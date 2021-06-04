Overblog
Actualités de UK Column du 4.06.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 4 Juin 2021, 20:21 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 4th June 2021

pour visualiser la vidéo cliquez ici

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen are joined by Dolores Cahill for today's news update from the UK Column.

00:26 - Variants, Variants Everywhere

Sources:
************

Scottish Contract: - https://bit.ly/3fSw1sa

Illumina: - https://bit.ly/3fQfPrd




09:53 - Media Deny Family's Experience of Vaccine Harm

Sources:
************

PL Article: - https://cutt.ly/QncxJgP




15:013 - US Seeks To Dump AstraZeneca Vaccine Supply

Sources:
************

UK Column Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports




20:56 - Notice of Individual Liability For Harm and Death To Be Issued As Required

Sources:
************

World Freedom Alliance: - https://worldfreedomalliance.org/ 

World Doctors Alliance: - https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/

Lawyers For Liberty: - https://lawyersforliberty.uk/




36:27 - CDC Exaggerates Infection Risks A Hundred Times Over

Sources:
************

Article: - https://bit.ly/2S7PMCI

CNN Health Article: - https://cnn.it/3ps0HU7




40:59 - Vaccine Buddies Inform Consent Apparently

Sources:
************

SAC Program: - https://cutt.ly/cnccPda




42:06 - Vaccines Are So Easy Says Biden




45:46 - G7 Promises To Build Back Better Under Strict Security

Sources:
*************

G7 Website: - https://www.g7uk.org/

PCS & C Bill: - https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2839

RTKB Book: - https://www.youcaxton.co.uk/the-road-to-kill-the-billjoseph-boyd/

PL Article: - https://bit.ly/2SSPrUC 

G7 Report: - https://bit.ly/3fNq8MC




52:46 - Fauci Email Leakes

Sources:
************

Fauci Emails: - https://cutt.ly/ZncnfyO

Article: - https://bit.ly/3chZGbO




57:52 - The Wuhan Lab Leak Theory

Sources:
************

Kristian G. Andersen Tweet: -  https://twitter.com/K_G_Andersen/status/1399852467873927173

Sir Richard Dearlove Quote: -  https://bit.ly/3vVKTvs

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/VXb8O

Nature Article: - https://cutt.ly/YncbAZU

NEJM Paper: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31978945/

Droston paper: - https://bit.ly/3cdbb4r

Article: - https://cutt.ly/SncbX8V

Paper: - https://bit.ly/3wZYamu



01:16:15 - The Online Safety Bill

Sources:
************

EFF Foundation: - https://bit.ly/3psXeEY

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

