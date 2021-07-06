Actualité de UK Column du 5.07.21

UK Column News 5th July 2021
Visualiser la vidéo en cliquant ici
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:28 - NHS Thank You Day Happened Apparently
04:18 - Get That Vaccine Celebrity Extravaganza
10:26 - Why We Must Question Vaccine Efficacy and Safety Claimes
14:27 - Are Possible Vaccine Victims Being Accused of Mental Health Problems
20:07 - UK Column Viewer Demonstrates That Action Conquers Fear
21:41 - US Child Vaccine Reaction Testimony
30:45 - ONS Statistics Reveals Huge Disparity In Reported Vaccine Reactions
40:07 - No Jab No Job Or Not In The US?
44:11 - Weekly Cause of Deaths In Scotland
45:52 - People Divided
52:00 - UK Column Featured In The Times
50:00 - BBC Alleges That Anti-Lockdowns Protestors Feed Extremism
52:49 - Next Freedom March?
01:05:31 - Councils Unilaterally Decide To Vaccinate Children Then Backdown
01:08:58 - GP Letter To Sir Simon Stevens
01:12:49 - MHRA Changes Its Business Model
01:16:54 - Queen Awards NHS The George Cross
