Actualités de UK Column du 14.07.21

UK Column News 14th July 2021
Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's news update from the UK Column.
00:25 - Mandatory Vaccination For Care Home staff And Lots of Other People Including All Resident's Family Members
*************
12:35 - Mix and Match Vaccines
*************
22:13 - Lockdown Lifted? No, Not Really.
*************
24:47 - France Heads Towards Compulsory Vaccination
************
33:40 - Overseas Viewers' Emails To UK Column
*************
41:07 - Essential Parliamentary Bills & Acts For Enabling Dictatorship
**************
53:53 - Masks On Transport?
**************
59:23 - The Green Jobs Taskforce Borders Upon Fantasy
*************
01:04:30 - Email To UKC Suggests MP's Are More Equal Than Others
************
