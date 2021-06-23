Actualités de UK Column News du 21.06.21 (Vidéo)

UK Column News 21st June 2021
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:26 - UK Transhumanist Agenda
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/vo3nU
Human Augmentation: - https://bit.ly/3zLRniP
08:17 - Putting The Cards On the Table
WHO Document: - https://bit.ly/3qd3eC5
Stand Up UK: - https://www.standupx.info/
Ldn Rally Info: - https://t.me/londonrallies
18:31 - Inflation Bomb Goes Off
Andrew Bailey Statement: - https://bit.ly/3wGAwvL
Goldmoney Article: - https://bit.ly/35JvFy5
Andrew Bailey Statement: - https://bit.ly/3vFq1HD
28:13 - The Censorship Agenda
Oliver Dowden Statement: - https://archive.is/fMjyb
Hancock Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qeIAkO
The Cairncross Review: - https://bit.ly/3d1cZOa
Dowden Article: - https://bit.ly/2TNYJBK
Social Media support vaccine program
Facebook no company should profit
39:27 - Mainstream Media Exposes Itself
41:02 - The BBC Are Officially Racist
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/2TM7JY6
41:43 - Tim Davie Honestly Claims The BBC Are Impartial
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/J3kN6
47:12 - Email From The BBC
52:49 - Edgy Productions Propaganda For Children
EP Website: - https://bit.ly/3wKw4fn
59:04 - Injecting Children
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/2Smel
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3wLHJL6
01:01:45 - People Are Refusing Vaccines
Sun Article 001: - https://cutt.ly/tn2zBbp
Sun Article 002: - Jab Deaths Coronavirus Scotland: Four
TTO Article: - https://bit.ly/3xGsDX4
01:06:22 - Contract Tenders Raise Questions
Bidstats: - https://bit.ly/2TR787s
01:11:42 - NHS App Bizarre Statements
Statement: - https://cutt.ly/zn2x0WO
01:13:53 - Israeli Law Reveals the Complexities Of Israeli Politics
Haaretz Article: - https://cutt.ly/Rn2x6TC
JP Article: - https://cutt.ly/cn2cyMJ
01:23:52 - The Ship Inn Understands
