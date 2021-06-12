Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

Actualités de UK Column News du 11.06.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 12 Juin 2021, 17:45 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 11th June 2021

Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquer ici

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:20 - G7 Excitement

Sources:
************

Gov't Press Release: - https://cutt.ly/EnPiuW9

The Original Atlantic Charter: - https://bit.ly/3wlIMkQ

The New Atlantic Charter: - https://bit.ly/35btnHS

NAC Joint Statement: - https://bit.ly/3pJt14n

UKHSA Press Release: - https://cutt.ly/GnPojM8





14:46 - Global Pandemic Preparedness & Defence Fusion

Sources:
************

NVAP: - https://bit.ly/3xdW3M7

Integrated Defence and Security: - https://bit.ly/35aMwJP





19:55 - Russia Must Accept Western Influence & Have Political Leaders Imposed Upon It

Sources:
************

Neil Bush Statement: - https://cutt.ly/ynPo5Ry

Raab Statement: - https://bit.ly/3vfU3kY





23:49 - 21st Century Wire Airline Polls

Sources:
*************

21stCentuaryWire Twitter Feed: - https://twitter.com/21WIRE





25:01 - Germany's World Economic Forum Minister

Sources
************

DW Politics Tweet: - https://twitter.com/dw_politics/status/1402949273675837450

Jens Spahn WEF Profile: - https://cutt.ly/dnPpQyk





28:36 - Fully Vaccinated Cruises Get Infected

Sources
***********

ABC Article: - https://abcn.ws/3wjnJz9





29:40 - UK Column Yellow Card Data analysis

Sources:
************

UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports





32:09 - Evidence Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd Open Letter To MHRA

Sources:
**************

Dr Tess Laurie Open Letter: - https://cutt.ly/OnPa6O8 

EBMC ltd: - https://www.e-bmc.co.uk/

June Raine Statement: - https://bit.ly/3gkdsMc

CDC Presentation: - https://cutt.ly/inPagEh

MHRA FOI: - https://bit.ly/3geFeLy

DFCE Article: - https://archive.is/ndgXQ





43:47 - Socially Distanced Vaccinated Rock 

Sources:
************

Catherine Martin TD Tweet: - https://twitter.com/cathmartingreen/status/1403058392055361541 

Eoin Murphy Tweet: - https://twitter.com/emurf/status/1403108674894172168 

NPR Article: - https://bit.ly/2TnQmfP





50:05 - Why Freedom Day Won't Happen

Sources:
************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/pf6GB




53:05 - Theresa May Questions Zero Covid




58:36 - Caption Competition

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
Actualités de UK Column au 9.06.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column au 9.06.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column au 7.06.21. Après Youtube c'est au tour de Vimeo de censurer UK Column (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column au 7.06.21. Après Youtube c'est au tour de Vimeo de censurer UK Column (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 4.06.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 4.06.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 2.06.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 2.06.21 (Vidéo)

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2013 - Hébergé par Overblog