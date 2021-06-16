Actualités de UK Column News du 16.06.21 (VIdéo)

UK Column News - 16th June 2021
Visualiser la vidéo
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:25 - Biden Meets Putin
05:00 - Psychologically Conditioning School Children
Sources
***********
EP WWaY Plotmine: - https://bit.ly/3iMJPpF
EP WWaY Script: - https://bit.ly/3iLAuOY
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/2Smel
Les Echos Article: - https://bit.ly/2TG1SUk
11:25 - Compulsory Vaccination Trial Balloon
Sources
************
Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/keSes
14:01 - Are Hospitals Filling With Vaccine ADR Patients & Why Aren't Hospitals Using The Yellow Cards?
Sources
************
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/v7AKY
Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3pXtobM
Gov't Covid Dashboard: - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/
Datix: - https://cutt.ly/YnLLArg
NHS Document: - https://cutt.ly/pnLLLm0
18:57 - MSM Attacks The Celebrities Who Don't Conform
Sources
************
Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/3gFDBoT
Oli Keens Site: - https://bit.ly/3cJyFhI
22:57 - Do Not Resuscitate
Sources
************
ScHARR: - https://bit.ly/3gHXc8h
25:06 - Covid Procurement Money Goes Missing In The Netherlands
Sources
*********
NOS Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3zvNIp7
NOS Article 002: - https://cutt.ly/AnLXREv
29:26 - London Demonstrations Reveals MSM Arrogance
Sources
************
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/BIzKe
Resistance GB Channels: - http://www.resistancegb.org/
51:07 - Problems With ISP's Blocking Rumble Videos?
52:56 - One Rule For Them
Sources
***********
UKC Tweet: - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1404502642529910788
54:37 - The Government Defend Democracy By Ending It
Sources:
************
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/YE7Zu
Chloe Smith Speech: - https://bit.ly/3wyMlUF
UKC Dissident's Guide: - https://bit.ly/3xnKBxy
01:03:12 - New Generation Of Judges Reinterpret The Law To Convict People Who Access Legal Information
Sources
************
Crimebodge Video 001: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdvuF9K9LD4
PoTA 2000 S58: - https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2000/11/section/58
Peter Lodder Sentencing Comments: - https://archive.is/TRgkU
Crimebodge Video 002: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fNKIpVvsnW8
01:13:35 - Lockdown Climate Success
Sources
***********
2019 Report: - https://bit.ly/3vyCblA
2020 Report: - https://cutt.ly/pnLB6Wo
2021 Report: - https://bit.ly/2SuAFDP
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/Go0eK
***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.
Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres