Actualités de UK Column au 21.07.21 (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 21st July 2021
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:28 - JCVI Decide Not To Routinely Vaccinate Children
03:44 - MSM Mislead Following Vaccine Related Death
08:43 - Dr Alison Cave MHRA Chief Safety Officer
10:34 - Let's Talk About SIN (Science and Innovation Network)
17:15 - No Animals or Non Covid Pass Holders
24:10 - No Smoke Without Fire On UK Column: - https://cutt.ly/wm28dLp
26:26 - Event Details: - https://www.standupx.info/
27:03 - Policing At Parliament Square
33:22 - UK French Collaboration On Relocating People From The Sahel
40:32 - European Green New Deal
43:14 - RT Exposes BBC and FCO Anti Russian Propaganda
55:39 - Future Commando Force Brigadier Reveals "Treacherous" Operations
01:06:53 - Who Are The Gulf Advisory Group?
01:08:47 - NSO Group Revelations Expose the Secure Communications Myth
01:16:03 - Turning The NHS Into A Faith
