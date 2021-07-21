Overblog
Actualités de UK Column au 21.07.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 21 Juillet 2021, 20:53 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 21st July 2021
Visualiser la vidéo en cliquant ici


Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:28 - JCVI Decide Not To Routinely Vaccinate Children

Sources:
*************

June Raine Statement: - https://bit.ly/3eDAApe

JCVI Advice: - https://cutt.ly/hm9ra7D





03:44 - MSM Mislead Following Vaccine Related Death

Sources:
**************

WT Article: - https://bit.ly/3hQk4Ee





08:43 - Dr Alison Cave MHRA Chief Safety Officer

Sources:
*************

Alison Cave Statement: - https://cutt.ly/om9ymtH 






10:34 - Let's Talk About SIN (Science and Innovation Network)

Sources:
*************

Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3kHJdTw

BBC MA Article: - https://archive.is/yMHkt





17:15 - No Animals or Non Covid Pass Holders

Sources:
************

Wera Hobhouse Statement: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX2K1qcwdFE

Christian Calgie Channel: - https://bit.ly/3BsKMus

Hansard: - https://bit.ly/3wYqvt4

 




24:10 - No Smoke Without Fire On UK Column: - https://cutt.ly/wm28dLp



26:26 - Event Details: - https://www.standupx.info/





27:03 - Policing At Parliament Square

Sources:
************

LetMeLookTV: - http://www.letmelook.tv/

Resistance GB: - https://bit.ly/2W0sznz





33:22 - UK French Collaboration On Relocating People From The Sahel

Sources:
*************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/TfywQ

IGA Article: - https://cutt.ly/rm28Opj

Do Article: - https://bit.ly/3BoADyJ 

Ice Age Farmer: - https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer:42?src=open

Adapt 2030 Channel: - https://bit.ly/3zlKyDv




40:32 - European Green New Deal

Sources:
**************

EU Fit For 55: - https://bit.ly/3eFuzs7

ETV Article: - https://cutt.ly/dm24clx

Luigi DI Maio Statement: - https://bit.ly/3wPydWB





43:14 - RT Exposes BBC and FCO Anti Russian Propaganda

Sources:
*************

RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3iuZVmh

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/nafjv

UKC BBC Media Action Articles: - https://bit.ly/2TvPS88

RT Article: - https://bit.ly/36OxBWD

Zinc Network: - https://zincnetwork.com/about-2/

Janet Baker Profile: - https://bit.ly/3zoyktB





55:39 - Future Commando Force Brigadier Reveals "Treacherous" Operations

Sources:
*************

Times Article: - https://archive.is/1hBbo

Ben Wallace Statement: https://bit.ly/3rq8ov4

MGen. Mark Carleton-Smith Statement: - https://cutt.ly/Dm25JN6

Wallace Statement: - improve integration across all domains

MoD Statement: - https://cutt.ly/Em26Ip7



01:06:53 - Who Are The Gulf Advisory Group?

Sources:
*************

DM Article: - https://bit.ly/3rnCGyu





01:08:47 - NSO Group Revelations Expose the Secure Communications Myth

Sources:
*************

NSO Group: - https://www.nsogroup.com/

WH Statement: - https://bit.ly/2UWZ9X4

Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/mwCGc

DARPA Information Awareness Office: - https://bit.ly/3wXQb9j






01:16:03 - Turning The NHS Into A Faith

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

