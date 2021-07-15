Actualités de UK Column du 14.07.21

Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's news update from the UK Column.

00:25 - Mandatory Vaccination For Care Home staff And Lots of Other People Including All Resident's Family Members



Statutory Instrument: - https://cutt.ly/ZmFqdQ3



Helen Whately Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ravx4H



Mark Harper Tweet: - https://twitter.com/Mark_J_Harper/status/1415022266421817347















12:35 - Mix and Match Vaccines



Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3hEhtxa



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/IexSS



Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/8BOez



SS Tweet: - https://twitter.com/doctorsoumya/status/1414657053180809224



NHS Plan: - https://bit.ly/2VLO1wN











22:13 - Lockdown Lifted? No, Not Really.



Metro Article: - https://bit.ly/36ClZWo



Spiked Article: - https://bit.ly/3klrktk



Gov't Statement: - https://cutt.ly/ZmFeqjD



Sajid Javid Statement: - https://archive.is/2soJZ











24:47 - France Heads Towards Compulsory Vaccination



Guardian article: - https://archive.is/ljbEh



SNC Forbes Profile: - https://cutt.ly/vmFi2I3



UKC Article: - https://cutt.ly/ZmFegNB











33:40 - Overseas Viewers' Emails To UK Column



AN Article: - https://ab.co/3B1b4nk



NZH Article: - https://bit.ly/3raWzc3











41:07 - Essential Parliamentary Bills & Acts For Enabling Dictatorship



CHICC Act: - https://cutt.ly/umFeECv



PCSC Bill: - https://cutt.ly/PmFeXfT



OS Bill: - https://cutt.ly/ZmFeMPb



CST Bill: - https://bit.ly/3B5cNI7



CST Bill Statement: - https://bit.ly/3hDOREj



Consultation: - https://bit.ly/3kjw9U2



Ken McCallum Statement: - https://archive.is/zZCz0



The 4 R's: - https://bit.ly/3B1LvlT



Matt Hanckock Statement: - https://cutt.ly/fmFtjAH



Dr Jenny Harries Profile: - https://bit.ly/3ejXxgR



Lord Bethel Letter: - https://bit.ly/3i4dJnw



Jenny Harries Statement: - The country's



JC Letter: - https://bit.ly/3ei9HXB











53:53 - Masks On Transport?



BBC Article: - https://archive.is/FuHXI











59:23 - The Green Jobs Taskforce Borders Upon Fantasy



Report: - https://cutt.ly/6mFtJpT



Grant Shapps Statement: - https://bit.ly/3r9apvk



TG Article: - https://bit.ly/3xEEdT3



CNBC Article: - https://cnb.cx/3xGI5mK



Joule Article: - https://cutt.ly/smFygz7











01:04:30 - Email To UKC Suggests MP's Are More Equal Than Others



"Democide" Definition: - https://bit.ly/3ejJKXz