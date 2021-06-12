Actualités de UK Column News du 11.06.21 (Vidéo)

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:20 - G7 Excitement



Sources:

************



Gov't Press Release: - https://cutt.ly/EnPiuW9



The Original Atlantic Charter: - https://bit.ly/3wlIMkQ



The New Atlantic Charter: - https://bit.ly/35btnHS



NAC Joint Statement: - https://bit.ly/3pJt14n



UKHSA Press Release: - https://cutt.ly/GnPojM8











14:46 - Global Pandemic Preparedness & Defence Fusion



Sources:

************



NVAP: - https://bit.ly/3xdW3M7



Integrated Defence and Security: - https://bit.ly/35aMwJP











19:55 - Russia Must Accept Western Influence & Have Political Leaders Imposed Upon It



Sources:

************



Neil Bush Statement: - https://cutt.ly/ynPo5Ry



Raab Statement: - https://bit.ly/3vfU3kY











23:49 - 21st Century Wire Airline Polls



Sources:

*************



21stCentuaryWire Twitter Feed: - https://twitter.com/21WIRE











25:01 - Germany's World Economic Forum Minister



Sources

************



DW Politics Tweet: - https://twitter.com/dw_politics/status/1402949273675837450



Jens Spahn WEF Profile: - https://cutt.ly/dnPpQyk











28:36 - Fully Vaccinated Cruises Get Infected



Sources

***********



ABC Article: - https://abcn.ws/3wjnJz9











29:40 - UK Column Yellow Card Data analysis



Sources:

************



UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports











32:09 - Evidence Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd Open Letter To MHRA



Sources:

**************



Dr Tess Laurie Open Letter: - https://cutt.ly/OnPa6O8



EBMC ltd: - https://www.e-bmc.co.uk/



June Raine Statement: - https://bit.ly/3gkdsMc



CDC Presentation: - https://cutt.ly/inPagEh



MHRA FOI: - https://bit.ly/3geFeLy



DFCE Article: - https://archive.is/ndgXQ











43:47 - Socially Distanced Vaccinated Rock



Sources:

************



Catherine Martin TD Tweet: - https://twitter.com/cathmartingreen/status/1403058392055361541



Eoin Murphy Tweet: - https://twitter.com/emurf/status/1403108674894172168



NPR Article: - https://bit.ly/2TnQmfP











50:05 - Why Freedom Day Won't Happen



Sources:

************



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/pf6GB









53:05 - Theresa May Questions Zero Covid









58:36 - Caption Competition