Actualités de UK Column News du 11.06.21 (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 11th June 2021
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:20 - G7 Excitement
14:46 - Global Pandemic Preparedness & Defence Fusion
19:55 - Russia Must Accept Western Influence & Have Political Leaders Imposed Upon It
23:49 - 21st Century Wire Airline Polls
25:01 - Germany's World Economic Forum Minister
28:36 - Fully Vaccinated Cruises Get Infected
29:40 - UK Column Yellow Card Data analysis
32:09 - Evidence Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd Open Letter To MHRA
43:47 - Socially Distanced Vaccinated Rock
50:05 - Why Freedom Day Won't Happen
53:05 - Theresa May Questions Zero Covid
58:36 - Caption Competition
