Actualités de UK Column du 2.06.21 (Vidéo)

2 Juin 2021

UK Column News - 2nd June 2021

Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquer ici

Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's news update from the UK Column.

00:25 - The Global Vaccine Confidence Summit

Sources:
************

Press Release: - https://bit.ly/34EPm9B



02:12 - The Vaccine Safety Maze

Sources:
**********

NHS Vaccine SOP: - https://bit.ly/3fIytBn

Dr Aiden Fowler Appointment: - https://bit.ly/3wOP0t8

JVCI: - https://cutt.ly/nnkgKrv

NaPSAC: - https://cutt.ly/SnkgMab 

NaPSAC Minutes: - https://cutt.ly/znkhqBA

NHS NQB Minutes 12/2019: - https://cutt.ly/hnkhi34

NHS PSS: - https://bit.ly/3wW0ICp

NHS Meetings In Common Minutes: - https://bit.ly/3fEHlI5

GN Article: - https://archive.is/jCxhS

NIBSC Labs: - https://cutt.ly/znkhUbP

DARPA mRNA Grant: - https://bit.ly/3cdA5Rj





16:43 - Ch4 Exposes Anti-Vaxxers And Falls Flat On His Face





20:19 - The Reality of Covid Lockdowns In India

Sources:
*************

Resistance GB: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJrVuWxjDew

BBC Article: -  https://archive.is/IV4Dl






27:32 - Mainstream Journalism Attacks Its Own If They Don't Agree With Vaccine Policy

Sources:
************

Bev Turner Tweet: - https://twitter.com/beverleyturner/status/1399302575426519040

Mirror Article: - https://cutt.ly/CnkEAYw

Bev Turner Interview: - https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1400034148715315203






36:16 - Marketing Trust For The News Business 

Sources:
************

Mirror Statement: - https://archive.is/C9355#

The Trust Project: - https://thetrustproject.org/

The TP About Page: - https://thetrustproject.org/about/

Sally Lehrman: - https://thetrustproject.org/sally-lehrman/





42:04 - Why Is Hospital Daily Occupancy So High?

Sources:
*************

England Data: - https://bit.ly/3pdoKGc

Collateral Global: - https://collateralglobal.org/

CG Report: - https://bit.ly/34FHtRo

BMA Statement: - https://cutt.ly/0nkRYgt

NHS Wales Article: - https://bit.ly/3vMaZ3V

ITV Article: - https://bit.ly/3wSlClW

Independent Article: - https://cutt.ly/GnkToq6 





50:04 - UKC Viewer Emails Reveals the Impact Of Applied Psychology




52:00 - UKC Viewer Highlights Apparent Expectation Of Hospital Overload, Vaccination Bullying 




53:41 - The Legislative Attack On Lawful Protest

Sources:
************

Recommended Reading: - https://amzn.to/3i46Gga 

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/UdyFx 




01:07:43 - Global Tax Regime

Sources:
************

UKC Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/bilderberg-2013-birth-global-tax-system

WP Article: - https://archive.is/fSd17

EUTax Observatory: - https://www.taxobservatory.eu/

Report: - https://bit.ly/3pax6ys

WEF Summit: - https://bit.ly/2Rd95Kq





01:11:15 - Natural England Downgrades The Somerset Levels To Stop Farmers Farming In Green New Deal

Sources:
************

NE Report: - https://bit.ly/3gjuaM3

Alok Sharma Statement 01: - https://bit.ly/3i6Ggum

Alok Sharma Statement 02: - https://bit.ly/3wSertK




01:14:51  - Recommended Reading On the BBC

***
----
