Actualités de UK Column News du 16.06.21 (VIdéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:25 - Biden Meets Putin







05:00 - Psychologically Conditioning School Children



11:25 - Compulsory Vaccination Trial Balloon



14:01 - Are Hospitals Filling With Vaccine ADR Patients & Why Aren't Hospitals Using The Yellow Cards?



18:57 - MSM Attacks The Celebrities Who Don't Conform



22:57 - Do Not Resuscitate



25:06 - Covid Procurement Money Goes Missing In The Netherlands



29:26 - London Demonstrations Reveals MSM Arrogance



51:07 - Problems With ISP's Blocking Rumble Videos?







52:56 - One Rule For Them



54:37 - The Government Defend Democracy By Ending It



01:03:12 - New Generation Of Judges Reinterpret The Law To Convict People Who Access Legal Information



01:13:35 - Lockdown Climate Success



