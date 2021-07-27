Actualités de UK Column au 26.07.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:21 - Covid 19 Good News Is Not Good News For Some



Sources:

09:02 - No Smoke Without Fire Say Scientists



Sources:

22:56 - The BBC Think People Who Question Vaccines Are Russian Agents



Sources:

27:36 - Inconvenient Statistics Contradicted By Anecdotal Propaganda



Sources:

31:15 - Sweden Keeps Contradicting The Ever More Extreme Narrative



Sources:

34:09 - Weekend Protests Not Reported Then Attacked



Sources:

36:44 - Vaccine Injuries Don't Count If You Recover Apparently



Sources:

43:00 - BBC Propaganda Backfires



Sources:

47:06 - UK Column To Host Doctors For Covid Ethics Conference









48:09 - More Fear Propaganda From The BBC



Sources:

49:28 - Scottish Mythological Propaganda Nonsense Enforced By the Police



Sources:

56:33 - Moves Towards Assisted Dying In Scotland



Sources:

01:03:26 - The New International Monetary and Financial System



Sources:

01:09:30 - The Backbone of Royal Navy Broken



Sources:

01:14:25 - Beware! Farting.



Sources:

