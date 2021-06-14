Overblog
Actualités de UK Column du 14.06.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 14 Juin 2021, 19:31 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 14th June 2021

Visualiser la vidéo en cliquant ici

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:25 - Delta Variant Scuppers Freedom Day But Not For The G7

Sources:
************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/sz7wl




03:21 - Real and Fake G7 Protests 

Sources
***********

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3pPAVt4

Metro Article: - We divert, distract and delight 

Prof.CS Profile: - https://bit.ly/3cFuiUY

POLPART: - https://bit.ly/3zsiW08





18:08 - Avoiding A Climate Lockdown

Sources
************

WBSCD Article: - https://archive.ph/imeYL

Prof. Mariana Mazzucato: - https://cutt.ly/InGRFen






22:38 - Eric Clapton Adverse Reaction To VaccineSpecifications:

Sources
************

EC Interview: - https://bit.ly/35kE8HU

Robin Monotti Channel: - https://t.me/robinmg/2287





27:48 - PCR Positive for SARS-CoV-2 Post Vaccination? What's The Point?

Sources
************

Paper: - https://cutt.ly/InGTaKA

BBC Correction: - https://archive.is/K8BJK





34:14 - Vaccine Behaviour Change For Children and Young People

Sources:
************

LGA Article: - https://bit.ly/35x3gLH

Recommended Reading: - https://bit.ly/3pROYyq





40:52 - Vaccine Passports For Flights Survey

Sources:
**************

Virgin Atlantic Tweet 001: - https://twitter.com/VirginAtlantic/status/1403739446269382657

Virgin Atlantic Tweet 002: - https://twitter.com/VirginAtlantic/status/1403739477802168322

IATA: - https://bit.ly/3gjDd0q

Stopcommon.org Tweet: - @org_scp





45:00 - India Persecute The Unvaccinated

Sources:
***********

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3pVCyFF




47:46 - Cases Do Not Match Mortality In Scotland





49:47 - Proof That Scottish Independent Public Health Bodies Are Not Independent

Sources
***********

Times Article: - https://archive.is/LrfAD

Public Health Scotland: - https://bit.ly/3xpykc5

TCPA Article: - Thttps://bit.ly/3vlWgvv

PHS Chief Executive: - https://cutt.ly/YnGY6U8

Gov't Vaccine Advice: - https://bit.ly/35fmvJs




01:01:06 - Twitter Censors David Scott





01:01:53 - Gordon Brown Promotes Conflict

Sources
***********

Times Article: - https://archive.is/c95v9





01:02:25 - Public Grow Tired Of Virtue Signalling As MSM Seeks To Reclaim Lost Ground

Sources
************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/Zdq9F 

Metro Article: - https://cutt.ly/znGUWKZ 





01:04:38 - G7 All about Green Finance While You Will Own Nothing

Sources:
*************

G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bankers Communique: - https://archive.is/r2jg7

UVDL Statement: - https://bit.ly/3xlwTv7

G7 Summit Communique: - https://bit.ly/3iEAa4x

SRF Article: - https://bit.ly/3gsA2T4

WEF Original Article (Title Changed): - https://bit.ly/3ximdxk

Forbes Article: - https://archive.is/BZW2Y





01:12:41 - NATO Summit And Their 2030 Agenda

Sources:
*************

Johnson Statement: - https://bit.ly/35gQ7Gr





01:18:37 - Appeal For Information On Child Abuse Case

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

