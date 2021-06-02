Actualités de UK Column du 2.06.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's news update from the UK Column.

00:25 - The Global Vaccine Confidence Summit



Press Release: - https://bit.ly/34EPm9B







02:12 - The Vaccine Safety Maze



NHS Vaccine SOP: - https://bit.ly/3fIytBn



Dr Aiden Fowler Appointment: - https://bit.ly/3wOP0t8



JVCI: - https://cutt.ly/nnkgKrv



NaPSAC: - https://cutt.ly/SnkgMab



NaPSAC Minutes: - https://cutt.ly/znkhqBA



NHS NQB Minutes 12/2019: - https://cutt.ly/hnkhi34



NHS PSS: - https://bit.ly/3wW0ICp



NHS Meetings In Common Minutes: - https://bit.ly/3fEHlI5



GN Article: - https://archive.is/jCxhS



NIBSC Labs: - https://cutt.ly/znkhUbP



DARPA mRNA Grant: - https://bit.ly/3cdA5Rj











16:43 - Ch4 Exposes Anti-Vaxxers And Falls Flat On His Face











20:19 - The Reality of Covid Lockdowns In India



Resistance GB: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJrVuWxjDew



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/IV4Dl













27:32 - Mainstream Journalism Attacks Its Own If They Don't Agree With Vaccine Policy



Bev Turner Tweet: - https://twitter.com/beverleyturner/status/1399302575426519040



Mirror Article: - https://cutt.ly/CnkEAYw



Bev Turner Interview: - https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1400034148715315203













36:16 - Marketing Trust For The News Business



Mirror Statement: - https://archive.is/C9355#



The Trust Project: - https://thetrustproject.org/



The TP About Page: - https://thetrustproject.org/about/



Sally Lehrman: - https://thetrustproject.org/sally-lehrman/











42:04 - Why Is Hospital Daily Occupancy So High?



England Data: - https://bit.ly/3pdoKGc



Collateral Global: - https://collateralglobal.org/



CG Report: - https://bit.ly/34FHtRo



BMA Statement: - https://cutt.ly/0nkRYgt



NHS Wales Article: - https://bit.ly/3vMaZ3V



ITV Article: - https://bit.ly/3wSlClW



Independent Article: - https://cutt.ly/GnkToq6











50:04 - UKC Viewer Emails Reveals the Impact Of Applied Psychology









52:00 - UKC Viewer Highlights Apparent Expectation Of Hospital Overload, Vaccination Bullying









53:41 - The Legislative Attack On Lawful Protest



Recommended Reading: - https://amzn.to/3i46Gga



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/UdyFx









01:07:43 - Global Tax Regime



UKC Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/bilderberg-2013-birth-global-tax-system



WP Article: - https://archive.is/fSd17



EUTax Observatory: - https://www.taxobservatory.eu/



Report: - https://bit.ly/3pax6ys



WEF Summit: - https://bit.ly/2Rd95Kq











01:11:15 - Natural England Downgrades The Somerset Levels To Stop Farmers Farming In Green New Deal



NE Report: - https://bit.ly/3gjuaM3



Alok Sharma Statement 01: - https://bit.ly/3i6Ggum



Alok Sharma Statement 02: - https://bit.ly/3wSertK









01:14:51 - Recommended Reading On the BBC