Actualités de UK Column News du 16.06.21 (VIdéo)

par UK COlumn 16 Juin 2021

UK Column News - 16th June 2021

Visualiser la vidéo

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:25 - Biden Meets Putin



05:00 - Psychologically Conditioning School Children

Sources
***********

EP WWaY Plotmine: - https://bit.ly/3iMJPpF

EP WWaY Script: - https://bit.ly/3iLAuOY

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/2Smel

Les Echos Article: - https://bit.ly/2TG1SUk



11:25 - Compulsory Vaccination Trial Balloon

Sources
************

Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/keSes




14:01 - Are Hospitals Filling With Vaccine ADR Patients & Why Aren't Hospitals Using The Yellow Cards? 

Sources
************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/v7AKY

Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3pXtobM

Gov't Covid Dashboard: - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

Datix: - https://cutt.ly/YnLLArg

NHS Document: - https://cutt.ly/pnLLLm0



18:57 - MSM Attacks The Celebrities Who Don't Conform

Sources
************

Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3gFDBoT

Oli Keens Site: - https://bit.ly/3cJyFhI




22:57 - Do Not Resuscitate

Sources
************

ScHARR: - https://bit.ly/3gHXc8h




25:06 - Covid Procurement Money Goes Missing In The Netherlands

Sources
*********

NOS Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3zvNIp7

NOS Article 002: - https://cutt.ly/AnLXREv




29:26 - London Demonstrations Reveals MSM Arrogance

Sources
************

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/BIzKe

Resistance GB Channels: - http://www.resistancegb.org/




51:07 - Problems With ISP's Blocking Rumble Videos? 



52:56 - One Rule For Them

Sources
***********

UKC Tweet: - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1404502642529910788




54:37 - The Government Defend Democracy By Ending It

Sources:
************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/YE7Zu

Chloe Smith Speech: - https://bit.ly/3wyMlUF

UKC Dissident's Guide: - https://bit.ly/3xnKBxy




01:03:12 - New Generation Of Judges Reinterpret The Law To Convict People Who Access Legal Information

Sources
************

Crimebodge Video 001: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdvuF9K9LD4

PoTA 2000 S58: - https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2000/11/section/58

Peter Lodder Sentencing Comments: - https://archive.is/TRgkU 

Crimebodge Video 002: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fNKIpVvsnW8




01:13:35 - Lockdown Climate Success

Sources
***********

2019 Report: - https://bit.ly/3vyCblA 

2020 Report: - https://cutt.ly/pnLB6Wo

2021 Report: - https://bit.ly/2SuAFDP

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/Go0eK

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

Actualités de UK Column du 14.06.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column News du 11.06.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column au 9.06.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column au 7.06.21. Après Youtube c'est au tour de Vimeo de censurer UK Column (Vidéo)
