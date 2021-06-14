Actualités de UK Column du 14.06.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:25 - Delta Variant Scuppers Freedom Day But Not For The G7



Sources:

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/sz7wl









03:21 - Real and Fake G7 Protests



Sources

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3pPAVt4



Metro Article: - We divert, distract and delight



Prof.CS Profile: - https://bit.ly/3cFuiUY



POLPART: - https://bit.ly/3zsiW08











18:08 - Avoiding A Climate Lockdown



Sources

WBSCD Article: - https://archive.ph/imeYL



Prof. Mariana Mazzucato: - https://cutt.ly/InGRFen













22:38 - Eric Clapton Adverse Reaction To VaccineSpecifications:



Sources

EC Interview: - https://bit.ly/35kE8HU



Robin Monotti Channel: - https://t.me/robinmg/2287











27:48 - PCR Positive for SARS-CoV-2 Post Vaccination? What's The Point?



Sources

Paper: - https://cutt.ly/InGTaKA



BBC Correction: - https://archive.is/K8BJK











34:14 - Vaccine Behaviour Change For Children and Young People



Sources:

LGA Article: - https://bit.ly/35x3gLH



Recommended Reading: - https://bit.ly/3pROYyq











40:52 - Vaccine Passports For Flights Survey



Sources:

Virgin Atlantic Tweet 001: - https://twitter.com/VirginAtlantic/status/1403739446269382657



Virgin Atlantic Tweet 002: - https://twitter.com/VirginAtlantic/status/1403739477802168322



IATA: - https://bit.ly/3gjDd0q



Stopcommon.org Tweet: - @org_scp











45:00 - India Persecute The Unvaccinated



Sources:

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3pVCyFF









47:46 - Cases Do Not Match Mortality In Scotland











49:47 - Proof That Scottish Independent Public Health Bodies Are Not Independent



Sources

Times Article: - https://archive.is/LrfAD



Public Health Scotland: - https://bit.ly/3xpykc5



TCPA Article: - Thttps://bit.ly/3vlWgvv



PHS Chief Executive: - https://cutt.ly/YnGY6U8



Gov't Vaccine Advice: - https://bit.ly/35fmvJs









01:01:06 - Twitter Censors David Scott











01:01:53 - Gordon Brown Promotes Conflict



Sources

Times Article: - https://archive.is/c95v9











01:02:25 - Public Grow Tired Of Virtue Signalling As MSM Seeks To Reclaim Lost Ground



Sources

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/Zdq9F



Metro Article: - https://cutt.ly/znGUWKZ











01:04:38 - G7 All about Green Finance While You Will Own Nothing



Sources:

G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bankers Communique: - https://archive.is/r2jg7



UVDL Statement: - https://bit.ly/3xlwTv7



G7 Summit Communique: - https://bit.ly/3iEAa4x



SRF Article: - https://bit.ly/3gsA2T4



WEF Original Article (Title Changed): - https://bit.ly/3ximdxk



Forbes Article: - https://archive.is/BZW2Y











01:12:41 - NATO Summit And Their 2030 Agenda



Sources:

Johnson Statement: - https://bit.ly/35gQ7Gr











01:18:37 - Appeal For Information On Child Abuse Case