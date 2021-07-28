Actualités de UK Column du 28.07.21 (Vidéo)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:28 - Vaccination Technical Briefing Raises Questions



Sources:

PHE Tech Briefing 19: - https://bit.ly/3ya4hWz



MX Article: - https://bit.ly/3BQFSaH









12:05 - Professor Christian Peron Speaks To UK Column









19.05 - Vaccine Enthusiasm Wanes As Baseless Propaganda Piles High



Sources:

SN Article: - https://bit.ly/3rD1nHv











22.41 - People Getting Infected In Hospital



Sources:

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/HwG1g









26:18 - SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Detected In Italy Prior To Acknowledged Outbreak In China



Sources:

Paper: - https://bit.ly/3xa0nf1



TL Article: - https://cutt.ly/rQiJLfi



WW Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3f8eM59



ww Article 002: - https://cutt.ly/WQiKPi5









30:25 - The Government Drive For Behaviour Change



Sources:

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/nispQ



IS BC Wheel: - https://cutt.ly/CQiLJCe







39:21 -



Sources:

UKDJ Article: - https://cutt.ly/vQiXi5Z



A Article: - https://cutt.ly/PQiXvAi











42:30 - Ferry Terrorism Is A Thing Apparently



Sources:

Dominic Raab Statement: - https://cutt.ly/XQiCxTR



Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/2UPz1Oj











46:02 - How To Speak To Vaccine Chasers



Sources:

UK Column Article: - https://bit.ly/3x4CDZK









53:15 - Child Abuse Inquiry Whitewash



Sources

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/2VkKEfG



Councillor Claire Holland: - https://bit.ly/3i9K0ux











57:41 - Green New Deal



Sources:

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/hLKkV



ELN Article: - https://bit.ly/2TExwBJ













01:02:00 - No End In Sight For QE As Economic Detruction Continues



Sources:

GC Article: - https://bit.ly/372uURo



Sky Article: - https://cutt.ly/sQi1bML











01:06:31 - Online Safety Bill



Sources:

Suzanne Webb Statement: - https://bit.ly/3l74c2k













01:16:35 - Michael Gove Is You Slave Master He Claims



Sources:

CW Open Letter: - https://bit.ly/3ygcqJ2