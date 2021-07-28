Actualités de UK Column du 28.07.21 (Vidéo)

UK Column News - 28th July 2021
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:28 - Vaccination Technical Briefing Raises Questions
12:05 - Professor Christian Peron Speaks To UK Column
19.05 - Vaccine Enthusiasm Wanes As Baseless Propaganda Piles High
22.41 - People Getting Infected In Hospital
26:18 - SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Detected In Italy Prior To Acknowledged Outbreak In China
30:25 - The Government Drive For Behaviour Change
39:21 -
42:30 - Ferry Terrorism Is A Thing Apparently
46:02 - How To Speak To Vaccine Chasers
53:15 - Child Abuse Inquiry Whitewash
57:41 - Green New Deal
01:02:00 - No End In Sight For QE As Economic Detruction Continues
01:06:31 - Online Safety Bill
01:16:35 - Michael Gove Is You Slave Master He Claims
