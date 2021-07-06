Actualité de UK Column du 5.07.21

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:28 - NHS Thank You Day Happened Apparently



Sources:

Boris Johnson Tweet: - https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1411774254165725188



We Are Together: - https://thankyouday.org.uk/



Brenden Cox Twitter Profile: - https://twitter.com/MrBrendanCox



We Are Together Partners: - https://together.org.uk/partners



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/bEbr8



Spectator Article: - https://bit.ly/3yqp1cc











04:18 - Get That Vaccine Celebrity Extravaganza



Sources:

Press Release: - https://bit.ly/2V0npYg











10:26 - Why We Must Question Vaccine Efficacy and Safety Claimes



Sources:

Nadhim Zahawi Claim: - https://bit.ly/2V0npYg



UKC Article: -











14:27 - Are Possible Vaccine Victims Being Accused of Mental Health Problems



Sources:

'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/3xeSxl4









20:07 - UK Column Viewer Demonstrates That Action Conquers Fear









21:41 - US Child Vaccine Reaction Testimony









30:45 - ONS Statistics Reveals Huge Disparity In Reported Vaccine Reactions



Sources:

ONS Statistics: - https://bit.ly/2Uqj5RK



UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports



Article: - https://bit.ly/3xkGxhR



Open VAERS: - https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data



EudraVigilance - https://bit.ly/3ArcV4u



Health Impact News: https://bit.ly/3AsXs3S



WEF Article: - https://archive.is/KN5DV











40:07 - No Jab No Job Or Not In The US?



Sources:

NYT Article: - https://archive.is/bVE7U











44:11 - Weekly Cause of Deaths In Scotland











45:52 - People Divided



Sources:

CNN Article: - https://archive.is/8eVcd



Paper 001: - https://bit.ly/3qP5PCh



Paper 002: - https://bit.ly/2TCkUuX



Rockefeller University Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HhFDK07SZ8











52:00 - UK Column Featured In The Times



Sources:

Times Article: - https://archive.is/ltBgd











50:00 - BBC Alleges That Anti-Lockdowns Protestors Feed Extremism



Sources:

BBC Propaganda: - https://archive.is/QitfW









52:49 - Next Freedom March?



Sources:

Stand Up X: - https://www.standupx.info/



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/XaPrd



Bobs Monkey Tweet: - https://twitter.com/capnbobstoaster/status/1411213119788027907











01:05:31 - Councils Unilaterally Decide To Vaccinate Children Then Backdown



Sources

Telegraph Council: - https://archive.is/43XCx











01:08:58 - GP Letter To Sir Simon Stevens



Sources:

Website: - https://bit.ly/3hS9rjd



Letter: - https://bit.ly/3jGh3Yt









01:12:49 - MHRA Changes Its Business Model



Sources:

MHRA Report: - https://bit.ly/3hyFZOV









01:16:54 - Queen Awards NHS The George Cross



Sources:

Express Article: - https://archive.is/z9Ohm



Save Free Speech Rally For Debbie Hicks: - https://bit.ly/3jKNWTW