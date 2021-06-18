Overblog
Actualités de UK Column du 18.06.21 (Vidéo)

par UK COlumn 18 Juin 2021, 20:14 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 18th June 2021

Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquer ici

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:22 - Scary Delta Variants And Apparently Dangerous Vaccines

Sources
***********

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3vxozqQ

PHE Report 15: - https://cutt.ly/JnBwPVp

PHE Report 16: - https://cutt.ly/UnBwHi2





10:05 - Health Service Apartheid

Sources:
************

Prof. Yeadon Interview: - https://bit.ly/3cOEniA

Fauci Statement: -  https://bit.ly/2SIqs6I





19:57 - Why Have Four Airline Pilots Died Recently And Why Are Vaccine Now Only Safe for "Most People?"

Sources
************

Reuters Article: - https://cutt.ly/2nBeDYa

NVN Article: - https://bit.ly/3cNWkNV

British Airways tweet: - 

Twitter Tweet: - https://twitter.com/i/events/1362435731935748100 

WHO Statement: - https://bit.ly/3zE7fn8

English Gentleman Tweet: https://twitter.com/DavidV5Goliath/status/1405654786935037952




30:18 - Jimmy Dore Speaks Out On Vaccine Injury




33:57 - US regulator Postpones Investigating Heart Problems Among Young People

Sources:
************

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3wQXiBn- 




36:13 - Targeting Children For Vaccines With Insane Marketing




39:59 - Holidays For The Vaccinated Amid Draconian Crackdown In Ireland

Sources:
************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/tODdM

21stCentury Wire Article: - https://bit.ly/3gDNEw2

Indepedent.ie Article: https://bit.ly/3vxFyJL 

ABC Article: - https://ab.co/3gDKWWa





51:36 - Dangers of Spike Proteins

Sources:
*************

UKC Column: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/clotting-and-covid-science





54:06 - Spinning Natural Immunity As Vaccine Induced Immunity

Sources:
************

Times Article: - https://archive.is/ARad1




56:34 - UK Column Announcements




57:58 - Fake Imperial College London Memorandum




01:03:00 - The Government Censorship Network




01:06:04 - The Eternal Lockdown

Sources:
************

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/35B97j4




01:13:03 - Some Jabs Are More Equal Than Others

Sources:
************

ES Article: - https://bit.ly/3gCrZ7z
 

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

