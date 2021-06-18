Actualités de UK Column du 18.06.21 (Vidéo)

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:22 - Scary Delta Variants And Apparently Dangerous Vaccines



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3vxozqQ



PHE Report 15: - https://cutt.ly/JnBwPVp



PHE Report 16: - https://cutt.ly/UnBwHi2











10:05 - Health Service Apartheid



Prof. Yeadon Interview: - https://bit.ly/3cOEniA



Fauci Statement: - https://bit.ly/2SIqs6I











19:57 - Why Have Four Airline Pilots Died Recently And Why Are Vaccine Now Only Safe for "Most People?"



Reuters Article: - https://cutt.ly/2nBeDYa



NVN Article: - https://bit.ly/3cNWkNV



British Airways tweet: -



Twitter Tweet: - https://twitter.com/i/events/1362435731935748100



WHO Statement: - https://bit.ly/3zE7fn8



English Gentleman Tweet: https://twitter.com/DavidV5Goliath/status/1405654786935037952









30:18 - Jimmy Dore Speaks Out On Vaccine Injury









33:57 - US regulator Postpones Investigating Heart Problems Among Young People



Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3wQXiBn-









36:13 - Targeting Children For Vaccines With Insane Marketing









39:59 - Holidays For The Vaccinated Amid Draconian Crackdown In Ireland



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/tODdM



21stCentury Wire Article: - https://bit.ly/3gDNEw2



Indepedent.ie Article: https://bit.ly/3vxFyJL



ABC Article: - https://ab.co/3gDKWWa











51:36 - Dangers of Spike Proteins



UKC Column: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/clotting-and-covid-science











54:06 - Spinning Natural Immunity As Vaccine Induced Immunity



Times Article: - https://archive.is/ARad1









56:34 - UK Column Announcements









57:58 - Fake Imperial College London Memorandum









01:03:00 - The Government Censorship Network









01:06:04 - The Eternal Lockdown



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/35B97j4









01:13:03 - Some Jabs Are More Equal Than Others



ES Article: - https://bit.ly/3gCrZ7z

