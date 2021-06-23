Actualités de UK Column News du 21.06.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:26 - UK Transhumanist Agenda



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/vo3nU



Human Augmentation: - https://bit.ly/3zLRniP











08:17 - Putting The Cards On the Table



WHO Document: - https://bit.ly/3qd3eC5



Stand Up UK: - https://www.standupx.info/



Ldn Rally Info: - https://t.me/londonrallies











18:31 - Inflation Bomb Goes Off



Andrew Bailey Statement: - https://bit.ly/3wGAwvL



Goldmoney Article: - https://bit.ly/35JvFy5



Andrew Bailey Statement: - https://bit.ly/3vFq1HD









28:13 - The Censorship Agenda



Oliver Dowden Statement: - https://archive.is/fMjyb



Hancock Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qeIAkO



The Cairncross Review: - https://bit.ly/3d1cZOa



Dowden Article: - https://bit.ly/2TNYJBK



Social Media support vaccine program



Facebook no company should profit









39:27 - Mainstream Media Exposes Itself











41:02 - The BBC Are Officially Racist



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/2TM7JY6









41:43 - Tim Davie Honestly Claims The BBC Are Impartial



Mail Article: - https://archive.is/J3kN6









47:12 - Email From The BBC











52:49 - Edgy Productions Propaganda For Children



EP Website: - https://bit.ly/3wKw4fn









59:04 - Injecting Children



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/2Smel



Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3wLHJL6











01:01:45 - People Are Refusing Vaccines



Sun Article 001: - https://cutt.ly/tn2zBbp



Sun Article 002: - Jab Deaths Coronavirus Scotland: Four



TTO Article: - https://bit.ly/3xGsDX4











01:06:22 - Contract Tenders Raise Questions



Bidstats: - https://bit.ly/2TR787s











01:11:42 - NHS App Bizarre Statements



Statement: - https://cutt.ly/zn2x0WO











01:13:53 - Israeli Law Reveals the Complexities Of Israeli Politics



Haaretz Article: - https://cutt.ly/Rn2x6TC



JP Article: - https://cutt.ly/cn2cyMJ









01:23:52 - The Ship Inn Understands