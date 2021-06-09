Actualités de UK Column au 9.06.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.

00:36 - G7 Wonders



Sources:

************



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/IrtDW



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/zVHG6



CL Article: - https://bit.ly/3pBgLD2



GW Article: - https://bit.ly/2Tc1Tin



Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/m2KiT



Joe Biden Tweet: - https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1402289345604763648



GT Article: - https://bit.ly/3g74q6r



Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3cuU12i













14:30 - Common Purpose Appears To Mean World Governance



Sources

***********



Article: - Gordon Brown calls for scotland to unite 'towards a common purpose.'



CP Exposed: - https://www.cpexposed.com/



G7 M's & G's: - https://www.g7uk.org/members-guests/



G7 Communique: - https://bit.ly/3wbTQRs













23:28 - Ofcom's Online Regulatory Surveillance Frenzy



Sources

************



Ofcome O'N' Report: - https://cutt.ly/InTXkm8



Ofcom MSoM: - https://bit.ly/2RFhXJa



Faculty Report: - https://bit.ly/353oJvk



Ofcom MaQE Report: - https://bit.ly/350L24M



LSE Report: - https://cutt.ly/enTXLxL













32:19 - The Government Censorship Network



Sources:

************



OD Article: - https://bit.ly/34Zs7HE











37:40 - Rose Koire Sadly Passes Away



Sources:

*************



Rose Koire BTGM: - http://www.rosakoire-bgm.com/index.html









38:45 - UKC Viewer Emails









40:08 - Deceptive Data Grab



Sources:

***********



Article: - https://bit.ly/3gkK7Bw



Opting Out Page: - https://cutt.ly/xnTCqEM



Opt Out Form Page (search: - "Return this Form"): - https://bit.ly/352w7Hh



BBB Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vydHzQ3uuCM



Pulse Article: - https://bit.ly/3go3cT9











43:52 - Hospitals Full In The Summer As NHS Breaks Down



Sources:

*************



NHS Occupancy Rates: - https://bit.ly/3wa26kS



Mail Article: - https://archive.is/F1mkU



ONS Mortality Statistics: - https://cutt.ly/dnYrewq



Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3g302FE



UKC Article 001: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/nhs-common-purpose-towards-million-change-agents



UKC Article 002: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/behavioural-change-common-purpose



UKC Article 003: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/exploring-euthanasia-government-destruction-nhs











58:37 - Massive Psychological Attack BITE's To Create The Covid Cult



Sources:

************



BITE Model: - https://bit.ly/3iH200j









01:03:07 - Mass Unemployment Looms



Sources:

************



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/L5jFf









01:06:07 - BBC Hammers Home the Fear



Sources:

************



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/i1g9s