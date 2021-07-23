Overblog
Editer l'article Suivre ce blog Administration + Créer mon blog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

Actualités de UK Column au 23.07.21 (Vidéo)

par SLT 23 Juillet 2021, 20:36 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 23rd July 2021

Pour voir la vidéo cliquez ici

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:21 - The Pingdemic

Sources:
*************

Wired Article: - https://cutt.ly/Fm7a809 

'i' Article: - https://cutt.ly/tm7sqsc

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/i7j1q

Times Article (Title Change): - https://archive.is/FJP1Y





09:00 - Using Children for Controlled MSM Opposition

Sources:
*************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/VIxN2






10:37 - Are we Facing A Grim Winter?

Sources:
*************

ICL Article: - https://bit.ly/3y4y6b8

Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/4Bs1T

CDC Advice: - https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/index.html

Sajid Javid Statement: - https://archive.is/L64lG





18:19 - Vaccines Are Always The Answer 

Sources:
************

Moderna Statement: - https://bit.ly/3xZXFtT





20:15 - Huge NHS Order for Anticoagulants

Sources:
*************

NHS Contract: - https://cutt.ly/nm7daX8

DFCE Open Letter: -  https://bit.ly/36Vvkc9




25:59 - World Wide Rally For Freedom - https://t.me/londonofficialworldwiderally




27:02 - Israeli Vaccine Narrative Appears To shift

Sources:
*************

Disclose.tv Tweet: - https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1418523314453155841

ToI Article: - https://bit.ly/3zvMVU6

Oramed Statement: - https://bit.ly/3zGYf07





30:11 - Vaccine App Waved Through By MSM Without Any Scrutiny At All

Sources:
*************

Telegraph article: - https://archive.is/S4rJt

Nadhim Zahawi Statement: - https://bit.ly/3x4Gbeq

Petition: - https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/575801




36:50 - Propaganda Watch

Sources:
*************

Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3xZZOpl





41:39 - Chief Medical Officer Discovers That Older People Are At A Higher Risk of Dying

Sources:
**************

Report: - https://cutt.ly/um7huMG




43:04 - Orwell's Australia

Sources:
************

NSW Gov't Health Report: - https://bit.ly/3iApoe2





48:47 - Zero Covid Economic Insanity

Sources:
*************

SCMP Article: - https://bit.ly/3iy9kt6





51:37 - COP 26 Will Be So Well Attended

Sources:
************

Cop 26: - https://ukcop26.org/

Cop 26 Agenda: - https://cutt.ly/lm7jt4T




54:39 - Joe Biden U-Turn On Nord Stream 2

Sources:
*************

TH Article: - https://bit.ly/3zprV1x

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
Vous aimerez aussi :
Actualités de UK Column au 21.07.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column au 21.07.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 14.07.21
Actualités de UK Column du 14.07.21
Actualités de UK Column du 12.07.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 12.07.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 7.07.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 7.07.21 (Vidéo)

Haut de page

Theme: Autofocus © 2013 - Hébergé par Overblog