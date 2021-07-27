Overblog
Actualités de UK Column au 26.07.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 27 Juillet 2021, 14:12 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 26th July 2021

Pour visualiser la vidéo, cliquer ici

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:21 - Covid 19 Good News Is Not Good News For Some

Sources:
*************

Gov't CV19 Stats: - https://bit.ly/3zzl6dO

PS Article: - https://bit.ly/3x3A89R

CDC Statement 001: - https://cutt.ly/lQraQrW

CDC Statement 002: - https://bit.ly/3kYbWUg

CDC Statement 003: - https://cutt.ly/vQrs9PV





09:02 - No Smoke Without Fire Say Scientists

Sources:
************

NSWF on UK Column: - https://bit.ly/3eSA2vJ

Nakim Website: - https://bit.ly/372KXPa





22:56 - The BBC Think People Who Question Vaccines Are Russian Agents 

Sources:
************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/En7sU

UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports

Fazze: - https://fazze.com/

Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/yhO2x 

F24 Article: - https://bit.ly/3i6I8D6

RFE Article: - https://cutt.ly/EQrgkpL





27:36 - Inconvenient Statistics Contradicted By Anecdotal Propaganda

Sources:
*************

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/WuRtz






31:15 - Sweden Keeps Contradicting The Ever More Extreme Narrative

Sources:
*************

FfEF Article: - https://bit.ly/3iLwlJu

Jon Miltimore Tweet: - https://twitter.com/miltimore79/status/1418188532921819142

ST Article: - https://bit.ly/3iRnu8P





34:09 - Weekend Protests Not Reported Then Attacked

Sources:
*************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/Cxra5

UK Column Tweet: - https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1418919005906145293





36:44 - Vaccine Injuries Don't Count If You Recover Apparently

Sources:
*************

Times Article: - https://archive.is/ZW3ES

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3i2HdDx







43:00 - BBC Propaganda Backfires

Sources:
*************

Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/NTNpz




47:06 - UK Column To Host Doctors For Covid Ethics Conference




48:09 - More Fear Propaganda From The BBC

Sources:
*************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/E9SlZ





49:28 - Scottish Mythological Propaganda Nonsense Enforced By the Police

Sources:
************

Police Scotland Press Release: - https://bit.ly/370G0WT





56:33 - Moves Towards Assisted Dying In Scotland

Sources:
************

Holyrood Article: - https://bit.ly/2WdonB2

PT Article: - https://cutt.ly/9QrlNWo

Documentary: - https://bit.ly/3i2fJOe




01:03:26 - The New International Monetary and Financial System

Sources:
*************

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/FpLzR

BIS Tweet: - https://twitter.com/BIS_org/status/1409492029030141954 

Rishi Sunak Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rCUUvT

Carney Statement: - https://bit.ly/3i5bEZV 

BIS Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rCydba

WEF Article: - https://bit.ly/3iS1MBB

UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3ryWJu5




01:09:30 - The Backbone of Royal Navy Broken

Sources:
************

RN Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3y93Ziu

D News: - https://bit.ly/370vUFx




01:14:25 - Beware! Farting. 

Sources:
*************

PL Article: - https://cutt.ly/QQrxiRi

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

