Actualités de UK Column au 9.06.21 (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 9th June 2021
Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquer ici
Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.
00:36 - G7 Wonders
Sources:
************
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/IrtDW
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/zVHG6
CL Article: - https://bit.ly/3pBgLD2
GW Article: - https://bit.ly/2Tc1Tin
Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/m2KiT
Joe Biden Tweet: - https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1402289345604763648
GT Article: - https://bit.ly/3g74q6r
Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3cuU12i
14:30 - Common Purpose Appears To Mean World Governance
Sources
***********
Article: - Gordon Brown calls for scotland to unite 'towards a common purpose.'
CP Exposed: - https://www.cpexposed.com/
G7 M's & G's: - https://www.g7uk.org/members-guests/
G7 Communique: - https://bit.ly/3wbTQRs
23:28 - Ofcom's Online Regulatory Surveillance Frenzy
Sources
************
Ofcome O'N' Report: - https://cutt.ly/InTXkm8
Ofcom MSoM: - https://bit.ly/2RFhXJa
Faculty Report: - https://bit.ly/353oJvk
Ofcom MaQE Report: - https://bit.ly/350L24M
LSE Report: - https://cutt.ly/enTXLxL
32:19 - The Government Censorship Network
Sources:
************
OD Article: - https://bit.ly/34Zs7HE
37:40 - Rose Koire Sadly Passes Away
Sources:
*************
Rose Koire BTGM: - http://www.rosakoire-bgm.com/index.html
38:45 - UKC Viewer Emails
40:08 - Deceptive Data Grab
Sources:
***********
Article: - https://bit.ly/3gkK7Bw
Opting Out Page: - https://cutt.ly/xnTCqEM
Opt Out Form Page (search: - "Return this Form"): - https://bit.ly/352w7Hh
BBB Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vydHzQ3uuCM
Pulse Article: - https://bit.ly/3go3cT9
43:52 - Hospitals Full In The Summer As NHS Breaks Down
Sources:
*************
NHS Occupancy Rates: - https://bit.ly/3wa26kS
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/F1mkU
ONS Mortality Statistics: - https://cutt.ly/dnYrewq
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3g302FE
UKC Article 001: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/nhs-common-purpose-towards-million-change-agents
UKC Article 002: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/behavioural-change-common-purpose
UKC Article 003: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/exploring-euthanasia-government-destruction-nhs
58:37 - Massive Psychological Attack BITE's To Create The Covid Cult
Sources:
************
BITE Model: - https://bit.ly/3iH200j
01:03:07 - Mass Unemployment Looms
Sources:
************
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/L5jFf
01:06:07 - BBC Hammers Home the Fear
Sources:
************
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/i1g9s
***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.
Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres