

Sources
***********

Article: - Gordon Brown calls for scotland to unite 'towards a common purpose.'

CP Exposed: - https://www.cpexposed.com/

G7 M's & G's: - https://www.g7uk.org/members-guests/

G7 Communique: - https://bit.ly/3wbTQRs






23:28 - Ofcom's Online Regulatory Surveillance Frenzy 

Sources
************

Ofcome O'N' Report: - https://cutt.ly/InTXkm8

Ofcom MSoM: - https://bit.ly/2RFhXJa

Faculty Report: - https://bit.ly/353oJvk

Ofcom MaQE Report: - https://bit.ly/350L24M

LSE Report: - https://cutt.ly/enTXLxL






32:19 - The Government Censorship Network

Sources:
************

OD Article: - https://bit.ly/34Zs7HE





37:40 - Rose Koire Sadly Passes Away

Sources:
*************

Rose Koire BTGM: - http://www.rosakoire-bgm.com/index.html




38:45 - UKC Viewer Emails 




40:08 - Deceptive Data Grab

Sources:
***********

Article: - https://bit.ly/3gkK7Bw

Opting Out Page: - https://cutt.ly/xnTCqEM

Opt Out Form Page (search: - "Return this Form"): - https://bit.ly/352w7Hh

BBB Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vydHzQ3uuCM

Pulse Article: - https://bit.ly/3go3cT9 





43:52 - Hospitals Full In The Summer As NHS Breaks Down

Sources:
*************

NHS Occupancy Rates: - https://bit.ly/3wa26kS

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/F1mkU

ONS Mortality Statistics: - https://cutt.ly/dnYrewq

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3g302FE

UKC Article 001: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/nhs-common-purpose-towards-million-change-agents

UKC Article 002: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/behavioural-change-common-purpose

UKC Article 003: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/exploring-euthanasia-government-destruction-nhs





58:37 - Massive Psychological Attack BITE's To Create The Covid Cult

Sources:
************

BITE Model: - https://bit.ly/3iH200j




01:03:07 - Mass Unemployment Looms  

Sources:
************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/L5jFf




01:06:07 - BBC Hammers Home the Fear

Sources:
************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/i1g9s

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
Actualités de UK Column au 7.06.21. Après Youtube c'est au tour de Vimeo de censurer UK Column (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column au 7.06.21. Après Youtube c'est au tour de Vimeo de censurer UK Column (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 4.06.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 4.06.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 2.06.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 2.06.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 31.05.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 31.05.21 (Vidéo)

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2013 - Hébergé par Overblog