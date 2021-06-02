Actualités de UK Column du 2.06.21 (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 2nd June 2021
Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's news update from the UK Column.
00:25 - The Global Vaccine Confidence Summit
16:43 - Ch4 Exposes Anti-Vaxxers And Falls Flat On His Face
20:19 - The Reality of Covid Lockdowns In India
27:32 - Mainstream Journalism Attacks Its Own If They Don't Agree With Vaccine Policy
36:16 - Marketing Trust For The News Business
50:04 - UKC Viewer Emails Reveals the Impact Of Applied Psychology
52:00 - UKC Viewer Highlights Apparent Expectation Of Hospital Overload, Vaccination Bullying
53:41 - The Legislative Attack On Lawful Protest
01:11:15 - Natural England Downgrades The Somerset Levels To Stop Farmers Farming In Green New Deal
01:14:51 - Recommended Reading On the BBC
