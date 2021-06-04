Actualités de UK Column du 4.06.21 (Vidéo)

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen are joined by Dolores Cahill for today's news update from the UK Column.
00:26 - Variants, Variants Everywhere
09:53 - Media Deny Family's Experience of Vaccine Harm
15:013 - US Seeks To Dump AstraZeneca Vaccine Supply
20:56 - Notice of Individual Liability For Harm and Death To Be Issued As Required
36:27 - CDC Exaggerates Infection Risks A Hundred Times Over
40:59 - Vaccine Buddies Inform Consent Apparently
42:06 - Vaccines Are So Easy Says Biden
45:46 - G7 Promises To Build Back Better Under Strict Security
52:46 - Fauci Email Leakes
57:52 - The Wuhan Lab Leak Theory
01:16:15 - The Online Safety Bill
