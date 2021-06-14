Actualités de UK Column du 14.06.21 (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 14th June 2021
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:25 - Delta Variant Scuppers Freedom Day But Not For The G7
Sources:
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/sz7wl
03:21 - Real and Fake G7 Protests
Sources
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3pPAVt4
Metro Article: - We divert, distract and delight
Prof.CS Profile: - https://bit.ly/3cFuiUY
POLPART: - https://bit.ly/3zsiW08
18:08 - Avoiding A Climate Lockdown
Sources
WBSCD Article: - https://archive.ph/imeYL
Prof. Mariana Mazzucato: - https://cutt.ly/InGRFen
22:38 - Eric Clapton Adverse Reaction To VaccineSpecifications:
Sources
EC Interview: - https://bit.ly/35kE8HU
Robin Monotti Channel: - https://t.me/robinmg/2287
27:48 - PCR Positive for SARS-CoV-2 Post Vaccination? What's The Point?
Sources
Paper: - https://cutt.ly/InGTaKA
BBC Correction: - https://archive.is/K8BJK
34:14 - Vaccine Behaviour Change For Children and Young People
Sources:
LGA Article: - https://bit.ly/35x3gLH
Recommended Reading: - https://bit.ly/3pROYyq
40:52 - Vaccine Passports For Flights Survey
Sources:
Virgin Atlantic Tweet 001: - https://twitter.com/VirginAtlantic/status/1403739446269382657
Virgin Atlantic Tweet 002: - https://twitter.com/VirginAtlantic/status/1403739477802168322
IATA: - https://bit.ly/3gjDd0q
Stopcommon.org Tweet: - @org_scp
45:00 - India Persecute The Unvaccinated
Sources:
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3pVCyFF
47:46 - Cases Do Not Match Mortality In Scotland
49:47 - Proof That Scottish Independent Public Health Bodies Are Not Independent
Sources
Times Article: - https://archive.is/LrfAD
Public Health Scotland: - https://bit.ly/3xpykc5
TCPA Article: - Thttps://bit.ly/3vlWgvv
PHS Chief Executive: - https://cutt.ly/YnGY6U8
Gov't Vaccine Advice: - https://bit.ly/35fmvJs
01:01:06 - Twitter Censors David Scott
01:01:53 - Gordon Brown Promotes Conflict
Sources
Times Article: - https://archive.is/c95v9
01:02:25 - Public Grow Tired Of Virtue Signalling As MSM Seeks To Reclaim Lost Ground
Sources
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/Zdq9F
Metro Article: - https://cutt.ly/znGUWKZ
01:04:38 - G7 All about Green Finance While You Will Own Nothing
Sources:
G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bankers Communique: - https://archive.is/r2jg7
UVDL Statement: - https://bit.ly/3xlwTv7
G7 Summit Communique: - https://bit.ly/3iEAa4x
SRF Article: - https://bit.ly/3gsA2T4
WEF Original Article (Title Changed): - https://bit.ly/3ximdxk
Forbes Article: - https://archive.is/BZW2Y
01:12:41 - NATO Summit And Their 2030 Agenda
Sources:
Johnson Statement: - https://bit.ly/35gQ7Gr
01:18:37 - Appeal For Information On Child Abuse Case
