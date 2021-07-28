Overblog
Le-Blog-Sam-La-Touch.over-blog.com

Actualités de UK Column du 28.07.21 (Vidéo)

par UK Column 28 Juillet 2021, 19:27 UK Column News Coronavirus Grande-Bretagne Articles de Sam La Touch

UK Column News - 28th July 2021
Pour visualiser la vidéo cliquer ici

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:28 - Vaccination Technical Briefing Raises Questions

Sources:
*************

PHE Tech Briefing 19: - https://bit.ly/3ya4hWz

MX Article: - https://bit.ly/3BQFSaH




12:05 - Professor Christian Peron Speaks To UK Column




19.05 - Vaccine Enthusiasm Wanes As Baseless Propaganda Piles High

Sources:
************

SN Article: - https://bit.ly/3rD1nHv





22.41 - People Getting Infected In Hospital

Sources:
*************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/HwG1g




26:18 - SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Detected In Italy Prior To Acknowledged Outbreak In China

Sources:
***********

Paper: - https://bit.ly/3xa0nf1

TL Article: - https://cutt.ly/rQiJLfi

WW Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3f8eM59

ww Article 002: - https://cutt.ly/WQiKPi5




30:25 - The Government Drive For Behaviour Change 

Sources:
*************

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/nispQ

IS BC Wheel: - https://cutt.ly/CQiLJCe



39:21 - 

Sources:
*************

UKDJ Article: - https://cutt.ly/vQiXi5Z

A Article: - https://cutt.ly/PQiXvAi





42:30 - Ferry Terrorism Is A Thing Apparently

Sources:
*************

Dominic Raab Statement: - https://cutt.ly/XQiCxTR

Gov't Press Release: - https://bit.ly/2UPz1Oj





46:02 - How To Speak To Vaccine Chasers

Sources:
************

UK Column Article: - https://bit.ly/3x4CDZK




53:15 - Child Abuse Inquiry Whitewash

Sources
************

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/2VkKEfG

Councillor Claire Holland: - https://bit.ly/3i9K0ux





57:41 - Green New Deal

Sources:
*************

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/hLKkV

ELN Article: - https://bit.ly/2TExwBJ






01:02:00 - No End In Sight For QE As Economic Detruction Continues

Sources:
************

GC Article: - https://bit.ly/372uURo

Sky Article: - https://cutt.ly/sQi1bML





01:06:31 - Online Safety Bill

Sources:
*************

Suzanne Webb Statement: - https://bit.ly/3l74c2k






01:16:35 - Michael Gove Is You Slave Master He Claims

Sources:
************

CW Open Letter: - https://bit.ly/3ygcqJ2

***
Pour toute question ou remarque merci de nous contacter à l'adresse mail suivante : samlatouch@protonmail.com.

Pour savoir pourquoi nous avons dû changer d'e-mail : cliquez ici.
----
- Rapport de l'IRSEM de novembre 2018. Comment l'armée française considère le blog de SLT et ...les autres

Actualités de UK Column au 26.07.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column au 23.07.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column au 21.07.21 (Vidéo)
Actualités de UK Column du 14.07.21
Actualités de UK Column du 14.07.21

