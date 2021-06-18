Actualités de UK Column du 18.06.21 (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 18th June 2021
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:22 - Scary Delta Variants And Apparently Dangerous Vaccines
Sources
***********
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3vxozqQ
PHE Report 15: - https://cutt.ly/JnBwPVp
PHE Report 16: - https://cutt.ly/UnBwHi2
10:05 - Health Service Apartheid
Sources:
************
Prof. Yeadon Interview: - https://bit.ly/3cOEniA
Fauci Statement: - https://bit.ly/2SIqs6I
19:57 - Why Have Four Airline Pilots Died Recently And Why Are Vaccine Now Only Safe for "Most People?"
Sources
************
Reuters Article: - https://cutt.ly/2nBeDYa
NVN Article: - https://bit.ly/3cNWkNV
British Airways tweet: -
Twitter Tweet: - https://twitter.com/i/events/1362435731935748100
WHO Statement: - https://bit.ly/3zE7fn8
English Gentleman Tweet: https://twitter.com/DavidV5Goliath/status/1405654786935037952
30:18 - Jimmy Dore Speaks Out On Vaccine Injury
33:57 - US regulator Postpones Investigating Heart Problems Among Young People
Sources:
************
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3wQXiBn-
36:13 - Targeting Children For Vaccines With Insane Marketing
39:59 - Holidays For The Vaccinated Amid Draconian Crackdown In Ireland
Sources:
************
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/tODdM
21stCentury Wire Article: - https://bit.ly/3gDNEw2
Indepedent.ie Article: https://bit.ly/3vxFyJL
ABC Article: - https://ab.co/3gDKWWa
51:36 - Dangers of Spike Proteins
Sources:
*************
UKC Column: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/clotting-and-covid-science
54:06 - Spinning Natural Immunity As Vaccine Induced Immunity
Sources:
************
Times Article: - https://archive.is/ARad1
56:34 - UK Column Announcements
57:58 - Fake Imperial College London Memorandum
01:03:00 - The Government Censorship Network
01:06:04 - The Eternal Lockdown
Sources:
************
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/35B97j4
01:13:03 - Some Jabs Are More Equal Than Others
Sources:
************
ES Article: - https://bit.ly/3gCrZ7z
***
