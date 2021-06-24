Actualités de UK Column du 23.06.21 (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 23rd June 2021
Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.
00:19 - Variants Everywhere
Deliveroo Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3w05CNX
01:12 - Ivermectin Trials
Principle Trials: - https://bit.ly/3zLYnMF
Paper: - https://bit.ly/3gZgmq1
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3xLpyoV
UKC Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/the-hydroxychloroquine-scandal
07:11 - Perpetual Lockdowns In A Zero COVID World
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3gPkJ8z
TCPA Article: - https://cutt.ly/Tn4muBn
11:59 - Hospital Pressure But Not From COVID
Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3gPjO7M
13:52 - Media Changes Its Tune On Vaccine Harms
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/sec5y
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/3Orju
Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3j9LFBg
UKC Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/the-harsh-reality-of-vaccine-adverse-effects
UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
SPR Article: - https://cutt.ly/sn4mKEB
24:35 - Stand Up UK March London - https://t.me/Londonrallies
25:23 - PCR Testing And The Genome Beast -
26:25 - UKC Viewer Email Notes Hancock's Threat To Withold Healthcare From The Unvaccinated
27:26 - Presenting The Evidence To the Police
32:13 - Is Sky ISP Blocking UK Column?
Sky Broadband Shield: - https://bit.ly/35KvEK2
34:28 - Advertising Standards Authority Amazing Power Of Deduction
Mail Advert: - https://cutt.ly/bn4Qqnn
39:13 - BBC Reveals It Can Be Trusted With Counterintuitive Propaganda
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/0CIut
Oxford/Reuters Report: - https://bit.ly/35J7Ruh
Nic Newman Profile: - https://archive.is/rEXU4
43:47 - Inflation Conflation And Full Bore FT Propaganda
FT Article: - https://archive.is/pcYRD
Goldmoney Article: - https://bit.ly/35JvFy5
DCV Article: - https://bit.ly/2SmVfWD
FM Article: - https://bit.ly/3gPmBy7
Article: - https://bit.ly/3h0kzK3
49:13 - Fantastic Economic News for The Rich
CS Report: - https://cutt.ly/4n4WzIX
51:10 - The Guardian's Fantasy Island
Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/Tdm45
53:20 - David Davis' Opposition To Online Safety
Xindex Article: - https://bit.ly/2Ur5xWd
Continuing Ed: - https://bit.ly/3d4qhcO
58:07 - Dr Peter Kuit and Jade Kuit testimony to Reiner Fuellmich Hearing
Testimony Interview: - https://bit.ly/3gQPfyG
01:05:35 - OBON Youth
DofE Tweet: - https://twitter.com/educationgovuk/status/1406990765906145281
OBON: - https://www.onebritainonenation.com/
Kash Singh: - https://www.onebritainonenation.com/ceo-founder
01:09:53 - Fake Ships On Fake Missions
USNI News Article: - https://bit.ly/2UuARUa
