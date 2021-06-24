Overblog
Actualités de UK Column du 23.06.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 24 Juin 2021, 20:24 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 23rd June 2021

Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquer ici

Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.

00:19 - Variants Everywhere

Sources:
*************

Deliveroo Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3w05CNX




01:12 - Ivermectin Trials

Sources:
***********

Principle Trials: - https://bit.ly/3zLYnMF

Paper: - https://bit.ly/3gZgmq1

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3xLpyoV

UKC Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/the-hydroxychloroquine-scandal 




07:11 - Perpetual Lockdowns In A Zero COVID World

Sources:
*************

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3gPkJ8z

TCPA Article: - https://cutt.ly/Tn4muBn




11:59 - Hospital Pressure But Not From COVID

Sources:
************

Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3gPjO7M




13:52 - Media Changes Its Tune On Vaccine Harms

Sources:
************

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/sec5y

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/3Orju

Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3j9LFBg

UKC Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/the-harsh-reality-of-vaccine-adverse-effects

UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports

SPR Article: - https://cutt.ly/sn4mKEB



24:35 - Stand Up UK March London - https://t.me/Londonrallies



25:23 - PCR Testing And The Genome Beast - 



26:25 - UKC Viewer Email Notes Hancock's Threat To Withold Healthcare From The Unvaccinated



27:26 - Presenting The Evidence To the Police 



32:13 - Is Sky ISP Blocking UK Column?

Sources:
************

Sky Broadband Shield: - https://bit.ly/35KvEK2




34:28 - Advertising Standards Authority Amazing Power Of Deduction

Sources
***********

Mail Advert: - https://cutt.ly/bn4Qqnn




39:13 - BBC Reveals It Can Be Trusted With Counterintuitive Propaganda

Sources
***********

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/0CIut

Oxford/Reuters Report: - https://bit.ly/35J7Ruh

Nic Newman Profile: - https://archive.is/rEXU4




43:47 - Inflation Conflation And Full Bore FT Propaganda

Sources:
************

FT Article: - https://archive.is/pcYRD

Goldmoney Article: - https://bit.ly/35JvFy5

DCV Article: - https://bit.ly/2SmVfWD

FM Article: - https://bit.ly/3gPmBy7

Article: - https://bit.ly/3h0kzK3 




49:13 - Fantastic Economic News for The Rich

Sources
***********

CS Report: - https://cutt.ly/4n4WzIX




51:10 - The Guardian's Fantasy Island

Sources:
************

Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/Tdm45




53:20 - David Davis' Opposition To Online Safety

Sources
***********

Xindex Article: - https://bit.ly/2Ur5xWd

Continuing Ed: - https://bit.ly/3d4qhcO




58:07 - Dr Peter Kuit and Jade Kuit testimony to Reiner Fuellmich Hearing

Sources:
************

Testimony Interview: - https://bit.ly/3gQPfyG




01:05:35 - OBON Youth

Sources
************

DofE Tweet: - https://twitter.com/educationgovuk/status/1406990765906145281

OBON: - https://www.onebritainonenation.com/

Kash Singh: - https://www.onebritainonenation.com/ceo-founder




01:09:53 - Fake Ships On Fake Missions 

Sources
************

USNI News Article: - https://bit.ly/2UuARUa

***
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
