Actualités de UK Column News du 21.06.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 23 Juin 2021, 05:50

UK Column News 21st June 2021

Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquer ici

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:26 - UK Transhumanist Agenda

Sources:
***********

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/vo3nU

Human Augmentation: - https://bit.ly/3zLRniP





08:17 - Putting The Cards On the Table

Sources:
************

WHO Document: - https://bit.ly/3qd3eC5

Stand Up UK: - https://www.standupx.info/

Ldn Rally Info: - https://t.me/londonrallies





18:31 - Inflation Bomb Goes Off

Sources:
*************

Andrew Bailey Statement: - https://bit.ly/3wGAwvL

Goldmoney Article: - https://bit.ly/35JvFy5

Andrew Bailey Statement: - https://bit.ly/3vFq1HD




28:13 - The Censorship Agenda

Sources:
************

Oliver Dowden Statement: - https://archive.is/fMjyb

Hancock Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qeIAkO

The Cairncross Review: - https://bit.ly/3d1cZOa

Dowden Article: - https://bit.ly/2TNYJBK

Social Media support vaccine program

Facebook no company should profit 




39:27 - Mainstream Media Exposes Itself





41:02 - The BBC Are Officially Racist

Sources:
***********

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/2TM7JY6




41:43 - Tim Davie Honestly Claims The BBC Are Impartial

Sources:
***********

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/J3kN6




47:12 - Email From The BBC





52:49 - Edgy Productions Propaganda For Children

Sources:
************

EP Website: - https://bit.ly/3wKw4fn




59:04 - Injecting Children

Sources:
***********

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/2Smel

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3wLHJL6





01:01:45 - People Are Refusing Vaccines 

Sources:
************

Sun Article 001: - https://cutt.ly/tn2zBbp

Sun Article 002: - Jab Deaths Coronavirus Scotland: Four 

TTO Article: - https://bit.ly/3xGsDX4





01:06:22 - Contract Tenders Raise Questions

Sources
************

Bidstats: - https://bit.ly/2TR787s





01:11:42 - NHS App Bizarre Statements

Sources
************

Statement: - https://cutt.ly/zn2x0WO





01:13:53 - Israeli Law Reveals the Complexities Of Israeli Politics

Sources
************

Haaretz Article: - https://cutt.ly/Rn2x6TC

JP Article: - https://cutt.ly/cn2cyMJ 




01:23:52 - The Ship Inn Understands

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

