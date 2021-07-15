Overblog
Actualités de UK Column du 14.07.21

par UK Column 15 Juillet 2021, 05:16 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News 14th July 2021

Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquer ici

Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's news update from the UK Column.

00:25 - Mandatory Vaccination For Care Home staff And Lots of Other People Including All Resident's Family Members

Sources:
*************

Statutory Instrument: - https://cutt.ly/ZmFqdQ3

Helen Whately Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ravx4H

Mark Harper Tweet: - https://twitter.com/Mark_J_Harper/status/1415022266421817347







12:35 - Mix and Match Vaccines

Sources:
*************

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3hEhtxa

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/IexSS

Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/8BOez

SS Tweet: - https://twitter.com/doctorsoumya/status/1414657053180809224

NHS Plan: - https://bit.ly/2VLO1wN 





22:13 - Lockdown Lifted? No, Not Really. 

Sources:
*************

Metro Article: - https://bit.ly/36ClZWo 

Spiked Article: - https://bit.ly/3klrktk

Gov't Statement: - https://cutt.ly/ZmFeqjD

Sajid Javid Statement: - https://archive.is/2soJZ





24:47 - France Heads Towards Compulsory Vaccination 

Sources:
************

Guardian article: - https://archive.is/ljbEh

SNC Forbes Profile: - https://cutt.ly/vmFi2I3

UKC Article: - https://cutt.ly/ZmFegNB





33:40 - Overseas Viewers' Emails To UK Column

Sources:
*************

AN Article: - https://ab.co/3B1b4nk

NZH Article: - https://bit.ly/3raWzc3





41:07 - Essential Parliamentary Bills & Acts For Enabling Dictatorship

Sources:
**************

CHICC Act: -  https://cutt.ly/umFeECv

PCSC Bill: - https://cutt.ly/PmFeXfT

OS Bill: - https://cutt.ly/ZmFeMPb

CST Bill: - https://bit.ly/3B5cNI7

CST Bill Statement: - https://bit.ly/3hDOREj

Consultation: - https://bit.ly/3kjw9U2

Ken McCallum Statement: - https://archive.is/zZCz0

The 4 R's: - https://bit.ly/3B1LvlT

Matt Hanckock Statement: - https://cutt.ly/fmFtjAH

Dr Jenny Harries Profile: - https://bit.ly/3ejXxgR

Lord Bethel Letter: - https://bit.ly/3i4dJnw

Jenny Harries Statement: - The country's 

JC Letter: - https://bit.ly/3ei9HXB





53:53 - Masks On Transport?

Sources:
**************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/FuHXI





59:23 - The Green Jobs Taskforce Borders Upon Fantasy

Sources:
*************

Report: - https://cutt.ly/6mFtJpT

Grant Shapps Statement: - https://bit.ly/3r9apvk

TG Article: - https://bit.ly/3xEEdT3

CNBC Article: - https://cnb.cx/3xGI5mK

Joule Article: - https://cutt.ly/smFygz7





01:04:30 - Email To UKC Suggests MP's Are More Equal Than Others

Sources:
************

"Democide" Definition: - https://bit.ly/3ejJKXz

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

