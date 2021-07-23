Actualités de UK Column au 23.07.21 (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 23rd July 2021
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:21 - The Pingdemic
09:00 - Using Children for Controlled MSM Opposition
10:37 - Are we Facing A Grim Winter?
18:19 - Vaccines Are Always The Answer
20:15 - Huge NHS Order for Anticoagulants
25:59 - World Wide Rally For Freedom - https://t.me/londonofficialworldwiderally
27:02 - Israeli Vaccine Narrative Appears To shift
30:11 - Vaccine App Waved Through By MSM Without Any Scrutiny At All
36:50 - Propaganda Watch
41:39 - Chief Medical Officer Discovers That Older People Are At A Higher Risk of Dying
43:04 - Orwell's Australia
48:47 - Zero Covid Economic Insanity
51:37 - COP 26 Will Be So Well Attended
54:39 - Joe Biden U-Turn On Nord Stream 2
