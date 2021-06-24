Actualités de UK Column du 23.06.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.

00:19 - Variants Everywhere



Deliveroo Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3w05CNX









01:12 - Ivermectin Trials



Principle Trials: - https://bit.ly/3zLYnMF



Paper: - https://bit.ly/3gZgmq1



Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3xLpyoV



UKC Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/the-hydroxychloroquine-scandal









07:11 - Perpetual Lockdowns In A Zero COVID World



Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3gPkJ8z



TCPA Article: - https://cutt.ly/Tn4muBn









11:59 - Hospital Pressure But Not From COVID



Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3gPjO7M









13:52 - Media Changes Its Tune On Vaccine Harms



Mail Article: - https://archive.is/sec5y



Mail Article: - https://archive.is/3Orju



Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3j9LFBg



UKC Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/the-harsh-reality-of-vaccine-adverse-effects



UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports



SPR Article: - https://cutt.ly/sn4mKEB







24:35 - Stand Up UK March London - https://t.me/Londonrallies







25:23 - PCR Testing And The Genome Beast -







26:25 - UKC Viewer Email Notes Hancock's Threat To Withold Healthcare From The Unvaccinated







27:26 - Presenting The Evidence To the Police







32:13 - Is Sky ISP Blocking UK Column?



Sky Broadband Shield: - https://bit.ly/35KvEK2









34:28 - Advertising Standards Authority Amazing Power Of Deduction



Mail Advert: - https://cutt.ly/bn4Qqnn









39:13 - BBC Reveals It Can Be Trusted With Counterintuitive Propaganda



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/0CIut



Oxford/Reuters Report: - https://bit.ly/35J7Ruh



Nic Newman Profile: - https://archive.is/rEXU4









43:47 - Inflation Conflation And Full Bore FT Propaganda



FT Article: - https://archive.is/pcYRD



Goldmoney Article: - https://bit.ly/35JvFy5



DCV Article: - https://bit.ly/2SmVfWD



FM Article: - https://bit.ly/3gPmBy7



Article: - https://bit.ly/3h0kzK3









49:13 - Fantastic Economic News for The Rich



CS Report: - https://cutt.ly/4n4WzIX









51:10 - The Guardian's Fantasy Island



Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/Tdm45









53:20 - David Davis' Opposition To Online Safety



Xindex Article: - https://bit.ly/2Ur5xWd



Continuing Ed: - https://bit.ly/3d4qhcO









58:07 - Dr Peter Kuit and Jade Kuit testimony to Reiner Fuellmich Hearing



Testimony Interview: - https://bit.ly/3gQPfyG









01:05:35 - OBON Youth



DofE Tweet: - https://twitter.com/educationgovuk/status/1406990765906145281



OBON: - https://www.onebritainonenation.com/



Kash Singh: - https://www.onebritainonenation.com/ceo-founder









01:09:53 - Fake Ships On Fake Missions



USNI News Article: - https://bit.ly/2UuARUa