Actualité de UK Column du 5.07.21

par UK Column 6 Juillet 2021, 22:27 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News 5th July 2021
Visualiser la vidéo en cliquant ici

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:28 - NHS Thank You Day Happened Apparently

Sources:
*************

Boris Johnson Tweet: - https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1411774254165725188

We Are Together: - https://thankyouday.org.uk/

Brenden Cox Twitter Profile: - https://twitter.com/MrBrendanCox

We Are Together Partners: - https://together.org.uk/partners

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/bEbr8

Spectator Article: - https://bit.ly/3yqp1cc





04:18 - Get That Vaccine Celebrity Extravaganza

Sources:
************

Press Release: - https://bit.ly/2V0npYg





10:26 - Why We Must Question Vaccine Efficacy and Safety Claimes

Sources:
************

Nadhim Zahawi Claim: - https://bit.ly/2V0npYg

UKC Article: - 





14:27 - Are Possible Vaccine Victims Being Accused of Mental Health Problems

Sources:
*************

'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/3xeSxl4




20:07 - UK Column Viewer Demonstrates That Action Conquers Fear




21:41 - US Child Vaccine Reaction Testimony




30:45 - ONS Statistics Reveals Huge Disparity In Reported Vaccine Reactions

Sources:
*************

ONS Statistics: - https://bit.ly/2Uqj5RK

UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports

Article: - https://bit.ly/3xkGxhR

Open VAERS: - https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data

EudraVigilance - https://bit.ly/3ArcV4u

Health Impact News: https://bit.ly/3AsXs3S

WEF Article: - https://archive.is/KN5DV





40:07 - No Jab No Job Or Not In The US? 

Sources:
*************

NYT Article: - https://archive.is/bVE7U





44:11 - Weekly Cause of Deaths In Scotland





45:52 - People Divided

Sources:
*************

CNN Article: - https://archive.is/8eVcd

Paper 001: - https://bit.ly/3qP5PCh

Paper 002: - https://bit.ly/2TCkUuX

Rockefeller University Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HhFDK07SZ8





52:00 - UK Column Featured In The Times

Sources:
*************

Times Article: - https://archive.is/ltBgd





50:00 - BBC Alleges That Anti-Lockdowns Protestors Feed Extremism

Sources:
************

BBC Propaganda: - https://archive.is/QitfW




52:49 - Next Freedom March?

Sources:
**************

Stand Up X: - https://www.standupx.info/

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/XaPrd

Bobs Monkey Tweet: - https://twitter.com/capnbobstoaster/status/1411213119788027907





01:05:31 - Councils Unilaterally Decide To Vaccinate Children Then Backdown

Sources
***************

Telegraph Council: - https://archive.is/43XCx





01:08:58 - GP Letter To Sir Simon Stevens

Sources:
**************

Website: - https://bit.ly/3hS9rjd

Letter: - https://bit.ly/3jGh3Yt




01:12:49 - MHRA Changes Its Business Model

Sources:
*************

MHRA Report: - https://bit.ly/3hyFZOV




01:16:54 - Queen Awards NHS The George Cross

Sources:
*************

Express Article: -  https://archive.is/z9Ohm

Save Free Speech Rally For Debbie Hicks: - https://bit.ly/3jKNWTW

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

