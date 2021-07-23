Actualités de UK Column au 23.07.21 (Vidéo)

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:21 - The Pingdemic



Sources:

*************



Wired Article: - https://cutt.ly/Fm7a809



'i' Article: - https://cutt.ly/tm7sqsc



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/i7j1q



Times Article (Title Change): - https://archive.is/FJP1Y











09:00 - Using Children for Controlled MSM Opposition



Sources:

*************



Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/VIxN2













10:37 - Are we Facing A Grim Winter?



Sources:

*************



ICL Article: - https://bit.ly/3y4y6b8



Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/4Bs1T



CDC Advice: - https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/index.html



Sajid Javid Statement: - https://archive.is/L64lG











18:19 - Vaccines Are Always The Answer



Sources:

************



Moderna Statement: - https://bit.ly/3xZXFtT











20:15 - Huge NHS Order for Anticoagulants



Sources:

*************



NHS Contract: - https://cutt.ly/nm7daX8



DFCE Open Letter: - https://bit.ly/36Vvkc9









25:59 - World Wide Rally For Freedom - https://t.me/londonofficialworldwiderally









27:02 - Israeli Vaccine Narrative Appears To shift



Sources:

*************



Disclose.tv Tweet: - https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1418523314453155841



ToI Article: - https://bit.ly/3zvMVU6



Oramed Statement: - https://bit.ly/3zGYf07











30:11 - Vaccine App Waved Through By MSM Without Any Scrutiny At All



Sources:

*************



Telegraph article: - https://archive.is/S4rJt



Nadhim Zahawi Statement: - https://bit.ly/3x4Gbeq



Petition: - https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/575801









36:50 - Propaganda Watch



Sources:

*************



Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3xZZOpl











41:39 - Chief Medical Officer Discovers That Older People Are At A Higher Risk of Dying



Sources:

**************



Report: - https://cutt.ly/um7huMG









43:04 - Orwell's Australia



Sources:

************



NSW Gov't Health Report: - https://bit.ly/3iApoe2











48:47 - Zero Covid Economic Insanity



Sources:

*************



SCMP Article: - https://bit.ly/3iy9kt6











51:37 - COP 26 Will Be So Well Attended



Sources:

************



Cop 26: - https://ukcop26.org/



Cop 26 Agenda: - https://cutt.ly/lm7jt4T









54:39 - Joe Biden U-Turn On Nord Stream 2



Sources:

*************



TH Article: - https://bit.ly/3zprV1x